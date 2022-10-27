Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Size to Grow by USD 1.47 Bn, 38% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nucleic acid amplification market size is set to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing R&D activities at academic institutes and medical organizations are driving the nucleic acid amplification market growth. However, factors such as a lack of skilled workforce to handle may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Market 2022-2026

Nucleic Acid Amplification Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technique

Target amplification: The target amplification segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This technique is used for molecular biology diagnoses that are needed to required to carry out biotechnology research. Pharmaceutical companies are opting for this technique to discover and develop new drugs. These factors, in turn, will propel the global nucleic acid amplification market growth during the forecast period.



Probe amplification



Signal amplification

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Nucleic Acid Amplification Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The nucleic acid amplification market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovative product offerings to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous prominent vendors. These vendors have established a major market presence. The competition will intensify with the rise in demand for nucleic acid amplification from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Vendors should continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities due to low service differentiation.

Nucleic Acid Amplification Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the nucleic acid amplification market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., LGC Ltd., Meridian Bioscience Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Novartis AG, OptiGene Ltd., Promega Corp., Quidel Corp., Siemens AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Ustar Biotechnologies Hangzhou Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas :

Nucleic Acid Amplification Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist nucleic acid amplification market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the nucleic acid amplification market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nucleic acid amplification market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nucleic acid amplification market vendors

Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., LGC Ltd., Meridian Bioscience Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Novartis AG, OptiGene Ltd., Promega Corp., Quidel Corp., Siemens AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Ustar Biotechnologies Hangzhou Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technique

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technique

5.3 Target amplification - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Probe amplification - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Signal amplification - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Technique

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.5 bioMerieux SA

10.6 Hologic Inc.

10.7 LGC Ltd.

10.8 Meridian Bioscience Inc.

10.9 New England Biolabs Inc.

10.10 OptiGene Ltd.

10.11 Promega Corp.

10.12 Quidel Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

