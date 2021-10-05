Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market size worth $ 6418.29 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.41% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market" By Product (Kit, Reagent and Instrument), By Application (Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification, Total RNA Isolation and Purification), By Technology (Column-based Isolation and Purification, Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification), By End-User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Government Research Institutes), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market size was valued at USD 3519.98 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6418.29 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Overview

The pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries have an excellent demand for pure nucleic acids, which is triggering the expansion of the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market. The nucleic acids are also employed in the tests for the diagnosis, which is an additional factor that is driving the worldwide market growth. Besides, these acids are utilized in different applications like gene-splicing, forensics, bioscience research, and molecular diagnostics thereby promoting the market growth.

Governments across the globe are making investments within the research and development work and technological innovations, which is undeniably contributing to the worldwide Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market growth. There have been new advancements in genotyping, molecular diagnostics, and expression analysis, which in turn have created new opportunities in the global market. The current trend in the global market is the development of new products, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. North America holds the largest market share. The significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and government support will boost the market in the North American region.

However, there are few difficulties faced that will limit the overall market growth. For instance, in developing countries, there is low market penetration for the purification procedures and the isolation of the automated nucleic acid, which acts as a restraining factor in the market growth.

Key Developments

On June 8, 2021 Agilent Technologies has strengthened its presence in the European testing and diagnostic market by increasing the use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx for its trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the European Union. Pathologists in identifying patients who need treatment with Libtayo, an anti-PD-1 immunotherapy that blocks cancer cells. PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx is able to detect NSCLC-treated patients with 50% or more of Tumor Proport Score.

On June 8, 2021 Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) came out with quarterly revenue of $ 3.54 per share, beating Zacks Consensus Estimate of $ 1.90 per share. That compares with $ 1.61 per share last year. These figures are adjusted for non-repetitive items. This quarterly report represents an earnings rate of 86.32%. Over the past quarter, the biological device was expected to send $ 2.50 per share when it actually produced $ 5.21 , bringing a surprise of 108.40%. In this case, the company has exceeded the EPS Bio- Rad, of Zacks Medical – Products industry, sent $ 715.93 million for the quarter ended June 2021 , surpassing Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.29%. This compares with the previous annual revenue of $ 536.88 million . The company has set four times the limit for the contract four times over the last four.

Key Players

The major key players in the market are Agilent Technologies Inc.,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Illumina, Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Takara Bio, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market On the basis of Product, Application, Technology, End-User, and Geography.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Product

Kits



Reagents



Instruments

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Application

Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification



Total RNA Isolation and Purification



Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification



Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification



Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification



microRNA Isolation and Purification



PCR Cleanup



Others

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Technology

Column-based Isolation and Purification



Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification



Reagent-based Isolation and Purification



Others

· Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by End-User

o Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers



o Academic & Government Research Institutes



o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



o Contract Research Organizations



o Other End Users

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

