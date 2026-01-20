Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market worth $10.99 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is projected to grow from about USD 7.10 billion in 2025 to USD 10.99 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Browse 360 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 7.10 billion

USD 7.10 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.99 billion

USD 10.99 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.1%

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Trends & Insights:

The nucleic acid isolation and purification kits segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 9.8%.

The plasmid DNA isolation and purification segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 22.2%.

The North America nucleic acid isolation and purification market accounted for a 42.0% revenue share in 2024.

The market for nucleic acid isolation and purification (NAIP) is expanding consistently with the rapid adoption of NGS in research and clinical labs. NAIP consumption is increasing significantly in high-impact settings such as oncology profiling, rare disease testing, and hereditary screening, where extraction plays a pivotal role in downstream sensitivity.

By product, the kits segment accounted for the dominant share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

the market is segmented into DNA isolation kits, RNA isolation kits, total nucleic acid isolation kits, and other kits. In 2024, the DNA isolation kits segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification kits market. DNA extraction is a crucial step in various workflows, particularly due to its high frequency and reliance on consumables. Hospitals and diagnostic centers regularly extract DNA for genetic testing, oncology workflows, and other confirmatory molecular assays.

By end user, the hospitals & diagnostic centers segment dominated the global nucleic acid isolation and purification (NAIP) market in 2024.

the market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic and government research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and others. In 2024, hospitals and diagnostic centers held the largest revenue share because they run high daily volumes of molecular testing. In these settings, DNA/RNA extraction is a mandatory first step for most PCR/NAAT assays and an increasing share of sequencing-based tests. This drives steady, repeat purchases of extraction kits (magnetic-bead and spin-column), reagents, and disposable plastics to support consistent turnaround and reduce reruns. As routine molecular diagnostics expands across infectious disease, oncology, and genetic screening, these end users continue to anchor global NAIP demand.

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2024.

The NGS market is segmented into six major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is the largest regional market for nucleic acid isolation and purification offerings in 2024, while Europe is the second-largest market. North America is at the forefront largely because of its dense concentration of hospital laboratories, a few large-scale reference laboratories, and extensive public health networks that collectively run very high volumes of PCR/NAAT testing. In addition, this region boasts deep and broad penetration of NGS for clinical diagnostics as well as for research purposes, which is raising demand for the supply of consistent, high-quality DNA/RNA extraction as the initial step. Moreover, North America is characterized by very high uptake of automated and high-throughput platforms for extraction, enabling laboratories to handle the scale of their work while enhancing reproducibility and traceability. Altogether, these factors place the region as a leader in the NAIP market.

Top Companies in Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market:

The Top Companies in Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Qiagen (Germany), F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), and Takara Bio Inc. (Japan).

