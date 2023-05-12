Nucor Promotes Brad Ford to Executive Vice President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that Brad Ford will be promoted to Executive Vice President of Fabricated Construction Products effective May 14, 2023.

Mr. Ford began his career in 2001 as a Brokerage Representative at The David J. Joseph Company (DJJ), which Nucor acquired in 2008, and later served as District Manager and International Trading Manager. In 2013, he became Commercial Vice President at DJJ's subsidiary, Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR), and then served as President of TMR from 2015 to 2020. Mr. Ford became General Manager of Vulcraft-Indiana in 2020. He became a vice president of Nucor Corporation in 2022 and currently serves as Vice President and General Manager of Nucor Steel Decatur, LLC.

"Brad is an exceptional leader who consistently delivers strong results. His experience in the industry for more than 20 years has positioned him well to take on this challenging role. We look forward to his contributions to the executive leadership team," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

