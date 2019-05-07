Nucor Invites You To Join Its Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You are invited to join Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

What: Nucor's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders



When: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 9, 2019



Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/30270 or at

http://www.nucor.com



How: Simply log on to the web at either address above



Archive: If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event

will be archived at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

SOURCE Nucor

Related Links

http://www.nucor.com

