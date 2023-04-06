Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Celsion, Wave Life Sciences, Imugene, Caperna, Phylogica, Protagonist Therapeutics and Benitec Biopharma

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is expected to grow from $0.62 billion in 2021 to $0.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is expected to grow to $0.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Major players in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market are Celsion Corporation, Wave Life Sciences, Imugene, Caperna, Phylogica, Protagonist Therapeutics, Benitec Biopharma, EGEN, BioMedica, Transgene, and Copernicus Therapeutics.

The nucleic acid based gene therapy market consists of sales of nucleic acid based gene therapy technologies such as anti-sence and anti-gene, short inhibitory sequences, gene transfer therapy, nucleoside analogs, ribozymes, aptamers, other technologies.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Gene therapy is used for correcting defective genes that are responsible for disease development. Nucleic acid-based therapeutics are used to treat genetic disorders and diseases for which there exists no permanent cure such as anaemia, sickle cell, cystic fibrosis and thalassemia.



North America was the largest region in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market.The regions covered in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main technologies in nucleic acid-based gene therapy are anti-sence and anti-gene, short inhibitory sequences, gene transfer therapy, nucleoside analogues, ribozymes, aptamers, and others. The nucleoside analogues are a significant class of antiviral agents that are generally utilized in the therapy of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), cytomegalovirus (CMV). The various applications include oncology, muscular dystrophy/ muscular disorders, and rare diseases that are used by end-users such as hospitals and clinics and academic and research institutes.



Rising financial support by the government and the companies is projected to drive the demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapy. Nucleic acid therapeutics are analogs of naturally occurring acids or proteins responsible for genetic expression. The traditional therapies do not have any cure for the treatment of diseases such as cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and diabetes.

Genetic profiling and molecular target identification form the backbone of these classes of drugs. Nucleic acid medication has greater potential for the treatment of these diseases, as they target the genetic basis of diseases and have a permanent cure. Rising financial support by the government and the companies dealing in the market for gene therapy is expected to contribute to increasing the demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapies.

For instance, in August 2022, National Institute of Health (NIH) announced investment of $34 million annually for upcoming 5 years to develop HIV treatment research. The government support for gene therapies will contribute to the growth of the market.



Stringent regulations imposed on gene therapies raise the price of gene therapies, which in turn hinders the demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapies. The excessive regulatory oversights create an expensive and elongated route for approval increasing the expenses.

According to Foundation for Economic Education (FEE), unlike other drugs approved or regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), gene therapies are not only subject to the regulatory structure of the FDA, but also the Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee and Office of Biotechnology Activities.

Also, as estimated by FEE, an approved gene therapy drug costs nearly $5.0 billion, which is five times higher than that of the average cost of FDA approval. The high cost of gene therapeutics drugs places them beyond the financial reach of the populace. This scenario is anticipated to restrain the market growth of the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market.



The countries covered in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

