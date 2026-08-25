Nucleus Research Releases 2026 Talent Management Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the talent management market include Cegid, ClearCo, Infor, Oracle, and Paycor.

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent management technology is increasingly delivering ROI by connecting decisions across the employee lifecycle. Organizations are unifying recruiting, performance, learning, engagement, career development, compensation, and succession data to improve workforce decisions and reduce the manual effort required to move from insight to action. This integration is becoming more important as AI relies on clean, accurate employee data to produce useful recommendations and automate workflows.

Skills intelligence continues to be a significant area of investment. Vendors are combining internal workforce signals with external labor market data to identify skills gaps and inform personalized development plans. These capabilities can improve internal mobility and help organizations direct development investments toward current and anticipated workforce requirements, strengthening the return from existing talent.

"Talent management ROI increasingly depends on how effectively organizations connect workforce insights to decisions across the employee lifecycle," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Director at Nucleus Research. "When performance, engagement, skills, and development data inform the same workflows, organizations can identify workforce needs earlier and take more targeted action."

AI investment is accelerating this connection. Assistive capabilities synthesize information from recognition, peer feedback, and manager interactions to support performance reviews and reduce administrative work. Agentic capabilities are extending automation across processes and platforms, creating opportunities to coordinate multi-step talent workflows with less manual intervention.

The market is also moving toward more proactive workforce management. Organizations are using connected talent data to identify flight risk earlier, strengthen succession planning, and surface internal mobility opportunities. Recommendations informed by multiple employee signals can help managers make more precise decisions while improving the consistency of talent processes.

As these capabilities mature, the strongest returns will come from using unified data, skills intelligence, and AI to improve workforce decisions, increase HR productivity, and retain and develop existing talent more effectively.

Leaders in the Value Matrix excel in both functionality and usability, offering comprehensive solutions that deliver high ROI and support large-scale adoption. Leaders in this year's Value Matrix include Cegid, ClearCo, Infor, Oracle, and Paycor.

Expert vendors offer deep, specialized functionality suited for complex requirements. These include Cornerstone, Dayforce, SAP SuccessFactors, and Workday.

Accelerators focus on usability and ease of deployment, providing simpler solutions that enable quick adoption with less complexity. This year's Accelerators are BambooHR, HiBob, isolved, and Rival.

Core Providers offer essential, reliable functionalities, ideal for organizations with basic needs. This year's Core Providers are ADP, PageUp, Paylocity, PeopleFluent, and Lattice.

To download the 2026 Talent Managment Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nucleus Research