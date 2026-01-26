NucleicAI Appoints Former Broad Institute Engineer Douglas Voet as Principal Engineering Architect

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NucleicAI LLC, a next-generation platform and data company specializing in AI-driven genomics, longevity medicine, and health intelligence, announced today that Douglas Voet, formerly Senior Principal Software Engineer at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, has been appointed as Principal Engineering Architect. Voet will lead the architecture and expansion of NucleicAI's advanced genomics and health intelligence infrastructure, scaling its capabilities for sovereign, secure, high-throughput data processing and multi-modal machine learning and AI at national-scale.

At the Broad Institute, Voet spent more than a decade developing large-scale computational pipelines and genomic analysis frameworks that have become foundational to global biomedical research. His expertise spans distributed systems, genomic data integration, and scalable AI architectures, all core components of NucleicAI's mission.

"Doug brings world-class experience in computational genomics and software architecture," said Dr. Alireza Haghighi, Co-Founder of NucleicAI and Chief Executive of the Harvard Medical School International Center for Genetic Disease. "His leadership in building reliable, scalable systems at the Broad Institute will be instrumental as we expand NucleicAI's platform globally to support national-scale genomics, precision medicine, and longevity initiatives."

"We are thrilled to welcome Douglas to the NucleicAI team," said Dr. David Sinclair, AO, PhD, Co-Founder of NucleicAI and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. "His ability to translate complex biological data into actionable intelligence aligns perfectly with our vision to revolutionize human longevity through AI-driven data analysis."

"I'm excited to join NucleicAI at such a pivotal moment," said Douglas Voet. "The company's commitment to building a global, sovereign health intelligence platform, anchored in scientific rigor, data integrity, and AI innovation, resonates deeply with me. I look forward to leading the engineering team that makes this vision possible."

NucleicAI continues to build a team of scientists, engineers, and clinicians dedicated to transforming how biological data is collected, analyzed, and applied to human longevity. The company's platform is designed to power national-scale genomics and longevity programs, integrating AI with multiomic data to enable predictive, preventive, and personalized medicine.

About NucleicAI LLC

NucleicAI LLC (Boston, Massachusetts) is a next-generation platform and data company integrating AI and multi-omics to power precision medicine, human longevity, and health intelligence. Partnering with governments, health systems, and research institutions, NucleicAI provides secure analytics, accelerates drug discovery, and marketplaces life-science data—advancing human health and longevity at population scale.

