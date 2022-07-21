Nucor Reports Record Quarterly Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced record quarterly consolidated net earnings of $2.56 billion, or $9.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $2.10 billion, or $7.67 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $1.51 billion, or $5.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

In the first six months of 2022, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $4.66 billion, or $17.30 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net earnings of $2.45 billion, or $8.13 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021.

"Nucor's second quarter earnings of $9.67 per diluted share and first half earnings of $17.30 per diluted share both represent new records. Nucor's differentiated business model is yielding exceptional results. I would like to congratulate our teammates for delivering world class performance in safety and profitability while providing exceptional customer service," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is focused on delivering the safest and most profitable year in our history!"

Selected Segment Data

Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests by segment for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 were as follows (in thousands):



















Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Six Months (26 Weeks) Ended





July 2, 2022



July 3, 2021



July 2, 2022



July 3, 2021

Steel mills

$ 2,815,723



$ 2,174,807



$ 5,394,577



$ 3,489,781

Steel products



1,129,932





259,330





1,814,799





471,142

Raw materials



263,598





120,143





359,451





343,378

Corporate/eliminations



(718,851)





(528,532)





(1,180,310)





(980,307)





$ 3,490,402



$ 2,025,748



$ 6,388,517



$ 3,323,994



Financial Review

Nucor's consolidated net sales increased 12% to $11.79 billion in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $10.49 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and increased 34% compared with $8.79 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Average sales price per ton in the second quarter of 2022 increased 3% compared with the first quarter of 2022 and increased 44% compared with the second quarter of 2021. A total of 6,977,000 tons were shipped to outside customers in the second quarter of 2022, a 9% increase from the first quarter of 2022 and a 7% decrease from the second quarter of 2021. Total steel mill shipments in the second quarter of 2022 increased 11% as compared to the first quarter of 2022 and decreased 4% as compared to the second quarter of 2021. Steel mill shipments to internal customers represented 22% of total steel mill shipments in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 22% in the first quarter of 2022 and 20% in the second quarter of 2021. Downstream steel product shipments to outside customers in the second quarter of 2022 increased 6% from the first quarter of 2022 and were similar to the second quarter of 2021.

In the first six months of 2022, Nucor's consolidated net sales of $22.29 billion were an increase of 41% compared with consolidated net sales of $15.81 billion reported in the first six months of 2021. Total tons shipped to outside customers in the first six months of 2022 were 13,371,000, a decrease of 9% from the first six months of 2021, while the average sales price per ton in the first six months of 2022 increased 55% from the first six months of 2021.

The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per gross ton used in the second quarter of 2022 was $534, an 8% increase compared to $495 in the first quarter of 2022 and a 17% increase compared to $457 in the second quarter of 2021. The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per gross ton used in the first six months of 2022 was $516, a 20% increase compared to $431 in the first six months of 2021.

Pre-operating and start-up costs related to the Company's growth projects were approximately $60 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with approximately $62 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022 and approximately $22 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

In the first six months of 2022, pre-operating and start-up costs related to the Company's growth projects were approximately $122 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared with approximately $41 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021.

Overall operating rates at the Company's steel mills increased to 85% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 77% in the first quarter of 2022 and decreased compared to 97% in the second quarter of 2021. Operating rates in the first six months of 2022 decreased to 81% as compared to 96% in the first six months of 2021.

Financial Strength

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, we had $2.45 billion in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company's $1.75 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn and does not expire until November 2026. Nucor continues to have the strongest credit rating in the North American steel sector (Baa1/A-) with stable outlooks at both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Commitment to Returning Capital to Stockholders

During the second quarter of 2022, Nucor repurchased approximately 5.1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $157.37 per share (12.1 million shares year-to-date at an average price of $140.59 per share). As of July 2, 2022, Nucor had approximately 262,000,000 shares outstanding and approximately $2.14 billion remaining for repurchases under its existing authorized share repurchase program. This share repurchase authorization is discretionary and has no scheduled expiration date.

