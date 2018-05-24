Nucleus SafetyCert RTOS achieves TÜV SÜD safety certification for industrial and medical markets

"The Nucleus SafetyCert RTOS was put through a complete range of tests, from code reviews, analysis, testing, and product life-cycle processes to ensure that it met the critical safety requirements for the IEC industrial and medical safety standards," stated Günter Greil, business line manager responsible for certification of generic safety components at TÜV SÜD. "For device manufacturers, this certification shortens the path for meeting the regulatory and safety requirements for embedded product development in industrial and medical markets."

The Nucleus SafetyCert offering comprises a certified version of the Nucleus RTOS kernel, the Nucleus process model for application partitioning, runtime libraries, networking, and data storage. Compared to competitive products, the Nucleus SafetyCert package includes a file system enablement layer and a User Datagram Protocol (UDP)/IP protocol for setting up low-latency connections between Internet applications. The certification package comes with source code, the Nucleus SafetyCert documentation, and artifacts providing embedded developers with clear traceability across the development lifecycle. These are hyperlinked for quick and easy navigation, enabling the user to streamline audits and reviews.

"There is a significant burden on device manufacturers to ensure the quality of the underlying hardware and software for today's safety certified devices," stated Scot Morrison, general manager of embedded platform technology at Mentor. "Our pre-certified Nucleus SafetyCert product helps to ease this burden by significantly reducing the effort, risks and time pressured our customers face as they develop and deliver world-class safety certified products."

Product Availability

The Nucleus SafetyCert product for Arm® processors is available today. For additional product information, contact a Mentor sales representative, or visit: https://www.mentor.com/embedded-software/nucleus/safety.

