Nucleic Acid Testing: Infectious and Genetic Diseases, Cancer Diagnostics, Forensic and Paternity Testing/HLA Typing--Technological Breakthroughs, Emerging Tests, Market Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence

LONDON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This unique seven-country, 1,050-page report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate major business opportunities emerging in the NAT market during this decade.
Highlights
- Business and technological trends in seven major markets
- Five- and ten-year test volume and sales forecasts
- Market shares of leading competitors
- Feature comparison of major analyzers
- Profiles of market players and start-up firms developing innovative technologies
and products
- Specific product and business opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.
Rationale
The NAT market is unquestionably the most rapidly growing segment of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next five years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of cost-effective and automated systems with amplification methods.
In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the NAT market, many companies are already exploiting new molecular technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostic companies during the next
five years.
Geographic Coverage
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Japan
- Spain
- UK
- USA
Worldwide Market Overview
- Laboratories performing DNA sequencing and NAT
by country and market segment.
- Ten-year test volume and sales projections by country.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Sales and market shares of major suppliers of NAT
reagent kits and components.
- Ten-year test volume and sales forecasts for major
applications, including:
- Infectious Diseases - Forensic Testing
- Cancer - Paternity Testing/HLA Typing
- Genetic Diseases - Others
- Ten-year test volume and sales projections for over 30
NAT assays.
- A comprehensive analysis of the sequencing market,
by country and laboratory segment, including:
- Industrial - Academic
- Government - Commercial
- Detailed market segmentation analysis, including
review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size,
growth and major suppliers, by country.
Product/Technology Review
- Comparison of leading NAT
analyzers from Abbott, Beckman Coulter, BD, Bio-Rad,
Gen-Probe, Roche, Tecan and other suppliers.
- Extensive review of NAT technologies,
test formats, detection methodologies, trends
in testing automation and over 30 target/signal
amplification methods, including:
- PCR - bDNA
- SDA - NASBA
- TMA - SSSR, and others
- LCR
- Worldwide listings of companies, universities and
research centers developing new NAT
technologies and products.
Competitive Assessments
- Extensive strategic assessments
of major suppliers and emerging market entrants,
including their sales, product portfolios, marketing
tactics, collaborative arrangements and new technologies/products
in RandD.
- Comprehensive listings of companies developing and
marketing NAT products, by test and
application.
Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
- Specific new product development opportunities
with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for new products.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
- Business planning issues and concerns.
Methodology
This report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with laboratory directors and executives of leading diagnostic companies and start-up firms developing innovative technologies and products in the U.S., five major European countries and Japan.
In addition to primary sources of information, a comprehensive review of the most recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product and financial literature was conducted.
Contains 1,050 pages and 96 tables