On June 9, 2022, Nucor's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share. This cash dividend is payable on August 11, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022 and is Nucor's 197th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Second Quarter of 2022 Analysis

Second quarter earnings were driven by increased profitability in the steel products segment, which continued to benefit from robust demand in nonresidential construction markets. In addition, the steel mills segment earnings strengthened due primarily to increased profitability at our bar and plate mills. Similarly, Nucor's raw materials segment generated increased profits in the second quarter due to relatively higher selling prices for both direct reduced iron (DRI) and scrap. The second quarter also saw the closing of Nucor's acquisition of C.H.I. Overhead Doors, LLC.

Third Quarter of 2022 Outlook

As we enter the third quarter, demand remains stable and resilient across the major end-use markets we serve, and customer inventory levels appear right-sized relative to economic conditions. Though we expect a decrease from the record-setting second quarter, we expect another strong quarter of profitability in the third quarter of 2022. We believe that 2022 will be the most profitable year in Nucor's history.

We expect the steel mills segment earnings to be sequentially lower in the third quarter of 2022, due to lower expected shipment volumes and average selling prices, particularly at our sheet and plate mills. The steel products segment is expected to have another very strong quarter in the third quarter of 2022, with earnings roughly in-line with the second quarter of 2022. Raw materials segment earnings are expected to improve in the third quarter of 2022 due to higher realized pricing at our DRI facilities.

Earnings Conference Call

You are invited to listen to the live broadcast of Nucor's conference call during which management will discuss Nucor's second quarter results on July 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be available over the Internet at www.nucor.com, under Investors.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to prevailing market steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) the availability and cost of electricity and natural gas, which could negatively affect our cost of steel production or result in a delay or cancellation of existing or future drilling within our natural gas drilling programs; (5) critical equipment failures and business interruptions; (6) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States; (7) impairment in the recorded value of inventory, equity investments, fixed assets, goodwill or other long-lived assets; (8) uncertainties surrounding the global economy, including excess world capacity for steel production, inflation and interest rate changes; (9) fluctuations in currency conversion rates; (10) significant changes in laws or government regulations affecting environmental compliance, including legislation and regulations that result in greater regulation of greenhouse gas emissions that could increase our energy costs, capital expenditures and operating costs or cause one or more of our permits to be revoked or make it more difficult to obtain permit modifications; (11) the cyclical nature of the steel industry; (12) capital investments and their impact on our performance; (13) our safety performance; (14) our ability to integrate the operations of C.H.I. Overhead Doors, LLC and certain of its affiliates; and (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants of the virus. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.

Tonnage Data

(In thousands)























































Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Six Months (26 Weeks) Ended





July 2, 2022



July 3, 2021



Percent

Change



July 2, 2022



July 3, 2021



Percent

Change

Steel mills total shipments:















































Sheet



2,934





2,913





1 %



5,319





5,840





-9 % Bars



2,273





2,423





-6 %



4,559





4,742





-4 % Structural



624





681





-8 %



1,264





1,304





-3 % Plate



474





599





-21 %



872





1,195





-27 % Other



143





118





21 %



248





197





26 %





6,448





6,734





-4 %



12,262





13,278





-8 %

















































Sales tons to outside customers:















































Steel mills



5,041





5,356





-6 %



9,580





10,546





-9 % Joist



158





167





-5 %



337





339





-1 % Deck



123





130





-5 %



259





265





-2 % Cold finished



123





128





-4 %



256





260





-2 % Rebar fabrication products



339





338





0 %



630





620





2 % Piling



119





171





-30 %



230





307





-25 % Tubular products



274





269





2 %



504





519





-3 % Other steel products



175





109





61 %



330





209





58 % Raw materials



625





814





-23 %



1,245





1,593





-22 %





6,977





7,482





-7 %



13,371





14,658





-9 %



















































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Six Months (26 Weeks) Ended





July 2, 2022



July 3, 2021



July 2, 2022



July 3, 2021

Net sales

$ 11,794,474



$ 8,789,164



$ 22,287,756



$ 15,806,304

Costs, expenses and other:































Cost of products sold



7,690,211





6,315,661





14,725,354





11,710,364

Marketing, administrative and other expenses



563,211





387,070





1,087,795





678,194

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(7,113)





(19,403)





(14,808)





(32,642)

