Nucleus Announces Strategic Partnership with the 2024 NIL Summit to Enhance the Creator Economy for College Athletics

Nucleus to Feature Turnkey Content Hub for Participants at the Three-Day Event

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus, a pioneering force in the creator economy, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with the 2024 NIL Summit, taking place June 22-24 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA. This landmark three-day event will convene top industry experts, elite student-athletes, and influential brands, offering vital insights into the NIL ecosystem and exploring new opportunities. This collaboration aims to demonstrate to colleges and their athletes the essential tools, resources, and opportunities needed to excel in the creator economy.

"We are delighted to partner with the 2024 NIL Summit as both organizations are committed to empowering voices within the creator economy. Nucleus equips universities with a turnkey solution for their students, faculty and partners to efficiently produce, create and distribute content. We look forward to welcoming many attendees into our vibrant community and demonstrating how easy it is to access, create and distribute content with Nucleus," stated Daniel Odess, CEO & Co-Founder of Nucleus.

The NIL Summit, inspired by iconic events such as TED, ComplexCon, and SXSW, celebrates student-athletes' achievements and equips them with the tools necessary to expand their influence. The agenda includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and hands-on activities led by prominent figures in sports, entertainment, and business, including professional and collegiate athletes, agents, influencers, and executives from globally recognized brands and platforms.

Nucleus will enhance the Summit by introducing its seamless content hub and technology in an immersive experience. Nucleus's creative team built a locker room in the center of the Summit to simulate after game interviews where participants will effortlessly create content and quickly share it in real-time. This initiative simulates Nucleus's plans to rollout fully integrated content hubs in densely populated university communities with state-of-the-art technology to efficiently produce content and actively engage with the creator economy. Over the three days, attendees will experience firsthand the capabilities of Nucleus's comprehensive, turnkey platform that seamlessly integrates technology and physical studios. Nucleus is at the forefront of the creator economy, empowering creators to bring their creative ideas to life.

"Our goal is to increase brand awareness, engagement, and revenue for universities and their athletic department faculty, students and partners. Through our work with various universities and the surrounding community, our members and universities tap into a network of over 2,000 active users with a collective audience of over 40 million, including renowned professionals, athletes, influencers, and top brands," Odess added.

This strategic partnership aims to democratize access to vital knowledge, granting University delegates a competitive edge by furnishing their faculty, staff and students with the skills and insights needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving sports and creator landscapes.

To learn more about Nucleus and its innovative offerings, visit www.nucleushub.com .

About Nucleus: Nucleus is an all-in-one, turnkey content platform optimized for creators. Nucleus equips creators with the physical and digital tools they need to efficiently produce, create and distribute content. Nucleus's solution increases brand awareness, engagement, and revenue. The Nucleus app has over 2,000 users with a collective audience of over 40 million, including renowned professionals, athletes, influencers, and top brands. Nucleus has hosted more than 5,000+ Creators at its locations, events and activations. Nucleus has been featured in major media news outlets and partnered with one of the world's leading audio innovators. Whether you're interested in short-form or long-form content, podcasting, live streaming, or more, Nucleus is designed to bring your creative ideas to life. INNOVATE. EMPOWER. CREATE.

