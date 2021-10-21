Nucor Reports Record Quarterly Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021
Oct 21, 2021, 08:00 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced record quarterly consolidated net earnings of $2.13 billion, or $7.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $1.51 billion, or $5.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $193.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.
In the first nine months of 2021, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $4.58 billion, or $15.34 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net earnings of $322.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020.
"During the third quarter, we once again achieved record results, with earnings per share of $7.28. Our third quarter performance surpassed our previous record of $5.04 set in the second quarter of this year and almost matched our full year earnings record of $7.42 that we set back in 2018," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Congratulations to the entire Nucor team for delivering the phenomenal results we have seen so far this year while staying focused on our Safety goals. I am incredibly proud of our team and what we have accomplished."
Selected Segment Data
Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests by segment for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 and 2020 were as follows (in thousands):
|
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
|
Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended
|
Oct. 2, 2021
|
Oct. 3, 2020
|
Oct. 2, 2021
|
Oct. 3, 2020
|
Steel mills
|
$
|
3,116,539
|
$
|
205,152
|
$
|
6,606,320
|
$
|
512,082
|
Steel products
|
368,595
|
186,976
|
839,737
|
502,409
|
Raw materials
|
161,870
|
6,232
|
505,248
|
(3,068)
|
Corporate/eliminations
|
(777,897)
|
(107,942)
|
(1,758,204)
|
(393,651)
|
$
|
2,869,107
|
$
|
290,418
|
$
|
6,193,101
|
$
|
617,772
The steel mills segment and the steel products segment both set a record for the highest quarterly earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interests in the third quarter of 2021.
Financial Review
Nucor's consolidated net sales increased 17% to $10.31 billion in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $8.79 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and increased 109% compared with $4.93 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Average sales price per ton in the third quarter of 2021 increased 22% compared with the second quarter of 2021 and increased 86% compared with the third quarter of 2020. A total of 7,172,000 tons were shipped to outside customers in the third quarter of 2021, a 4% decrease from the second quarter of 2021 and a 13% increase from the third quarter of 2020. Total steel mill shipments in the third quarter of 2021 decreased 3% as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased 16% as compared to the third quarter of 2020. Steel mill shipments to internal customers represented 21% of total steel mill shipments in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 20% in the second quarter of 2021 and 21% in the third quarter of 2020. Downstream steel product shipments to outside customers in the third quarter of 2021 was consistent with the second quarter of 2021 and increased 3% from the third quarter of 2020.
In the first nine months of 2021, Nucor's consolidated net sales of $26.12 billion were an increase of 76% compared with consolidated net sales of $14.88 billion reported in the first nine months of 2020. Total tons shipped to outside customers in the first nine months of 2021 were 21,830,000, an increase of 15% from the first nine months of 2020, while the average sales price per ton in the first nine months of 2021 increased 53% from the first nine months of 2020.
The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per gross ton used in the third quarter of 2021 was $511, a 12% increase compared to $457 in the second quarter of 2021 and an 84% increase compared to $277 in the third quarter of 2020. The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per gross ton used in the first nine months of 2021 was $457, a 60% increase compared to $285 in the first nine months of 2020.
Included in the second quarter of 2021 earnings is a $42.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, non-cash impairment charge related to our leasehold interest in unproved oil and natural gas properties. This charge is included in the raw materials segment. Included in earnings for the third quarter of 2020 is a restructuring charge of $16.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, related to the realignment of Nucor's metal buildings business. This charge is included in the steel products segment.
Pre-operating and start-up costs related to the Company's growth projects were approximately $36 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with approximately $22 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021 and approximately $22 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
In the first nine months of 2021, pre-operating and start-up costs related to the Company's growth projects were approximately $76 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with approximately $73 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020.
Overall operating rates at the Company's steel mills decreased to 96% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 97% in the second quarter of 2021 and increased from 83% in the third quarter of 2020. Operating rates in the first nine months of 2021 increased to 96% as compared to 80% in the first nine months of 2020.
Financial Strength
At the end of the third quarter of 2021, we had $2.29 billion in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash and cash equivalents on hand. Our significant cash flow generation has allowed us to maintain our strong liquidity position all while funding two strategic acquisitions and continuing to execute our share repurchase program during the third quarter.
The Company's $1.50 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn and does not expire until April 2023. Nucor continues to have the strongest credit rating in the North American steel sector (Baa1/A-) with stable outlooks at both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
Commitment to Returning Capital to Stockholders
During the third quarter of 2021, Nucor repurchased approximately 8.2 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $104.60 per share (20.3 million shares year-to-date at an average price of $87.19 per share). As of October 2, 2021, Nucor had approximately 285,799,000 shares outstanding and approximately $1.9 billion remaining for repurchases under its newly authorized share repurchase program.
