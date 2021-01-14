Nucor Executive Vice President Craig A. Feldman to Retire; Daniel R. Needham to be Promoted

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that Executive Vice President of Raw Materials, Craig A. Feldman, plans to retire in June of this year after 35 years of service with Nucor and The David J. Joseph Company (DJJ).

Mr. Feldman began his career as a Brokerage Representative for DJJ in 1986, subsequently serving as District Manager of DJJ's Salt Lake City brokerage office, Commercial Vice President at DJJ's subsidiary, Western Metals Recycling LLC (WMR), and President of WMR. Mr. Feldman served on the operational staff of DJJ's then-owner in the Netherlands from 2005 until his 2007 appointment as DJJ's Executive Vice President, Recycling Operations. Mr. Feldman was promoted to President of DJJ in 2013 and became a Vice President and General Manager of Nucor when DJJ was acquired by Nucor in 2008. He was promoted to Executive Vice President of Nucor in 2018 and continued to serve as President of DJJ until the end of last year. Nucor previously announced the appointment of Mark D. Schaefer, another 35-year veteran of DJJ, as President of DJJ, effective January 1, 2021.

Leon Topalian, Nucor's President and CEO, commented, "With a career that spans three and a half decades, Craig's leadership has contributed significantly to the success of DJJ and Nucor. His guidance and expertise have been invaluable to our raw materials strategy. On behalf of all Nucor teammates, I want to thank Craig for his leadership and wish him a long and happy retirement."

Effective February 1, 2021, Daniel R. Needham will be promoted to Executive Vice President of Bar and Rebar Fabrication Products. Mr. Needham began his career with Nucor in 2000 as Controller at Nucor Steel Hertford County. He subsequently served as Controller of Nucor Steel Decatur, LLC and Nucor Steel Utah. In 2011, Mr. Needham became General Manager of Nucor Steel Connecticut, Inc. He later served as General Manager of Nucor Steel Utah and was elected Vice President in 2016. In 2019, Mr. Needham was promoted to Vice President and General Manager of Nucor Steel Indiana.

"Dan is a talented leader with a demonstrated track record of delivering results throughout his career. He will be a great addition to our executive management team," said Mr. Topalian. "Craig's retirement and Dan's promotion are the product of the robust and thoughtful succession planning process that has been a top strategic initiative throughout the Nucor organization in recent years."

