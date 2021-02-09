Nucleus Biologics Launches Artificial Intelligence Research (NB-AIR): The World's First AI Platform for Media Configuration That Gives Control Back To The Scientists

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Biologics™, The Cell Performance Company™, today announced the availability of NB-AIR™, the world's first Artificial Intelligence Research platform for optimizing cell culture formulations for cell and gene therapies. Leveraging cutting-edge AI algorithms, the system empowers scientists to create optimized formulas based on meta-analysis of peer-reviewed articles. AI guided formulations will allow scientists to improve the performance of their cell therapy and shorten the time to get these lifesaving therapies into patients faster.

Cell and gene therapy in 2019 was a $1 Billion market and is estimated to be growing at 36% CAGR. Most cell therapy companies struggle to achieve reproducible potency in their cell therapies. The media used for in vitro cell growth have a documented impact on cell quality and hence therapeutic efficacy. Until now, scientists have had to rely on major suppliers who sell proprietary media formulations. These black box formulations limit the scientist's ability to chemically modify their media. This slows down discovery and introduces supply chain risk. Until now, no tool existed that allowed scientists to research and select components and formulations based on current published knowledge on conditions that impact cell performance.

"This is an industry transforming tool. Imagine being able to take months of research and reduce it to minutes through the power of machine learning. We are democratizing formulations enabling scientists to tap into the collective knowledge of their peers, become experts quickly and own their media formulation." said David Sheehan, Founder, President and CEO of Nucleus Biologics. "Our vision is that we can create a constantly evolving technology ecosystem that allows therapy providers to create intellectual property that improves cell performance and reduces development time."

Initially targeted for developers of cell therapies, NB-AIR™ speeds formulation development by providing peer-tested compounds and formula recommendations based on cell type and critical quality attributes. It is directly connected to NB-Lux™, a cloud-based ordering and tracking portal, to allow online ordering of lot sizes from 2L to 2000L, allowing media scaled from bench to bioreactor. Further, changing even one component in your media can improve therapeutic yields, phenotype, and efficacy. Giving scientists the tools to optimize at a component level and control their media will help speed the time from discovery to cure.

Media Contact:

Michael Morgan

[email protected], (858) 251-2010

About Nucleus Biologics

Nucleus Biologics, The Cell Performance Company, is the leading provider of custom cell-growth media, tools, and technologies for cell and gene therapy. Their mission is to speed the time from scientific discovery to cure by delivering innovative, transparent and cGMP products and services with the goal of disrupting the market and eliminating antiquated practices and products. Ultimately, Nucleus Biologics strives to create a new paradigm that serves both scientists and clinicians, while reducing the environmental footprint of cell culture. www.nucleusbiologics.com

SOURCE Nucleus Biologics

Related Links

https://nucleusbiologics.com

