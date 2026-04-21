Nucleus Research Releases 2026 OMS Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the OMS market include Blue Yonder, Fluent Commerce, KBRW, Kibo, and Manhattan Associates.

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, order management systems are delivering measurable ROI as organizations manage increasing fulfillment complexity across direct, wholesale, marketplace, and store-based channels. Distributed inventory networks and rising expectations for delivery speed and accuracy are driving demand for platforms that improve decision precision and reduce operational friction. OMS platforms are now central to balancing cost, service levels, and inventory utilization in real time.

A key market shift is the convergence of B2C and B2B order management within unified platforms. Organizations are consolidating systems to manage all order types in a single environment, improving visibility and reducing fragmentation across sales channels. This approach supports more consistent execution and allows enterprises to align customer experience with operational efficiency.

"Order management has become the execution layer for modern commerce," said Duncan Van Kouteren, Research Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Organizations are realizing value when OMS platforms can coordinate inventory, fulfillment, and returns decisions in real time across complex networks."

Platforms are evolving from transactional systems into orchestration engines. They continuously evaluate inventory positions, fulfillment capacity, and delivery constraints to determine optimal order routing. AI-driven capabilities are supporting exception handling, fulfillment guidance, and faster interaction with order data, helping operations teams respond to changing conditions with greater speed and accuracy.

Returns management is also becoming a core component of value delivery. Integrated workflows for routing, disposition, and fraud detection are improving margin recovery and reducing processing costs. At the same time, tighter integration with WMS, TMS, ERP, and CRM systems is enabling a unified view of orders and inventory, improving fulfillment accuracy and accelerating issue resolution.

These developments are positioning OMS platforms as critical infrastructure for efficient, responsive, and financially optimized commerce operations.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Blue Yonder, Fluent Commerce, KBRW, Kibo, and Manhattan Associates.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include Aptean (Logility), IBM Sterling Order Management, Infios, Oracle Fusion, and SAP.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are Deposco, NetSuite, NewStore, and OneStock.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are fabric, Fulfillmenttools, Infor, and Salesforce.

To download the 2026 OSM Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research