Nucleic Acid Aptamers Market to Reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2034: Unique Applications in Drug Delivery & Personalized Medicine Driving Growth | TMR

The unique applications of nucleic acid aptamers and their expanding properties across various sectors is fueling the nucleic acid aptamers market growth. Aptamers are being explored in drug delivery systems, personalized medicines, biomarker discovery, and biosensors.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nucleic acid aptamers market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming decade. TMR forecasts the industry to register a staggering 17.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. By the conclusion of this forecast period, a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion is expected to be realized.

Since their discovery in the 1990s, several attempts have been made to utilize aptamers as clinical agents for diseases such as AIDS and macular degeneration. It is important to note that the first aptamer-based therapeutic to receive U.S. FDA approval was Macugen (Pegaptanib), that acts as a selective antagonist of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and is indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from neovascular age-related macular degeneration.

With the surging prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, the demand for highly efficient diagnostic and therapeutic strategies is rising. In this context, in 2022, global cancer statistics suggest that nearly 20 million new cases of cancer were reported while the cancer-related mortality toll stood at 9.7 million.

Request for sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1330

Aptamers are more effective than the conventional approaches used for cancer therapy. The development of aptamers and potential conjugates has made it simple and extremely efficient to distribute medications in a targeted and selective manner.

Recent advancements in SELEX (Systematic Evolution of Ligands through Exponential Enrichment) methods have enabled the screening and filtering of aptamer probes with extremely high specificity to bind to targets, from a library of 1013 to 1016 single-stranded RNA or DNA molecules.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The nucleic acid aptamers market is forecast to total US$ 245.4 million in 2024.

in 2024. From 2024 to 2034, the market for nucleic acid aptamers is slated to expand nearly 5x.

By indication, nucleic acid aptamers are expected to be used extensively for ophthalmology.

DNA aptamers are anticipated to remain in high demand throughout the forecast period.

Disease recognition to emerge as an important application area for nucleic acid aptamers.

Nucleic acid aptamers are expected to be used widely by biopharmaceutical companies.

Market Drivers and Trends

Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is anticipated to drive the nucleic acid aptamer market growth during the forecast period. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as infectious diseases including HIV, hepatitis, and emerging viral infections, require precise and early diagnosis for effective treatment.

Nucleic acid aptamers, with their high specificity and affinity for target molecules, are being developed for use in advanced diagnostic assays that can detect diseases at earlier stages with greater accuracy.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1330

Region-wise Analysis

The United States is expected to be a major hub for nucleic acid aptamer sales in the coming decade. This is attributed to the fact that the country is an emerging hub for innovations in the pharmaceutical and biological spaces.

is expected to be a major hub for nucleic acid aptamer sales in the coming decade. This is attributed to the fact that the country is an emerging hub for innovations in the pharmaceutical and biological spaces. Significant investments in research and development in the region have propelled advancements in aptamer technology, including improved selection methods, enhanced binding affinities, and novel applications in drug delivery and diagnostics.

Regulatory bodies such as the FDA in the U.S. play a vital role in shaping the nucleic acid aptamer market, providing guidance and approval pathways for aptamer-based products, ensuring safety, efficacy, and compliance with regulatory standards. This boosts nucleic acid aptamers market value and commercialization.

Various product approvals associated with ophthalmology are expected to drive market progress in North America . For instance, in August 2023 , FDA approved the second RNA aptamer, Izervay for treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Nucleic Acid Aptamers Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 219.9 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 1.2 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 17.2 % No. of Pages 174 Pages Segments covered By Type, By Application, By Indication, By Region, By End-user

Competitive Landscape

The global market for nucleic acid aptamers is characterized by the presence of a large number of players. This renders the landscape highly fragmented and competitive. Market players are leveraging the potential of collaborations to introduce cutting-edge product lines.

Besides collaborations, players are vying for the top space with regards to obtaining licenses and certifications. Seeking approvals from regulatory authorities provides them with an opportunity to expand their product base and reach a wider target audience.

Key Market Players Profiled

Aptagen Labs

Aptamer Group

Base Pair Biotechnologies

NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.

Aptamer Sciences Inc.

SomaLogic Operating Co. Inc.

AptaTargets SL.

Aptus Biotech S.L.

Other Prominent Players

Prominent Market Developments

In February 2023 , Aptamer Group, a company which focuses on developing innovative novel binders across its Optimer-based platform, revealed a new link-up with BaseCure Therapeutics. The partnership will primarily concentrate on emerging Optimer-targeted gene therapies.

, a company which focuses on developing innovative novel binders across its Optimer-based platform, revealed a new link-up with BaseCure Therapeutics. The partnership will primarily concentrate on emerging Optimer-targeted gene therapies. In October 2022 , QIAGEN N.V., announced certification of its leading in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit and its fully automated NeuMoDx platforms under the European Union's new In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR), replacing the previous IVDD rules since May.

, announced certification of its leading in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit and its fully automated NeuMoDx platforms under the European Union's new In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR), replacing the previous IVDD rules since May. The ipsogen JAK2 RGQ PCR kit used for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), a certain type of blood cancer, is now QIAGEN's first IVD kit with IVDR CE-marking under Class C.

Key Segments Covered

Type

DNA Aptamer

RNA Aptamer

XNA Aptamer

Application

Drug Delivery

Anti-viral Therapy

Pathogen Recognition

Disease Recognition

Stem Cell Markers

Others

Indication

Viral Infection

Cancer

Ophthalmology

Others

End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

CROs

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1330<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Healthcare Automation Market – The Global Healthcare Automation Market Size Worth USD 88.9 Bn in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 8.4%, TMR Study

The Global Healthcare Automation Market Size Worth in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 8.4%, TMR Study Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market – The Global Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach US$ 261 Bn by 2027, TMR Study

The Global Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach by 2027, TMR Study Lucid Dreaming Devices Market – The Global Lucid Dreaming Devices Market is expected reach US$ 196.8 Million by the end of 2034

The Global Lucid Dreaming Devices Market is expected reach by the end of 2034 Low Endotoxin Gelatin Market - The Global Low Endotoxin Gelatin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research