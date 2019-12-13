Nucor Announces Increase in Cash Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) increased the regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor's common stock to $0.4025 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 11, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2019 and is Nucor's 187th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 47 consecutive years – every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973. Over the past ten years, Nucor has returned approximately $6 billion in capital to its stockholders in the form of base dividends and share repurchases.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nucor.com

