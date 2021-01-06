Nucleus Announces Significant Expansion, Poised for Explosive Growth in 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus , the leading provider of a high-quality global integrated solution to enable U.S. companies to expand worldwide and sell their products and services overseas, today announced record growth for the company. In the last twelve months the firm has tripled in size and within the last twenty-four months has increased revenues by 7x.

"The global pandemic ushered in a new era for remote working, highlighting the fact that employees can in many cases be based in any country in the world. As more companies expanded their presence through international hires, we were there to help them identify and resolve critical HR, compliance, and regulatory issues associated with this process," said Dr. Shan Nair, President of Nucleus.

As the pandemic rapidly changed the way companies approach many facets of their organizations, from hiring to privacy issues, Nucleus has been an integral part of their new playbook. Nucleus has also carved a reputation for itself among key investor groups which will be expanded on in the coming year.

"We are looking forward to helping U.S. companies navigate this new chapter as their trusted partner in international expansion," said Dr. Nair.

About Nucleus (www.nucleus-co.com)

Nucleus, the leading provider of a high-quality global integrated solution to help U.S. companies expand internationally and sell their products and services overseas, provides accounting, HR, legal, tax and compliance services for the setup, ongoing support and local country compliance of a company's international operations. Our model of a single-point-of-contact client services director experienced across disciplines and countries, supported by internal teams of experienced advisors, helps clients expand business at speed while minimizing risk. We support U.S. companies with operations in more than 50 countries including "emerging market" countries. We have offices in Sunnyvale, California, Bristol (UK), Dubai, ), Mumbai and Pune (India) and Singapore.

SOURCE Nucleus

Related Links

https://www.nucleus-co.com

