Nuclias, D-Link's New Cloud-Managed Networking Solution, Boasts Zero-Touch Deployment, Unlimited Scalability for MSPs, VARs, Security Integrators, and More
Complete Cloud-Managed Networking Solution Includes Switches and Access Points; Cameras Expected in the Future
Oct 22, 2019, 05:00 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not often that an IT director, security integrator, or small business owner can set up a wireless network in a matter of minutes, yet that's exactly what Nuclias Cloud, D-Link's new cloud-managed business networking solution lineup featuring switches and access points, promises to do.
"Older cloud-managed networks struggled to meet the growing demand for secure, fast, and reliable Wi-Fi, often requiring additional setup, such as servers and firewalls, while lacking features, data insight, and the ability to easily scale," said Kia Mohseni, senior product line manager, at D-Link Systems, Inc. "Nuclias cloud-managed solutions offer zero-touch deployment on a one-hundred percent, true cloud-managed platform, plus unlimited scalability, and encrypted web communication between server and devices, while reducing the time and cost to set up an entire network under a single pane of glass."
D-Link's Nuclias cloud-managed solutions only require power and an Ethernet connection for setup. Once connected, IT staff can automatically push configuration files from the management platform to switches and access points. From there, all of the management, monitoring, and reporting takes place through the cloud, under the Nuclias portal. Additionally, D-Link is passing the cloud renewal fees onto the MSPs, VARs, and security integrators.
Nuclias Cloud-Managed Features
- Zero-touch provisioning
- Role-based administration
- Auditable change logs
- Authentication via customizable captive portal
- Social login for Wi-Fi access
- Report and data analysis
- Intuitive web-based interface with multilingual support
- Automatic monitoring and alerts
- Over-the-web firmware upgrades
- Searchable network-wide event log
- Intuitive VLAN Configuration
- Cloud-based RF Optimization
- Remote cable testing
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Unlimited Scalability
- End-to-end encryption between cloud server and Nuclias devices
- Free first-year cloud license
- 99.9% SLA
Availability
Switches
- DBS-2000 Cloud-Managed Switch Series
- DBS-2000-10MP: 10-Port PoE (8x GE PoE, 2x SFP), 130W PoE Budget
- DBS-2000-28: 28-Port (24x GE, 4x Combo GE/SFP Combo)
- DBS-2000-28P: 28-Port PoE (24x GE PoE, 4x GE/SFP Combo) 193W PoE Budget
- DBS-2000-28MP: 28-Port PoE (24x GE PoE, 4x GE/SFP Combo) 370W PoE Budget
- DBS-2000-52: 52-Port (48x GE, 4x GE/SFP Combo)
- DBS-2000-52MP: 52-Port (48x GE PoE, 4x GE/SFP Combo) 370W PoE Budget
Access Points
Indoor
- DBA-1210P: 802.11ac Wave 2, 2x2 Concurrent Dual-Band, 802.3af PoE
- DBA-2820P: 802.11ac Wave 2, 4x4 Concurrent Dual-Band, PoE (Expected Early 2020)
Outdoor
- DBA-3620P: 802.11ac Wave 2, 2x2 Concurrent Dual-Band, 802.3af PoE, 6KV Surge Protection, 15KV ESD Protection (Expected Early 2020)
About D-Link
D-Link designs, develops, and manufactures award-winning products that connect homes, businesses, and services providers. It implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more, visit https://us.dlink.com/en/business.
D-Link, mydlink, and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2019. D-Link. All Rights Reserved
SOURCE D-Link Systems, Inc.
Share this article