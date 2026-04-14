Nucleus Research Releases 2026 iPaaS Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the iPaaS market include Boomi, Infor, Oracle, Salesforce (Informatica), and Tray.ai.

MIAMI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise application portfolios continue to grow, increasing the volume and complexity of integration activity organizations must manage. iPaaS platforms have become central to consolidating that activity, connecting applications, data, and workflows across cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. Increasingly, buyers also expect these platforms to serve as the foundation for AI workloads.

Agentic AI is reshaping how integration platforms deliver value. Platforms are evolving from middleware into orchestration layers that manage autonomous workflows, enabling systems to coordinate actions across applications with limited manual intervention. The emergence of Model Context Protocol has further expanded this capability by allowing AI agents to access and interact with enterprise tools in a standardized way, increasing interoperability and extending automation across the technology stack.

"The iPaaS buying decision has changed," said Alexander Wurm, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Consolidation and connector breadth still matter, but buyers now need to weigh agent development, AI governance, and protocol-level interoperability as part of the selection process."

Vendors have responded by consolidating API management, data integration, and automation into unified platforms. Agent builders, governance frameworks, and MCP support are now established capabilities across most of the market, reducing the need for multiple point solutions and giving buyers a single control plane for both traditional integration and AI-driven workflows.

Platform selection carries more weight as a result. The iPaaS platform an organization chooses determines its integration capabilities and its readiness to adopt and govern AI. Platforms that handle legacy workloads and agentic use cases from the same environment will matter most in the years ahead.

Leaders combine broad connector ecosystems, enterprise governance, and AI-native agent development into platforms that serve as both integration infrastructure and orchestration layers for agentic workflows. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Boomi, Infor, Oracle, Salesforce (Informatica), and Tray.ai.

Experts deliver advanced integration patterns, protocol support, and developer tooling for complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Experts include IBM, Salesforce (MuleSoft), Talend, and TIBCO.

Accelerators prioritize rapid deployment and accessible AI tooling, enabling business users to build and manage integrations independently. Accelerators include Microsoft, SnapLogic, Workato, and Zapier.

Core Providers address specific integration use cases and user segments, with several introducing agent development and MCP support for the first time this year. Core Providers include Celigo, Jitterbit, n8n, and SAP.

To download the 2026 iPaaS Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research