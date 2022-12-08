Nucleus Featured in Alts.co as the ALTS 1 Fund Invests into its Equity Crowdfunding Round

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, Nucleus launched an equity crowdfunding campaign allowing anyone to invest in its venture studio for psychedelics with as little as $200. The campaign, which is currently live on Wefunder ( https://wefunder.com/nucleus ), has already raised the company over $135,000 from investors.

Alts.co Nucleus

Last week, the popular community of alternative asset investors, Alts.co , featured Nucleus in one of their deep dive analyses . The write-up outlined Nucleus' model, showcased the psychedelics industry as a whole, and highlighted the investment opportunity specific to Nucleus' crowdfunding campaign. The team at Alts ended up feeling so enthused about the investment opportunity that their fund, ALTS 1 Fund, invested in Nucleus directly.

"Nucleus is a venture studio, meaning they're taking several swings at the space rather than putting all their eggs in one basket," said Alts CEO, Stefan Von Imhof. "Their various ventures have so far all been 'picks and shovels' plays — marketing, data, and directories. And stuff that will rise alongside the psychedelic tide is a much safer bet than picking one specific drug or therapy to bet on. Will Nucleus be a homerun in three years? Perhaps. Will it double or triple? We think so. And that's why we chose to invest $25k in their WeFunder campaign."

Nucleus is well on its way to generating the $500,000 fundraising goal that it has set and continues to build momentum with its multi-brand infrastructure, which is supported by its evolving technologies and growing audiences. Just last week, the Nucleus company Psyrise announced the launch of the first end-to-end marketing platform for ketamine clinics, retreats, and psychedelic-assisted therapists . That announcement alone has oversubscribed as they've already filled the open slots for new partner practitioners on the platform.

"We're so appreciative of the team at Alts and their unbiased perspective on the alternative investment landscape," said Logan Lenz, CEO of Nucleus. "It's validating to see such savvy investors like them align with the Nucleus vision and recognize the massive growth opportunity we have in front of us. It's investors like them and the ALTS 1 Fund that makes us proud that we're crowdfunding and allowing anybody with $200 and a Wefunder account to invest and share in Nucleus' success."

Recently, Nucleus reached major milestones passing through 100,000 pageviews per month, 50,000 subscribers, and $10,000 in monthly revenue across the ecosystem. The continued momentum and focused approach to value creation will lead the company right to the end of its Wefunder campaign in February. Until then, the company plans to focus on capturing more short-term revenue by improving the Psyrise platform, enhancing its marketing services, and streamlining all operations.

For more information, please visit www.withnucleus.com .

This press release (i) is not an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or investment, and (ii) does not constitute tax, legal or investment advice.

About Nucleus

Nucleus is a venture studio for psychedelics. The mission of Nucleus is to connect people with the psychedelics industry. The brand accomplishes that through its many brands and assets built to propel psychedelic-assisted therapy to the forefront. For more information, visit www.withnucleus.com .

About Iter Investments

Iter Investments is an investment firm that deploys capital in and around the burgeoning psychedelic industry. Iter Investments invests with the mission of reimagining how the mental health and wellness industry delivers care. For more information, visit www.iterinvestments.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954.723.9350 / [email protected]

