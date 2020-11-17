Nucleus Research Names Infor a Leader in Low-Code Application Platforms Value Matrix

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Nucleus Research has positioned Infor as a Leader in its Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) Value Matrix, published Oct. 29. Infor's position is based on its Infor Mongoose low-code application development framework, which is designed to help simplify the process of designing and deploying software applications. Part of the Infor OS (Operating Service) ecosystem, Infor Mongoose supports Infor CloudSuite customers with improved scalability and flexibility.

Download a complimentary copy of the Nucleus Research Low-Code Application Platforms Value Matrix report: https://www.infor.com/resources/nucleus-lcap-technology-value-matrix-2020

According to the Value Matrix report, "Infor Mongoose excels at building simplified applications and gives users the tools and depth to create complex enterprise software solutions." The report notes that the Infor Mongoose framework "covers an extensive range of capabilities ranging from automatic web rendering, multi-device support, flexible integration, diagnostic and monitoring capabilities, agile cloud deployment, and low cost of ownership."

David Heffler, Infor VP of product management, said, "Our Infor Mongoose rapid application development framework provides customers with tools designed to help them develop low-code, no-code and full-stack, enterprise-ready solutions accessible across any device. Combined with the other elements of our Infor OS cloud platform, this framework can ultimately enable customers to reduce integration complexity, maintenance and monitoring, and manual processes — while helping to increase employee productivity and enterprise-scale performance."

The Nucleus Research Value Matrix report states that, "Rapid application development is the central focus of the Infor Mongoose platform, and the toolsets provided to developers and non-technical users ensure that the amount of program coding required by users is minimized." In addition, the report states, "Extendibility and adaptability also prove to be a pillar of the Infor Mongoose structure, supporting access to key locations in the base application, allowing end-users to add extensions. The extensions are automatically migrated when upgrades occur, further reducing the input required by the user."

Get more information about Infor Mongoose application development capabilities: https://www.infor.com/technology/application-development

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

Media contact:

Steve Bauer

Infor

(650) 670-7135

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