On September 17, 2021, Nucor's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.405 per share. This cash dividend is payable on November 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021 and is Nucor's 194th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
Third Quarter of 2021 Analysis
All three operating segments continued to generate robust profitability in the third quarter of 2021. Earnings of the steel mills segment increased significantly in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly driven by higher realized selling prices. The steel products segment generated significantly increased earnings in the third quarter of 2021 due to margin expansion caused by higher average selling prices. The raw materials segment's earnings in the third quarter of 2021 were comparable to the second quarter of 2021, excluding the impairment charge recorded in the second quarter of 2021.
Fourth Quarter of 2021 Outlook
We expect continued strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, potentially exceeding the net earnings record set in the third quarter of 2021. Demand remains robust across most end-use markets, a trend we expect will continue well into 2022. Backlogs in our steel mills and steel products segments remain elevated compared to historical levels.
We expect the profitability of the steel mills segment to improve in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by additional earnings growth at our sheet and plate mills. We expect the profitability of the steel products segment to increase in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021. The raw materials segment's earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 are expected to decrease compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to margin compression at our direct reduced iron facilities.
Earnings Conference Call
You are invited to listen to the live broadcast of Nucor's conference call during which management will discuss Nucor's third quarter results on October 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be available over the Internet at www.nucor.com, under Investors.
About Nucor
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to prevailing market steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) the availability and cost of electricity and natural gas, which could negatively affect our cost of steel production or result in a delay or cancellation of existing or future drilling within our natural gas drilling programs; (5) critical equipment failures and business interruptions; (6) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States; (7) impairment in the recorded value of inventory, equity investments, fixed assets, goodwill or other long-lived assets; (8) uncertainties surrounding the global economy, including excess world capacity for steel production; (9) fluctuations in currency conversion rates; (10) significant changes in laws or government regulations affecting environmental compliance, including legislation and regulations that result in greater regulation of greenhouse gas emissions that could increase our energy costs, capital expenditures and operating costs or cause one or more of our permits to be revoked or make it more difficult to obtain permit modifications; (11) the cyclical nature of the steel industry; (12) capital investments and their impact on our performance; (13) our safety performance; and (14) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants of the virus. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.
|
Tonnage Data
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
|
Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended
|
Oct. 2, 2021
|
Oct. 3, 2020
|
Percent Change
|
Oct. 2, 2021
|
Oct. 3, 2020
|
Percent Change
|
Steel mills total shipments:
|
Sheet
|
2,789
|
2,469
|
13%
|
8,629
|
7,345
|
17%
|
Bars
|
2,350
|
2,119
|
11%
|
7,092
|
6,092
|
16%
|
Structural
|
738
|
553
|
33%
|
2,042
|
1,754
|
16%
|
Plate
|
605
|
424
|
43%
|
1,800
|
1,472
|
22%
|
Other
|
61
|
61
|
-
|
258
|
230
|
12%
|
6,543
|
5,626
|
16%
|
19,821
|
16,893
|
17%
|
Sales tons to outside customers:
|
Steel mills
|
5,144
|
4,442
|
16%
|
15,690
|
13,382
|
17%
|
Joist
|
190
|
153
|
24%
|
529
|
406
|
30%
|
Deck
|
139
|
129
|
8%
|
404
|
365
|
11%
|
Cold finished
|
123
|
99
|
24%
|
383
|
300
|
28%
|
Rebar fabrication products
|
323
|
328
|
-2%
|
943
|
948
|
-
|
Piling
|
144
|
186
|
-23%
|
451
|
522
|
-14%
|
Tubular products
|
272
|
280
|
-3%
|
791
|
816
|
-3%
|
Other steel products
|
116
|
92
|
26%
|
325
|
278
|
17%
|
Raw materials
|
721
|
658
|
10%
|
2,314
|
2,016
|
15%
|
7,172
|
6,367
|
13%
|
21,830
|
19,033
|
15%
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
|
Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended
|
Oct. 2, 2021
|
Oct. 3, 2020
|
Oct. 2, 2021
|
Oct. 3, 2020
|
Net sales
|
$
|
10,313,223
|
$
|
4,927,960
|
$
|
26,119,527
|
$
|
14,879,603
|
Costs, expenses and other:
|
Cost of products sold
|
6,906,950
|
4,425,765
|
18,617,314
|
13,370,181
|
Marketing, administrative and other expenses
|
526,345
|
165,513
|
1,204,539
|
460,922
|
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates
|
(32,464)
|
(479)
|
(65,106)
|
14,422
|
Losses on assets
|
-
|
6,604
|
50,970
|
299,450
|
Interest expense, net
|
43,285
|
40,139
|
118,709
|
116,856
|
7,444,116
|
4,637,542
