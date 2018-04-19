Nucor Reports Results for First Quarter of 2018

"Nucor's disciplined strategy for profitable growth is working," said John Ferriola, Nucor's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our 2017 earnings were Nucor's highest annual earnings since the cyclical peak year of 2008. The positive momentum has clearly carried over into 2018, as evidenced by our strong first quarter earnings and a bullish second quarter outlook."

Selected Segment Data

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company began reporting its tubular products and piling businesses as part of the steel products segment. These businesses were previously included in the steel mills segment. All prior period segment data presented in this release has been recast to reflect this change. Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests by segment were as follows for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):





Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017









Steel mills

$ 560,503

$ 644,183 Steel products

85,814

66,919 Raw materials

74,547

26,391 Corporate/eliminations

(204,952)

(188,518)



$ 515,912

$ 548,975











Financial Review

Included in the first quarter of 2018 results was an expense of $21.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, related to the write off of deferred tax assets due to the change in the tax status of a subsidiary. Included in the fourth quarter of 2017 results was a net benefit of $175.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, related to the impacts of U.S. federal tax legislation enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017. Included in the first quarter of 2017 results were inventory related purchase accounting charges of $9.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, associated with the recent acquisitions of Southland Tube and Republic Conduit.

Nucor's consolidated net sales increased 9% to $5.57 billion in the first quarter of 2018 compared with $5.09 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 16% compared with $4.82 billion in the first quarter of 2017. Average sales price per ton in the first quarter of 2018 increased 3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 9% compared with the first quarter of 2017. Total tons shipped to outside customers were 6,967,000 tons in the first quarter of 2018, a 6% increase from both the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2017. Total steel mill shipments in the first quarter of 2018 increased 8% from the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 7% from the first quarter of 2017. Downstream steel products shipments to outside customers in the first quarter of 2018 increased 1% from the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased 15% from the first quarter of 2017.

The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during the first quarter of 2018 was $337, a 6% increase compared to $317 in the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of 19% compared to $284 in the first quarter of 2017.

Overall operating rates at our steel mills increased to 92% in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to 82% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 88% in the first quarter of 2017.

Total steel mill energy costs in the first quarter of 2018 increased approximately $1 per ton compared to both the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2017 due to higher electricity unit costs.

Our liquidity position remains strong with $760.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2018. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we amended and extended our untapped $1.5 billion revolving credit facility to mature in April 2023.

Recent Developments

In February 2018, Nucor's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.38 per share payable on May 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on March 29, 2018. This dividend is Nucor's 180th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, a record we expect to continue.

In March 2018, Nucor announced plans to build a rebar micro mill in Frostproof, Florida, which is located in Polk County. The micro mill is a $240 million investment that will have an estimated annual capacity of 350,000 tons and employ approximately 250 people. We anticipate the project will take approximately two years to complete. This location will provide a logistical advantage to Nucor and allow us to capitalize on a currently abundant supply of scrap, a good portion of which is handled by our scrap business, The David J. Joseph Company. This is the second rebar micro mill Nucor is constructing.

First Quarter of 2018 Analysis

As expected, earnings in the steel mills segment in the first quarter of 2018 improved compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to higher selling prices and increased volumes for all of our steel mill products. The profitability of the steel products segment in the first quarter of 2018 decreased compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to typical seasonality. The performance of the raw materials segment improved from the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the much improved performance of our scrap processing operations as well as our direct reduced iron (DRI) facilities.

Second Quarter of 2018 Outlook

Earnings in the second quarter of 2018 are expected to increase significantly compared to the first quarter of 2018. It is worth noting that steel mill metal margins and profits in March were by far the strongest in the first quarter of 2018. The performance of the steel mills segment is expected to improve in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018 as we continue to experience the benefit of announced price increases. We believe there is sustainable strength in steel end use markets, and we are encouraged by recent actions by the government to address the massive flood of dumped and illegally subsidized imports into the United States. We believe broad-based tariffs with few exceptions are needed to address the historic volume of unfairly traded imports and transshipping that is done to avoid trade duties. We expect improved performance for our steel products segment in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018 as rising steel input costs are being passed on to customers.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel products, with operating facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and HBI/DRI; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "believe," "expect," "project," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including competition from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to prevailing steel prices and the changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including scrap steel; (4) market demand for steel products; and (5) energy costs and availability. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in Nucor's fiscal 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A. Risk Factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them.

