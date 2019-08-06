Nucleus Biologics acquires Primorigen Biosciences, gains proprietary, high yield, recombinant protein platform

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Biologics, a leader in precision cell culture, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Primorigen Biosciences, Inc. The addition of Primorigen's Vitronectin XF™ and platform recombinant protein production technology will play a huge role in Nucleus' strategy of offering traceable, reproducible and xeno-free (XF) cell culture ecosystems for the cell and gene therapy space.

When growing human cells for cell and gene therapy, XF products provide a physiologically relevant environment that has no animal derived components.

Vitronectin XF™ is a recombinant extracellular matrix (ECM) that promotes cell proliferation, maintains pluripotency and supports normal colony morphology, for mesenchymal and induced pluripotent stem cells. Vitronectin XF™ is one of the leading ECMs on the market and is human cell derived, full length, fully glycosylated and completely xeno-free. Vitronectin XF™ is sold around the world direct and through distributors.

"We are excited to build on the work of the Primorigen team and support our new customers, distributors and suppliers," said David Sheehan, Founder, President and CEO of Nucleus Biologics. "This product is a foundation stone for a novel pipeline of products that include cGMP Vitronectin XF™, Vitronectin XF™ Microcarriers and other recombinant proteins to be used in our complete media products. If we truly want to speed science, we will need to provide complete, characterized and disclosed ecosystems."

Chuck Oehler, CEO of Primorigen, stated, "The exceptionally strong fit of the Nucleus and Primorigen product portfolios provide a compelling value proposition for customers seeking more complete solutions for cell biology research and production."

Nucleus Biologics is a San Diego based biotechnology company and a global provider of media and supplements for the cell and gene therapy space. Their mission is to speed the time from scientific discovery to cure by driving reproducibility through Precision Cell Culture products and tools. Nucleus Biologics delivers innovative, transparent and cGMP products and services with the goal of disrupting the market and eliminating antiquated practices and products. Ultimately, Nucleus Biologics strives to create a new paradigm that serves both scientists and clinicians, while reducing the environmental footprint of cell culture. https://nucleusbiologics.com/

Primorigen Biosciences, Inc., a Madison, WI based biotechnology company is a research and manufacturing company that has a proprietary process for producing high quality full length recombinant human proteins cost effectively. Primorigen's versatile coated microcarrier platform provided superior cell proliferation and seeding efficiency in customer trials while reducing preparation from multiple days to minutes.

Jessi Garrett

Jessi@digigriot.com, (619) 609-3191

