Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Worth $9.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $9.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Factors responsible for the growth of this market include technological advancements, growing research & development activities, and growing automation. Opportunities such as emerging economies are expected to drive the market.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $9.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Method, Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing demand for molecular diagnostics

In 2022, based on products, the kits segment accounted for the largest share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Based on products, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market has been segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. The instruments segment is further segmented into automatic and manual instruments. In 2022, the kits segment accounted for the largest share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Factors driving the market growth include benefits of kits such as price and ease of usage in molecular biology techniques.

In 2022, the plasmid DNA isolation segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Based on type, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types. In 2022, the plasmid DNA isolation segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by factors such as growing wide usage of purified plasmid DNA and increasing application in gene expression profiling, in various downstream applications.

In 2022, magnetic bead-based isolation and purification method accounted for the highest share.

Based on method, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into magnetic bead-based isolation and purification, reagent-based isolation and purification, column-based isolation and purification, and other methods. In 2022, magnetic bead-based isolation and purification method accounted for the highest share due to benefit of using magnetic beads is the ability of isolating nucleic acids and other biomolecules directly from crude samples, and from diverse types of samples, without much processing.

In 2022, the diagnostics segment dominated the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Based on application, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into agriculture & animal research, diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, and other applications. In 2022, the diagnostics segment held the largest share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Key factors driving market growth include the expanding use of nucleic acid isolation in pathogen identification, increasing patient awareness of genomic diagnostics, and the rising efficiency of genomics sequencing for disease diagnosis.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market is broadly divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing and most dynamic market in the world and is estimated to be the most attractive regional market nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to witness high growth in the market for nucleic acid isolation and purification because of the large population in these countries. Also, due to rising health concerns, higher incomes, and better government initiatives, the pharmaceutical market in this region is projected to grow. Together, these factors fuel the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in the Asia Pacific region.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing R&D activities Technological advancements and increasing automation Growing demand for molecular diagnostics

Restraints:

High cost of automated instruments

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging economies Improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario Molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine

Challenge:

Operational barriers and shortage of skilled professionals Introduction of alternative technologies

Key Market Players of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Industry:

Key players in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market include, Prominent players in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Promega Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), New England Biolabs (US), Abcam Plc (UK), KILPEST India Limited (India), Apical Scientific Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), GENAXXON bioscience GmbH (Germany), LGC Biosearch Technologies (US), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada), Omega Bio-Tek, Inc. (US), FAVORGEN Biotech Corp. (China), TIANGEN Biotech (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China), AutoGen Inc. (US), PCR Biosystems (UK), and Biogenuix (India).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs and Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Region: North America -37%, Europe -30%, Asia-Pacific -25%, Latin America -5%, Middle East & Africa - 3%

Recent Developments:

In August 2023 , Danaher Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Abcam. Through this development, Abcam is expected to operate as a standalone operating company within Danaher's Life Sciences segment.

, Danaher Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Abcam. Through this development, Abcam is expected to operate as a standalone operating company within Danaher's Life Sciences segment. In July 2023 , INOVIQ and Promega announced a global joint marketing agreement for EXO-NET exosome isolation and nucleic acid purification solutions.

, INOVIQ and Promega announced a global joint marketing agreement for EXO-NET exosome isolation and nucleic acid purification solutions. In May 2022 , Thermo Fisher partnered with the Qatar Genome Program (QGP), a member of the Qatar Foundation (QF), to accelerate genomic research and clinical applications of predictive genomics in Qatar .

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market - Report Highlights:

Market sizes are updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028.

The impact of the recession on year-on-year growth during the forecast period (2023 to 2028) has also been considered.

In the market overview chapter, the challenges, pricing analysis, ecosystem analysis, regulatory landscape, key conferences & events in 2023–2024, key stakeholders and buying criteria, patent analysis, and trends/disruptions impacting customers' businesses have been added.

In the region chapter, Italy and Spain have been added to the European regional segmentation, and Brazil , Mexico , and the Rest of Latin America market have been added to the Latin American regional segmentation. The Middle East & Africa has also been added.

and have been added to the European regional segmentation, and , , and the Rest of market have been added to the Latin American regional segmentation. The & has also been added. The market evaluation framework, market share analysis, and company evaluation matrix have been updated in the competitive landscape chapter of the report. The current version of the report includes the revenue share analysis of key market players from 2018 to 2022.

The updated company evaluation matrix is an output of a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering nucleic acid isolation and purification products. The top 25 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors, and these were evaluated based on market shares/rankings and product footprints. They were rated and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant and categorized as Stars, Emerging Leaders, Pervasive Players, and Participants.

In the updated start-up/SME evaluation matrix, the top 10 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors. These were evaluated based on market shares/rankings and product footprints. They were rated and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant and categorized as Progressive Companies, Starting Blocks, Responsive Companies, and Dynamic Companies.

The current edition of the report provides updated financial information till the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This will help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

(depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This will help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment. Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major products in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall NAIP market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing R&D activities, Technological advancements and increasing automation, Growing demand for molecular diagnostics), restraints (High cost of automated instruments), opportunities (Growth opportunities in emerging economies, Improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario, Molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine), and challenges (Operational barriers and shortage of skilled professionals, and Introduction of alternative technologies) influencing the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research & development activities, and new product launches in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the nucleic acid isolation and purification market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Nucleic acid isolation and purification market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN ( Germany ), Merck KGaA ( Germany ), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland ), Promega Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Takara Bio Inc. ( Japan ), New England Biolabs (US), Abcam Plc (UK), KILPEST India Limited ( India ), Apical Scientific Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia ), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG ( Switzerland ), GENAXXON bioscience GmbH ( Germany ), LGC Biosearch Technologies (US), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Norgen Biotek Corp. ( Canada ), Omega Bio-Tek, Inc. (US), FAVORGEN Biotech Corp. ( China ), TIANGEN Biotech ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd. ( China ), AutoGen Inc. (US), PCR Biosystems (UK), and Biogenuix ( India ).