Losses on assets



-





44,308





-





50,970

Interest expense, net



57,763





35,780





100,898





75,424







8,304,072





6,763,416





15,899,239





12,482,310

Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interests



3,490,402





2,025,748





6,388,517





3,323,994

Provision for income taxes



763,165





454,289





1,434,165





765,021

Net earnings



2,727,237





1,571,459





4,954,352





2,558,973

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



166,004





64,591





297,496





109,673

Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders

$ 2,561,233



$ 1,506,868



$ 4,656,856



$ 2,449,300

Net earnings per share:































Basic

$ 9.69



$ 5.05



$ 17.34



$ 8.14

Diluted

$ 9.67



$ 5.04



$ 17.30



$ 8.13

Average shares outstanding:































Basic



263,221





296,817





267,416





299,359

Diluted



263,719





297,529





268,066





299,738



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)









July 2, 2022



Dec 31, 2021

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,002,708



$ 2,364,858

Short-term investments



363,287





253,005

Accounts receivable, net



4,749,600





3,853,972

Inventories, net



6,579,142





6,011,182

Other current assets



339,074





316,540

Total current assets



14,033,811





12,799,557

Property, plant and equipment, net



9,213,600





8,114,818

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



88,262





143,800

Goodwill



3,929,503





2,827,344

Other intangible assets, net



3,429,149





1,103,759

Other assets



974,132





833,794

Total assets

$ 31,668,457



$ 25,823,072

LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Short-term debt

$ 100,509



$ 107,723

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



629,171





615,678

Accounts payable



2,315,796





1,974,041

Salaries, wages and related accruals



1,239,617





1,495,166

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,074,108





964,805

Total current liabilities



5,359,201





5,157,413

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations due after one year



6,621,685





4,961,410

Deferred credits and other liabilities



1,834,763





1,100,455

Total liabilities



13,815,649





11,219,278

Commitments and contingencies















EQUITY















Nucor stockholders' equity:















Common stock



152,061





152,061

Additional paid-in capital



2,115,178





2,140,608

Retained earnings



22,064,383





17,674,100

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes



(70,810)





(115,282)

Treasury stock



(7,452,168)





(5,835,098)

Total Nucor stockholders' equity



16,808,644





14,016,389

Noncontrolling interests



1,044,164





587,405

Total equity



17,852,808





14,603,794

Total liabilities and equity

$ 31,668,457



$ 25,823,072





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)









Six Months (26 Weeks) Ended





July 2, 2022



July 3, 2021

Operating activities:















Net earnings

$ 4,954,352



$ 2,558,973

Adjustments:















Depreciation



397,270





362,492

Amortization



87,267





41,858

Stock-based compensation



74,219





66,729

Deferred income taxes



(36,220)





102,367

Distributions from affiliates



2,287





180

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(14,808)





(32,642)

Losses on assets



-





50,970

Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):















Accounts receivable



(648,569)





(1,093,021)

Inventories



(157,976)





(1,673,962)

Accounts payable



198,062





726,649

Federal income taxes



33,441





290,287

Salaries, wages and related accruals



(252,758)





385,265

Other operating activities



97,174





97,041

Cash provided by operating activities



4,733,741





1,883,186

Investing activities:















Capital expenditures



(968,795)





(702,378)

Investment in and advances to affiliates



(227)





(169)

Disposition of plant and equipment



15,996





10,665

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)



(3,465,866)





300

Purchases of investments



(330,278)





(357,917)

Proceeds from the sale of investments



219,996





367,512

Other investing activities



(7,096)





587

Cash used in investing activities



(4,536,270)





(681,400)

Financing activities:















Net change in short-term debt



(7,214)





42,780

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount



2,091,934





-

Repayment of long-term debt



(506,000)





-

Bond issuance costs



(13,138)





-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



18,819





128,800

Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation



(58,218)





(64,416)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests



(268,535)





(97,196)

Cash dividends



(272,038)





(246,539)

Acquisition of treasury stock



(1,707,893)





(916,145)

Proceeds from government incentives



125,000





-

Other financing activities



(17,059)





(5,072)

Cash used in financing activities



(614,342)





(1,157,788)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(817)





8,079

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



(417,688)





52,077

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year



2,508,658





2,754,929

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents - end of six months

$ 2,090,970



$ 2,807,006

Non-cash investing activity:















Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases

$ (23,583)



$ 44,754





















