Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Global Market Report 2022: Widespread Utilization of DNA and RNA Isolation for Screening and Detecting Pathogens Fuels Sector

The increasing employment of the procedure in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Nucleic acid isolation and purification are used to identify microorganisms and genetic predispositions, detect different mutations, and determine their role in antibiotics. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and chronic conditions, such as cancer, are favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, the introduction of magnetic bead-based extraction kits used for liquid handling platforms that are capable of extracting the highest purity nucleic acids from tissue, blood, and plant materials is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising awareness about genomic diagnostics among patients and the increasing efficiency of genomics sequencing in diagnosing diseases is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the widespread utilization of DNA and RNA isolation for screening and detecting pathogens and microorganisms in routine samples and the rapid adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques to detect genetic abnormalities are supporting the market growth. Other factors, including the significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Breakup by Product:

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Breakup by Type:

Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

Total RNA Isolation and Purification

Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification

microRNA Isolation and Purification

PCR Cleanup

Others

Breakup by Method:

Column-Based Isolation and Purification

Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation and Purification

Reagent-Based Isolation and Purification

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Macherey-Nagel Gmbh & Co. Kg

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Omega Bio-Tek Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen

Roche Molecular Systems Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holdings Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

