Nucor Invites You To Join Its Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- You are invited to join Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

What:    

Nucor's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders


When:    

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 10, 2018


Where:  

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/25544 or at


http://www.nucor.com


How:    

Simply log on to the web at either address above 



Archive: 

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event  


will be archived at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel products, with operating facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and HBI/DRI; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

   

 

