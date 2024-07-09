Nucor Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter of 2024 Conference Call on the Web

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) second quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will be available on the internet on July 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Nucor's Second Quarter of 2024 Conference Call


10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 23, 2024


https://app.webinar.net/pGo5LQ6qWJv or at https://nucor.com/


Log on to the web at either of the addresses above


If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the archived call will be available at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