TONNAGE DATA (In thousands)





















Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

Percentage

Change Steel mills total shipments













Sheet

2,698

2,705

-

Bars

2,242

1,957

15%

Structural

601

572

5%

Plate

596

577

3%

Other

131

74

77%





6,268

5,885

7%















Sales tons to outside customers:













Steel mills

5,016

4,860

3%

Joist

105

101

4%

Deck

106

106

-

Cold finished

147

122

20%

Fabricated concrete













reinforcing steel

290

247

17%

Piling

126

119

6%

Tubular products

284

223

27%

Other

893

806

11%





6,967

6,584

6%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended









March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017







Net sales $ 5,568,419

$ 4,815,179







Costs, expenses and other:





Cost of products sold 4,842,013

4,054,929 Marketing, administrative and other expenses 182,960

176,426 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (9,580)

(8,756) Interest expense, net 37,114

43,605

5,052,507

4,266,204 Earnings before income taxes and





noncontrolling interests 515,912

548,975 Provision for income taxes 135,800

171,327 Net earnings 380,112

377,648 Earnings attributable to





noncontrolling interests 25,933

20,749 Net earnings attributable to





Nucor stockholders $ 354,179

$ 356,899







Net earnings per share:





Basic $1.11

$1.11 Diluted $1.10

$1.11







Average shares outstanding:





Basic 319,421

320,224 Diluted 320,474

321,146









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)

























March 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 760,254

$ 949,104

Short-term investments

-

50,000

Accounts receivable, net

2,371,758

2,028,545

Inventories, net

3,708,503

3,461,686

Other current assets

238,701

335,085



















Total current assets

7,079,216

6,824,420















Property, plant and equipment, net

5,090,890

5,093,147















Goodwill



2,195,565

2,196,058















Other intangible assets, net

892,121

914,646















Other assets

863,454

812,987



















Total assets

$ 16,121,246

$ 15,841,258















LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt

$ 74,036

$ 52,833

Long-term debt due within one year

500,000

500,000

Accounts payable

1,329,902

1,181,346

Salaries, wages and related accruals

338,045

516,660

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

602,598

573,925



















Total current liabilities

2,844,581

2,824,764















Long-term debt due after one year

3,242,865

3,242,242















Deferred credits and other liabilities

710,881

689,464



















Total liabilities

6,798,327

6,756,470















EQUITY









Nucor stockholders' equity:









Common stock

152,061

151,960

Additional paid-in capital

2,041,297

2,021,339

Retained earnings

8,696,007

8,463,709

Accumulated other comprehensive loss,











net of income taxes

(249,366)

(254,681)

Treasury stock

(1,663,972)

(1,643,291)



Total Nucor stockholders' equity

8,976,027

8,739,036















Noncontrolling interests

346,892

345,752



















Total equity

9,322,919

9,084,788



















Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,121,246

$ 15,841,258

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





























Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





























March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

















Operating activities:











Net earnings



$ 380,112

$ 377,648

Adjustments:













Depreciation



158,665

158,525



Amortization



22,453

22,368



Stock-based compensation

10,463

9,524



Deferred income taxes

29,988

(6,695)



Distributions from affiliates

25,150

30,249



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (9,580)

(8,756)



Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):











Accounts receivable

(343,982)

(290,261)





Inventories



(246,933)

(519,902)





Accounts payable

214,399

413,256





Federal income taxes

86,746

157,346





Salaries, wages and related accruals (171,626)

(102,744)





Other operating activities

28,629

3,584

















Cash provided by operating activities

184,484

244,142

















Investing activities:











Capital expenditures



(228,766)

(94,535)

Investment in and advances to affiliates (55,901)

(14,000)

Disposition of plant and equipment

5,967

8,870

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

-

(485,060)

Purchases of investments

-

(50,000)

Proceeds from the sale of investments

50,000

150,000

Other investing activities

975

-

















Cash used in investing activities

(227,725)

(484,725)

















Financing activities:











Net change in short-term debt

21,203

30,180

Issuance of common stock

15,312

7,432

Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation (4,430)

(1,349)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (24,793)

(61,544)

Cash dividends



(121,787)

(121,303)

Acquisition of treasury stock

(29,193)

-

Other financing activities

(1,844)

(518)

















Cash used in financing activities

(145,532)

(147,102)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(77)

(517)

















(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (188,850)

(388,202)

















Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 949,104

2,045,961

















Cash and cash equivalents - end of three months $ 760,254

$ 1,657,759

















Non-cash investing activity:











Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases and assets recorded







under capital lease arrangements

$ (65,959)

$ (11,222)



















