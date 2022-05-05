NucleusCare Honored with Two Stevie® Awards in 2022 American Business Awards®

Seness by NucleusCare's Thoughtful Telehealth Technology Won in the Web Achievement Category for Health Product & Services and in the Covid-19 Response Categories for Most Valuable Technical Innovation

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NucleusCare was named the winner of two prestigious Stevie® Awards in the Web Achievement & Covid-19 Response categories in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

NucleusCare was nominated in the Web Achievement category for Health Product & Services and in the Covid-19 Response category for Most Valuable Technical Innovation.

NucleusCare's nomination, "Seness: The Eyes, Ears and Loving Touch for Isolated Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients", impressed judges by its effective implementation of a solution that connected isolated hospitalized patients who were being kept from their loved ones during the height of the pandemic. "We are honored to be recognized by the prestigious American Business Awards for our hard work during a challenging time in our nation's history." said Avi Rosman, President & CEO of NucleusCare, "Our greatest achievement is hearing the testimonials of our users who attribute their recovery to our Seness devices."

The second nomination for "NucleusCare: Thoughtful Telehealth Technology", awarded the company for their new website, implemented by award-winning digital agency, Eff Creative Group. The new site's foundation was focused around a stratified set of key verticals organized into targeted user acquisition funnels to provide a unified sales-first website that would allow NucleusCare to target a larger share of both their existing market as well as to expand into new markets. "It is especially gratifying to work with clients whose mission is to do good in this world." said Doron J. Fetman, CEO and Founder of Eff Creative Group, "We are proud to be recognized for our work and are looking forward to seeing NucleusCare truly disrupt the med-tech industry with their technology."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About NucleusCare

NucleusCare was founded in 2013 as a consumer technology company focused on building a wireless video intercom system. Backed by leading venture capitalists and major corporations (including Amazon and Foxconn), it launched a cutting-edge product in 2016 that sold over 30,000 units in its first few months. As customers began using the product, it was clear that the most important use case was for families taking care of vulnerable relatives. In 2017, the company decided to focus exclusively on building a product for those in the senior living, assisted living and home care healthcare segments. With a shortage of available caregivers, the vulnerable population and their families expect technology to fill that gap. NucleusCare has responded to this demand by thoughtfully designing products exclusively to help care for this underserved market.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Media Contact:

Toby Hassan-Fishman

212-392-4825 ext. 101

[email protected]

SOURCE NucleusCare