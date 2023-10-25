NUCOR ANNOUNCES LARGEST SINGLE GIFT TO GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

News provided by

Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation

25 Oct, 2023, 07:47 ET

Nucor announced at With Honor Action's biennial gala that it will provide funds and the steel to build the GWOT Memorial on the National Mall

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night at With Honor Action's biennial dinner with the bipartisan veterans who serve in the For Country Caucus in Congress, Nucor Corporation, North America's largest steel producer, and the Nucor Charitable Foundation announced a donation of $2.5 million, which includes the steel to build the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial. The Memorial will be located between the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall.

For over 22 years, more than two million Americans have served in the GWOT across the globe. More than 7,000 American service members have made the ultimate sacrifice and laid down their lives in the line of duty. The GWOT Memorial will honor their service, as well as that of their families and so many others who have protected our freedoms during this complex, multi-generational conflict.

Legislation creating a GWOT Memorial was first introduced in Congress in 2016 by Representatives Mike Gallagher and Seth Moulton, both For Country Caucus Members and Marine Corps post 9-11 veterans. Championed after significant advocacy, especially by the bipartisan For Country Caucus of veterans in the U.S. House and Army veteran Senator Joni Ernst, Congress authorized the creation of the Memorial in 2021 and passed a provision allowing construction of the Memorial on the Reserve portion of the National Mall.  

Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President, and CEO, shared the announcement with the more than 200 people in attendance at the With Honor event, including nearly 30 bipartisan veterans who are Members of Congress, the veterans who lead the Senate Armed Services Committee, and General C.Q. Brown, the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.  "On behalf of the entire Nucor family," Mr. Topalian announced, "we are honored to show our gratitude and respect to the brave men and women of our country who have served in the Global War on Terrorism and their families. We are grateful to the GWOT Memorial Foundation and our friends in the For Country Caucus for their inclusive vision and the opportunity to play a role in this effort. We hope tonight's announcement brings greater awareness and support to this admirable project."

"The Foundation is humbled and honored to accept Nucor's generous contribution to the Memorial—the largest single gift in our organization's history," said GWOT Memorial Foundation President and CEO, Michael "Rod" Rodriguez, a retired Army Green Beret who served ten combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. "It is exciting to say that American-made Nucor steel will help embody the strength and resilience of the heroes who have served and sacrificed in the Global War on Terrorism. We express our gratitude to the entire Nucor workforce for standing beside us as we honor all those who have given so much in the name of liberty, security, and freedom."

"This is an important step forward in the years of work to build the enduring Memorial for the millions of Americans who have served and the thousands of Americans who continue to serve in the Global War on Terrorism," said Marine Corps veteran Rye Barcott, With Honor Action's co-founder and CEO and Secretary of the GWOT Memorial Foundation's Board. "We're proud that principled, bipartisan veterans in Congress are championing its construction, and we hope that Nucor's leading contribution inspires other American companies to participate." 

About the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation

The GWOT Memorial Foundation is the nonprofit organization designated by Congress to plan, fund, and build the GWOT Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Our mission is to build an inclusive Memorial honoring all uniformed and non-uniformed personnel who served and sacrificed in this ongoing conflict, as well as their families. The Memorial is being funded by 100% tax deductible donations; no federal funding will be used. Learn more by visiting our website and stay updated on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation

Also from this source

Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation Announces Historic Public Input Campaign "Help Design History"

Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation Announces Historic Public Input Campaign "Help Design History"

Today the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation (GWOTMF) announced a first-of-its-kind public input campaign, "Help Design History." The...
Marlon Blackwell Architects Selected to Design Global War on Terrorism Memorial on National Mall

Marlon Blackwell Architects Selected to Design Global War on Terrorism Memorial on National Mall

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation (GWOTMF) announced today that its Board of Directors has chosen the award-winning Marlon Blackwell...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Veterans

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.