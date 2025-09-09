Nuclearn Raises $10.5 Million to Accelerate AI-Powered Modernization of the Nuclear Industry

Company's technology is already deployed in 60+ nuclear reactors across North America

PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuclearn, the AI platform designed specifically for nuclear operations, today announced it has raised $10.5 million in Series A funding to accelerate product development and market expansion. The round was led by Blue Bear Capital, with participation from SJF Ventures and follow-on investments from existing investors AZ-VC and Nucleation Capital. The new funding will be used to advance development of Nuclearn's domain-specific AI solutions, expanding features that support operations, engineering, and regulatory compliance.

The funding comes as the nuclear industry experiences unprecedented growth, driven by surging demand for reliable, carbon-free baseload power. Data center electricity consumption is expected to more than double by 2030, with nuclear power emerging as the preferred solution for 24/7 clean energy.

Deployed in more than 65 reactors globally, Nuclearn's platform combines advanced AI with deep nuclear domain knowledge to automate complex workflows that typically require weeks of specialized personnel effort. Developed by founders with over 30 years of combined nuclear operations experience and trained on millions of specialized nuclear industry documents and diagrams, the technology understands not only what nuclear professionals need, but also the regulatory and safety context behind every decision.

"AI is driving unprecedented innovation in nuclear, but there's a critical gap everyone's missing: operational expertise," said Bradley Fox, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuclearn. "You can't just flip the switch on a nuclear plant—they require decades of domain knowledge to run safely and efficiently. We're nuclear professionals building AI that understands nuclear operational needs from day one. This Series A lets us scale that expertise to every plant as the industry grows to meet unprecedented energy demand."

"We're solving the fundamental challenge of applying AI in highly regulated, safety-critical environments," said Jerrold Vincent, CFO and Co-Founder of Nuclearn. "Our platform doesn't just process nuclear terminology—it understands the operational context, regulatory implications, and safety considerations behind every decision."

The platform operates within secure environments while helping to automate critical processes including condition report analysis, outage planning, and regulatory documentation—tasks that typically require weeks of specialized expertise.

With 440 operating reactors worldwide and dozens of new projects planned—with staffing needs of more than 500 workers per plant—the nuclear industry faces critical workforce challenges just as demand is surging.

"As one in four nuclear workers is set to retire in the coming years, Nuclearn provides nuclear plants with much-needed capabilities to avoid critical knowledge loss and uphold the industry's safety-first standard—all at a time when reactors are extending their licenses further into the future," said Joey Barrick, principal at SJF Ventures and former nuclear project lead. Nuclearn's secure, flexible deployment options—on-premise, hosted, or government cloud—enable nuclear teams to quickly integrate AI that reduces manual work and frees up experts to focus on high-value decisions.

"We invested in Nuclearn because the founders have lived in the mission-critical world of nuclear operations and have built a deeply specialized AI solution that dozens of large-scale operations already trust," said Ernst Sack, Partner at Blue Bear Capital. "Their platform isn't just promoting 'AI'—it's operational, secure, and already delivering value at scale in an extremely risk-averse and trust-dependent industry. This is exactly the kind of purposeful, intelligent infrastructure we need to accelerate safe, sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy at scale."

About Nuclearn

Nuclearn is the leading AI platform designed specifically for nuclear professionals and critical infrastructure operators. Founded by industry veterans, the company provides secure, on-premise-ready AI solutions that modernize workflows while maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.nuclearn.ai.

About Blue Bear Capital

Blue Bear is a venture capital and early growth equity firm driving digital technologies and machine intelligence into multibillion-dollar verticals across the energy, infrastructure, and climate industries. The team comes from leading energy private equity firms, startups, and large industrial technology developers. Blue Bear typically leads Seed through Series B rounds, with a portfolio covering operational AI, IoT, and cybersecurity technologies, all deployed with enterprise customers to drive connectivity and intelligence across the world's most critical industries. For more information, visit www.bluebearcap.com.

About SJF Ventures

SJF Ventures is an impact venture capital firm established in 1999. The firm invests in high-growth companies creating a healthier, smarter, and cleaner future. Since its inception, SJF has invested in more than 90 portfolio companies driving positive environmental and social outcomes. The firm has offices in Durham, New York, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.sjfventures.com.

