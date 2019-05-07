Nucor Invites You To Join Its Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Webcast
May 07, 2019, 16:45 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You are invited to join Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
|
What:
|
Nucor's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
|
When:
|
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 9, 2019
|
Where:
|
How:
|
Simply log on to the web at either address above
|
Archive:
|
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event
|
will be archived at http://www.nucor.com.
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.
SOURCE Nucor
