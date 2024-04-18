Nucor Announces Appointment of Nicole B. Theophilus as Executive Vice President of Talent and Human Resources

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today the appointment of Nicole B. Theophilus to the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Talent and Human Resources, effective April 29, 2024. In this role, Ms. Theophilus will focus on Nucor's enterprise talent development and human resources strategy.

Ms. Theophilus, 54, most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Wabtec Corporation, a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and services for the freight and transit rail sectors. Her previous leadership roles include serving as Chief Human Resources Officer of West Corporation and ConAgra Foods, Inc. Prior to joining ConAgra, she was a partner with the law firm of Blackwell Sanders Peper Martin, LLP (now known as Husch Blackwell).

"Niki is an accomplished leader who will be a strong addition to our executive team," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In keeping with our culture of taking care of our team, we created this executive-level position to better serve our teammates. We look forward to welcoming Niki to Nucor and working alongside her in advancing the important work already underway on the growth, retention and development of all Nucor teammates."

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel — in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

