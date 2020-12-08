Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size Worth $3.22 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nucleic acid labeling market size is expected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.81% from 2020 to 2027. Technological advancements with respect to PCR, DNA sequencing, nanotechnology, and microfluidics are expected to help enhance the market potential in the near future. Additionally, nucleic acid labeling products are gaining significant momentum across diagnostic as well as therapeutic interventions associated with cancer disorders and genetic deformities, thereby elevating the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the reagents segment dominated the market in 2019 and is set to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that reagents are essential components across both enzymatic and chemical labeling, resulting in an expanding vendor base aimed at introducing novel and effective reagents to label DNA/RNA

By labeling type, the radioactive or radioisotope labels dominated the market in 2019 and are anticipated to maintain their lead throughout the forecast period. Radioactive labeling is gaining increased traction among the professionals, which is further supplemented by the ease of incorporation of radioactively labeled nucleic acid sequences

The oligonucleotide application segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace from 2020 to 2027. The end labeling of oligonucleotides with radioisotopes has gained immense traction over the years. This is attributed to the fact that such oligonucleotides are set to drive the nucleic acid probe technology, which can be custom made via the information on target RNA and DNA

North America captured the largest share of 39.47% in 2019, which is primarily attributed to the expanding portfolios of emerging manufacturers, along with robust support from research organizations, collectively contributing to the regional revenue

Companies are engaged in acquisitions and collaborations to maintain a competitive edge in the market

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reagents, Kits), By Labeling Type, By Method, By Application, By Sector, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nucleic-acid-labeling-market

Technologies that enable direct detection of specific sequences of RNA or DNA serve as occasional potent alternatives to amplification protocols employed in gene expression studies. Research activities performed on these lines have also led to the development of novel label protocols such as that of incorporating probes that are specifically labeled with anti-label antibodies conjugated via alkaline phosphatase. This direct detection technique employing the use of specific labeled probes has emerged as a reliable and flexible approach for gene expression analysis, well-suited for high-throughput screening.

The continuing quest for designing labels with enhanced functional properties suitable for hybridization assays has led to the introduction of an array of potential approaches to label nucleic acids that are inclusive of genes encoding enzymes, microparticles, and a novel class of fluorophores.

With the emergence of novel viral infections, such as the coronavirus (COVID 19), followed by the MERS outbreak in 2015 and the SARS outbreak in 2003, healthcare professionals are experiencing a significant urge for the development of rapid detection approaches that can assist in the identification of target viruses at scale. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increase in demand for nucleic acid-based research efforts aimed at developing breakthrough treatment solutions, further expected to accelerate market expansion.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nucleic acid labeling market on the basis of product, labeling type, method, application, sector, and region:

Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Kits



Reagents



Instruments

Nucleic Acid Labeling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Radioisotope/Radioactive Labels



Non-radioactive Labels

Nucleic Acid Labeling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Enzyme-based



PCR





5' end labeling





3' end labeling





Others



Chemical-based



Conjugation





Photoreaction

Nucleic Acid Labeling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Oligonucleotide Labeling



In-situ Hybridization



Southern & Northern Blotting



Cellular Localization



Others

Nucleic Acid Labeling Sector Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Diagnostics



Research



Therapeutics

Nucleic Acid Labeling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East Africa (MEA)



South Africa

List of Key Players of Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

PerkinElmer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG

Cytiva

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Vector Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

Protein Binding Assays Market – Pharmaceutical companies are investing in preclinical screening activities for preventing late-stage failures in development of therapeutics. As per the estimates, in June 2018 , a majority of pharmaceutical firms invested approximately USD 1.13 -5.65 million in preclinical testing.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in preclinical screening activities for preventing late-stage failures in development of therapeutics. As per the estimates, in , a majority of pharmaceutical firms invested approximately -5.65 million in preclinical testing. Nutrigenomics Market – Nutrigenomics helps build a bridge between genetics and their response to the diet taken. For instance, the development of lactose- and gluten-free food can be considered as changes made according to the specific gene variants that might result in lactose and gluten intolerance.

Nutrigenomics helps build a bridge between genetics and their response to the diet taken. For instance, the development of lactose- and gluten-free food can be considered as changes made according to the specific gene variants that might result in lactose and gluten intolerance. Cell Culture Market – Growing advancement of proteomic gene expression and consequent development of novel vaccine and biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to drive demand for newer 3D cell culturing techniques and cell cultures over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.