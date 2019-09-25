Nucleus Biologics launches Concierge™ Media Manufacturing Services, bringing transparency to cell culture media

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Biologics, a leader in precision cell culture, has announced the broader launch of Concierge™ Media Manufacturing Services. This offering fits Nucleus Biologics' mission "to speed the time from discovery to cure" by offering customization and optimization of cell culture media while providing transparency with the list of components in each media formulation.

Nucleus Biologics believes that the historical model for delivering cell culture media to scientists is broken. The industry norm of marketing proprietary, sole source cell culture media formulations and other raw materials are hindering cell therapy research and the scaled commercialization environment. According to David Sheehan, Founder, President and CEO of Nucleus Biologics, "How can a researcher improve a cell therapy when half the ecosystem is unknown? We operate in accordance with, what we call, the Scientist Bill of Rights on Media. Scientists should: know what is in your media, be able to customize it, and have a second source. This service addresses those needs while providing cost effective, cGMP media."

Concierge™ Media Services is in use by biotechnology companies because it allows them transparency, customization and optimization. Transparency means that the ingredient list is shared on the certificate of analysis. For customization, Nucleus Biologics currently supplies customers with multiple bottle sizes and custom bags configurations for large scale bioreactors. Optimization is accomplished by high throughput screening methods and a proprietary algorithm for formulation of cell specific media. All manufacturing is done in Nucleus Biologics facilities under cGMP conditions and is scalable from 2 to 2000 liter lots.

About Nucleus Biologics

Nucleus Biologics is a San Diego based biotechnology company and a global provider of media and supplements for the cell and gene therapy space. Their mission is to speed the time from scientific discovery to cure by driving reproducibility through Precision Cell Culture products and tools. Nucleus Biologics delivers innovative, transparent and cGMP products and services with the goal of disrupting the market and eliminating antiquated practices and products. Ultimately, Nucleus Biologics strives to create a new paradigm that serves both scientists and clinicians, while reducing the environmental footprint of cell culture. https://nucleusbiologics.com/

