Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Market Report 2023-2033: Growing Number of Aging Nuclear Power Plants Requiring Decommissioning

25 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Market was forecast to surpass US$78.8 billion in 2023, with strong revenue growth through to 2033.

Aging Infrastructure Spurs Decommissioning Demand

The global nuclear energy landscape is marked by a significant number of aging reactors that have reached or are nearing the end of their operational lifespans. As these reactors become technologically obsolete and economically unsustainable to operate, the need for decommissioning arises. Governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly focusing on the safe and efficient retirement of these reactors, driving the growth of the nuclear reactor decommissioning market.

Regulatory Compliance Necessitates Expert Decommissioning

Stringent regulatory requirements imposed by national and international nuclear safety organizations compel operators to meticulously plan and execute the decommissioning process. Compliance with these regulations ensures the protection of human health, the environment, and the preservation of nuclear non-proliferation objectives. Meeting these standards demands specialized expertise and advanced technologies, fostering the demand for comprehensive decommissioning services.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

  • Growing Number of Aging Nuclear Power Plants Requiring Decommissioning
  • Stringent Regulations and Safety Standards Driving Demand for Proper Decommissioning Practices
  • Increasing Focus on Sustainable Energy Solutions Promoting Decommissioning and Transition to Renewable Sources

Market Restraints

  • High Costs and Complexities Associated with Decommissioning Processes
  • Challenges in Managing Radioactive Waste and Ensuring Environmental Safety
  • Limited Availability of Skilled Workforce and Expertise for Decommissioning Projects

Market Opportunities

  • Collaborative International Partnerships to Share Knowledge and Resources for Efficient Decommissioning
  • Advancements in Decommissioning Technologies, Offering More Cost-Effective Solutions
  • Potential for Repurposing Decommissioned Nuclear Sites for Alternative Energy Projects or Industrial Purposes

Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

  • In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
  • You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
  • Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising nuclear reactor decommissioning prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Reactor Size

  • Large Reactors
  • Small Modular Reactors

Market Segment by Type

  • Immediate Dismantling
  • Safe Enclosure
  • Entombment

Market Segment by Funding Type

  • Self-Funded
  • Government-Funded
  • External Financing
  • Other Funding Type

Market Segment by Reactor Type

  • Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
  • Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
  • Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)
  • Fast Neutron Reactor (FNR)
  • Other Reactor Type

Market Segment by Phase

  • Pre-Decommissioning
  • Decontamination & Dismantling (D&D)
  • Defueling & Storage
  • Waste Management
  • Site Restoration
  • Other Phases

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for the following leading companies, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations:

  • AECOM
  • Ansaldo Nucleare
  • Bechtel Corporation
  • Enercon Services, Inc.
  • EnergySolutions
  • Fluor Corporation
  • Holtec International
  • Jacobs Solutions Inc.
  • Magnox Ltd
  • NUKEM Technologies GmbH
  • Nuvia Group
  • Orano SA
  • Studsvik
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Westinghouse Electric Company

The report provides you with the following knowledge:

  • Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for reactor size, type, funding type, reactor type, phase, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
  • Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
  • Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Market, 2023 to 2033.

