Nucor Announces Increase in Cash Dividend

News provided by

Nucor Corporation

Dec 11, 2024, 11:56 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced the increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor's common stock to $0.55 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 11, 2025 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2024 and is Nucor's 207th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.  Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 52 consecutive years – every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973.

About Nucor
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Nucor Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

Nucor Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $249.9 million, or $1.05 per diluted...

Nucor Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter of 2024 Conference Call on the Web

In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) third quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics