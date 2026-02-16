Nucleome Therapeutics appoints experienced biotech executive Dr. Michelle Morrow as Chief Scientific Officer

Brings deep expertise in immunology, oncology and pharmacology with a strong track record of advancing innovative pipelines through discovery and translation into the clinic

Reflects growing momentum at Nucleome following nomination of first preclinical development candidate for lead candidate NTP464, which is progressing towards IND enabling studies

OXFORD, England, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleome Therapeutics ('Nucleome' or 'the Company'), a company tackling the molecular causes of inflammatory diseases through a breakthrough approach to 3D human genetics, today announces the appointment of Dr. Michelle Morrow as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) as of 23 February 2026.

Michelle joins Nucleome with two decades of experience in drug discovery and development and executing R&D strategy across biotech and large pharma. Most recently she was CSO at Avacta Therapeutics, where she provided strategic leadership of discovery and preclinical research and led its oncology programme through candidate selection to IND approval. Prior to this Michelle was SVP, Head of invoX Therapeutics Innovation, following its acquisition of F-star Therapeutics where she held positions of increasing responsibility and most recently she was SVP, Head of Research. She also held senior scientific roles at MedImmune (now Astrazeneca). Michelle earned her PhD in Immunology from the University of Cambridge and completed postdoctoral research in childhood leukaemia at the Institute of Child Health, London.

Dr. Mark Bodmer, Chief Executive Officer at Nucleome Therapeutics, said: "We warmly welcome Michelle to Nucleome. She brings a wealth of experience in advancing drug discovery candidates through the clinical pathway. Her deep expertise in immunology and bispecific antibody therapeutics will be critical as Nucleome accelerates its ambition to tackle the molecular causes of inflammatory disease. Michelle is recognised for translating complex scientific and development considerations into clear, actionable insights that will strengthen decision-making across our portfolio and she will be a valuable member of our leadership team."

Dr. Michelle Morrow, newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer at Nucleome Therapeutics, added: "I am joining Nucleome at a pivotal stage in its growth, as the Company translates unique insights from the non-coding genome into a differentiated pipeline of potential new medicines for patients with inflammatory disease. Nucleome's ability to access previously untapped biology creates a powerful opportunity to deliver first-in-class immunomodulatory therapies, and I am eager to work with the team to advance these programmes towards the clinic and ultimately bring meaningful impact to patients' lives."

Nucleome's powerful 3D genomics platform has solved the fundamental challenge of discovering molecular drivers of inflammatory disease from human genetics. With this unparalleled knowledge, the Company can identify functional variants in the non-coding genome and the genes that they control, enabling the discovery of novel targets and disease mechanisms that remain invisible to others. Nucleome's lead candidate, NTP464, is a novel monoclonal agonist antibody which offers a new principle in the treatment of inflammatory diseases and is currently progressing towards IND enabling studies.

About Nucleome Therapeutics

Nucleome is an immunology company tackling the root causes of disease through a revolutionary new approach to solving human genetics. Nucleome has a deep molecular understanding of the function and importance of the non-coding genome and how variation within it causes disease. The Company has created transformative 3D genomics technology to link disease-associated genetic variants with the genes they dysregulate in disease. At the core of this, is the ability to read 3D interactions in the non-coding genome with a precision and scale that is unique in both industry and academia.

Nucleome is the first company to build at scale a rich data atlas of immune system dysregulation identified from human disease genetics, allowing it to elucidate the mechanistic basis of disease, identify hundreds of novel targets and group patients by their common, mechanistic disease drivers. The Company is building a pipeline of genetically identified therapeutics to restore health in inflammatory diseases, with lead programme, NTP464, in pre-clinical development.

Nucleome is backed by a world-class syndicate of investors: M Ventures, the venture capital arm of Merck KGaA; Johnson and Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. ("JJDC"); Pfizer Ventures; British Business Bank and founding investor Oxford Science Enterprises. Visit the website to find out more at: www.nucleome.com

