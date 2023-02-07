Nucleus Announces 50% Increase in 2022 Revenues

World class global expansion firm promotes Anup Pendse to COO and expands CSD team

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus , the leading provider of a high-quality global integrated solution to enable U.S. companies to expand worldwide and sell their products and services overseas, today announced record growth. In calendar 2022, the firm achieved a 50% growth in annual revenues and aims to achieve $20 million annual revenue in 2023. In addition, Nucleus appointed a new Chief Operating Officer and expanded its Client Services team to reflect the rapid growth of its client base.

"I am very proud to be able to say with confidence that our talented team, made up of dedicated colleagues who each individually have 10-15 years of experience in International Expansion Services, has been a catalyst for our continued growth," said Dr. Shan Nair, Nucleus President. As the global pandemic ushered in a new era for remote working, this, coupled with skills shortages in US, has resulted in an additional tranche of companies expanding their presence through international hires and thus requiring a seasoned firm to help them identify and resolve critical entity setup, HR, compliance, and regulatory issues associated with these initiatives. "Nucleus has a key role in handling this aspect of their needs," added Dr. Nair.

Nucleus, the leading provider of a high-quality global integrated solution to help U.S. companies expand internationally and sell their products and services overseas, provides accounting, HR, legal, tax and compliance services for the setup, ongoing support and local country compliance of a company's international operations. Our model of a single-point-of-contact Client Services Director experienced across disciplines and countries, supported by internal teams of experienced advisors, helps clients expand business at speed while minimizing risk. We support U.S. companies with operations in more than 50 countries including "emerging market" countries. We have core offices in US, UK, India, and China.

