Nucleus Healthcare Achieves WBENC Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Supporting Women in Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Healthcare (Nucleus), a leading healthcare human capital management company, is proud to announce its certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Nucleus Healthcare, now a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, demonstrates its commitment to providing exceptional experiences for candidates, partners, and the Nucleus team by supporting women in the healthcare industry. This achievement, following its recent acquisition by Lynn Bruder, strengthens its ability to partner with corporations and government agencies that prioritize diverse suppliers.

"We are thrilled to receive our WBENC certification, further solidifying our position as a leading women-owned business in healthcare," said Lynn Bruder, CEO of Nucleus Healthcare. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional healthcare talent solutions while contributing to the growth and success of our partners."

Nucleus Healthcare has a proven track record of delivering high-quality human capital management solutions to healthcare organizations across the nation. The company's hiring specialties include nursing, allied health, clinical, non-clinical, professional, and executive. Nucleus is a perfect blend of white glove service and technology. Nucleus' boutique approach combined with cutting-edge technology delivers tailored solutions for recruitment, retention, culture, and onboarding needs.

Through education, training, and career pathing, Nucleus is solving critical societal problems by developing the next generation of workers for Healthcare, Behavioral Health, Healthcare for Education, and Life Sciences.

By partnering with Nucleus Healthcare, organizations can benefit from:

Access to a diverse pool of qualified, top-tier talent

Reduced contingent labor spend

Improved time-to-hire

Enhanced patient care outcomes

About Nucleus Healthcare

Since 2017, Nucleus Healthcare has been empowering the healthcare workforce with advanced human capital management solutions. As a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, Nucleus is committed to providing exceptional experiences for candidates, partners, and team by supporting women in the healthcare industry.

With over 10,000 successful healthcare and life sciences placements in four years, Nucleus is your trusted partner for permanent, contract-to-perm, and contract staffing solutions across all levels and roles. The healthcare specialties include nursing, allied health, clinical, non-clinical, professional, and executive. Nucleus Healthcare is a perfect blend of white glove service and technology. Nucleus' boutique approach combined with cutting-edge technology delivers tailored solutions for recruitment, retention, culture, and onboarding needs.

Through education, training, and career pathing, Nucleus is solving critical societal problems by developing the next generation of workers for Healthcare, Behavioral Health, Healthcare for Education, and Life Sciences.

SOURCE Nucleus Healthcare