|
19,926,426
|
14,261,831
|
Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
|
2,869,107
|
290,418
|
6,193,101
|
617,772
|
Provision for income taxes
|
645,842
|
67,788
|
1,410,863
|
207,610
|
Net earnings
|
2,223,265
|
222,630
|
4,782,238
|
410,162
|
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
95,522
|
29,215
|
205,195
|
87,535
|
Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders
|
$
|
2,127,743
|
$
|
193,415
|
$
|
4,577,043
|
$
|
322,627
|
Net earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
7.29
|
$
|
0.63
|
$
|
15.37
|
$
|
1.06
|
Diluted
|
$
|
7.28
|
$
|
0.63
|
$
|
15.34
|
$
|
1.06
|
Average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
290,510
|
303,394
|
296,431
|
303,072
|
Diluted
|
291,152
|
303,441
|
296,928
|
303,099
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Oct. 2, 2021
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,764,293
|
$
|
2,639,671
|
Short-term investments
|
247,247
|
408,004
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
4,087,293
|
2,298,850
|
Inventories, net
|
5,678,715
|
3,569,089
|
Other current assets
|
346,277
|
573,048
|
Total current assets
|
12,123,825
|
9,488,662
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
7,777,277
|
6,899,110
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
281,345
|
115,258
|
Goodwill
|
2,787,992
|
2,229,672
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
1,171,292
|
668,021
|
Other assets
|
807,748
|
724,671
|
Total assets
|
$
|
24,949,479
|
$
|
20,125,394
|
LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term debt
|
$
|
102,737
|
$
|
57,906
|
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|
615,130
|
10,885
|
Accounts payable
|
1,870,035
|
1,432,159
|
Salaries, wages and related accruals
|
1,323,365
|
462,727
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
886,332
|
664,183
|
Total current liabilities
|
4,797,599
|
2,627,860
|
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations due after one year
|
4,949,945
|
5,271,789
|
Deferred credits and other liabilities
|
1,251,643
|
993,884
|
Total liabilities
|
10,999,187
|
8,893,533
|
EQUITY
|
Nucor stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
152,061
|
152,061
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,131,514
|
2,121,288
|
Retained earnings
|
15,561,261
|
11,343,852
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss,
|
(85,901)
|
(118,861)
|
Treasury stock
|
(4,336,415)
|
(2,709,675)
|
Total Nucor stockholders' equity
|
13,422,520
|
10,788,665
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
527,772
|
443,196
|
Total equity
|
13,950,292
|
11,231,861
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
24,949,479
|
$
|
20,125,394
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended
|
Oct. 2, 2021
|
Oct. 3, 2020
|
Operating activities:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
4,782,238
|
$
|
410,162
|
Adjustments:
|
Depreciation
|
546,619
|
525,688
|
Amortization
|
76,656
|
62,877
|
Stock-based compensation
|
97,652
|
56,122
|
Deferred income taxes
|
166,748
|
140,606
|
Distributions from affiliates
|
200
|
3,021
|
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates
|
(65,106)
|
14,422
|
Losses on assets
|
50,970
|
299,450
|
Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):
|
Accounts receivable
|
(1,622,668)
|
37,547
|
Inventories
|
(1,976,738)
|
590,434
|
Accounts payable
|
343,014
|
15,366
|
Federal income taxes
|
262,195
|
18,848
|
Salaries, wages and related accruals
|
835,381
|
(69,235)
|
Other operating activities
|
123,202
|
100,283
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
3,620,363
|
2,205,591
|
Investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(1,207,088)
|
(1,179,081)
|
Investment in and advances to affiliates
|
(193)
|
(16,542)
|
Disposition of plant and equipment
|
15,581
|
19,492
|
Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
|
(1,346,608)
|
(20,368)
|
Purchase of investments
|
(394,141)
|
(401,986)
|
Proceeds from the sale of investments
|
554,898
|
301,249
|
Other investing activities
|
1,042
|
(33,536)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(2,376,509)
|
(1,330,772)
|
Financing activities:
|
Net change in short-term debt
|
44,831
|
1,334
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount
|
196,990
|
1,237,635
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
-
|
(97,150)
|
Bond issuance related costs
|
-
|
(6,250)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
143,874
|
-
|
Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation
|
(71,494)
|
(17,691)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(120,619)
|
(106,193)
|
Cash dividends
|
(366,606)
|
(368,636)
|
Acquisition of treasury stock
|
(1,773,848)
|
(39,499)
|
Other financing activities
|
(7,993)
|
(6,983)
|
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(1,954,865)
|
596,567
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
1,720
|
(7,790)
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
(709,291)
|
1,463,596
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
|
2,754,929
|
1,534,605
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents - end of nine months
|
$
|
2,045,638
|
$
|
2,998,201
|
Non-cash investing activity:
|
Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases
|
$
|
14,997
|
$
|
-
SOURCE Nucor Corporation
