Nucor Reports Results for First Quarter of 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced consolidated net earnings of $501.8 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $646.8 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $354.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018.

"Our diversified business model helped us to once again deliver a significant year-over-year improvement in first quarter earnings," said John Ferriola, Nucor's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our plate, bar, and structural mills were strong contributors in the first quarter, and several of our downstream businesses also increased earnings as compared to the year ago period."

Mr. Ferriola continued, "While we are focused on bringing new projects online to drive incremental earnings growth and margin expansion, we are also actively evaluating other profitable growth opportunities. We will remain disciplined and opportunistic, consistent with our focus on shareholder value creation. Overall, Nucor is well-positioned for continued growth and success, we are building on our strong momentum and we remain confident in our near-and long-term prospects."

Selected Segment Data

Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests by segment for the first quarters of 2019 and 2018 were as follows (in thousands):





Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



March 30, 2019

March 31, 2018









Steel mills

$ 689,398

$ 560,503 Steel products

77,433

85,814 Raw materials

53,223

74,547 Corporate/eliminations

(130,438)

(204,952)



$ 689,616

$ 515,912

Financial Review

Nucor's consolidated net sales decreased 3% to $6.10 billion in the first quarter of 2019 compared with $6.30 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased approximately 10% compared with $5.57 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Included in the first quarter of 2019 results was a benefit of $33.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, related to the gain on the sale of an equity method investment in the raw materials segment. Included in the first quarter of 2018 results was an expense of $21.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, related to the write off of deferred tax assets due to the change in the tax status of a subsidiary.

Average sales price per ton in the first quarter of 2019 decreased 4% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 13% compared with the first quarter of 2018. A total of 6,767,000 tons were shipped to outside customers in the first quarter of 2019, a 1% increase from fourth quarter of 2018 and a 3% decrease from the first quarter of 2018. Total steel mill shipments in the first quarter of 2019 increased 2% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and decreased 4% from the first quarter of 2018. Downstream steel products shipments to outside customers in the first quarter of 2019 decreased 2% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and decreased 3% from the first quarter of 2018.

The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during the first quarter of 2019 was $352, a 2% decrease compared to $359 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of 4% compared to $337 in the first quarter of 2018.

Pre-operating and start-up costs related to the Company's growth projects were $19.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $17.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $2.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018.

Overall operating rates at the Company's steel mills decreased to 87% in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to 88% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 92% in the first quarter of 2018.

Nucor's liquidity position remains very strong with $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of March 30, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2019, Nucor repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock for an average price of $60.69 per share. At March 30, 2019, Nucor had approximately 304,786,000 shares outstanding and approximately $1.4 billion available under its share repurchase program.

First Quarter Highlights

In February 2019, Nucor's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share payable on May 10, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 29, 2019. This dividend is Nucor's 184th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, a record the Company expects to continue.

In March 2019, Nucor announced its plans to build a new state of the art steel plate mill in Brandenburg, Kentucky. The new plate mill will have an estimated annual capacity of 1.2 million tons and employ approximately 400 people. The project is expected to take approximately three years to complete. The new plate mill will significantly strengthen Nucor's plate product portfolio, giving the Company the ability to produce approximately 97 percent of the products demanded in the current domestic plate market, including the specialty higher-margin products. The new plate mill will complement Nucor's existing plate mills in North Carolina, Alabama and Texas and is expected to be fully operational in 2022.

First Quarter of 2019 Analysis

As expected, earnings from the Company's steel mills segment in the first quarter of 2019 decreased from the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to lower average selling prices and margins for sheet products. In addition, unusually challenging winter conditions delayed shipments to certain construction customers of the Company's steel mills and steel products segments.

The performance of the raw materials segment decreased in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to margin compression in Nucor's DRI businesses, which has experienced declining average selling prices since the fourth quarter of 2018.

Second Quarter of 2019 Outlook

Earnings in the second quarter of 2019 are expected to be similar to the first quarter of 2019, excluding the gain on the sale of the equity method investment. The performance of the steel mills segment in the second quarter of 2019 is anticipated to be consistent compared to the first quarter of 2019 as weakening margins for sheet and plate mill products are expected to be offset by improving margins for structural and bar mill products.

The profitability of Nucor's steel products segment in the second quarter of 2019 is expected to significantly improve as compared to the first quarter of 2019, as typical seasonal patterns and improved weather conditions should benefit nonresidential construction markets.

The performance of the raw materials segment is expected to decrease in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to further margin compression in the Company's DRI businesses.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "believe," "expect," "project," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including competition from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to prevailing steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including scrap steel; (4) market demand for steel products; and (5) energy costs and availability. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in Nucor's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A. Risk Factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them.

Broadcast of Conference Call

You are invited to listen to the live broadcast of Nucor's conference call in which management will discuss Nucor's first quarter results on April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. eastern time. The conference call will be available over the Internet at www.nucor.com, under Investor Relations.

TONNAGE DATA (In thousands)





















Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





March 30, 2019

March 31, 2018

Percentage

Change Steel mills total shipments













Sheet

2,644

2,698

-2%

Bars

2,001

2,242

-11%

Structural

564

601

-6%

Plate

606

596

2%

Other

174

131

33%





5,989

6,268

-4%















Sales tons to outside customers:











Steel mills

4,772

5,016

-5%

Joist

110

105

5%

Deck

106

106

-

Cold finished

143

147

-3%

Fabricated concrete













reinforcing steel

259

290

-11%

Piling

138

126

10%

Tubular products

263

284

-7%

Other

976

893

9%





6,767

6,967

-3%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended









March 30, 2019

March 31, 2018







Net sales $ 6,096,624

$ 5,568,419







Costs, expenses and other:





Cost of products sold 5,200,732

4,842,013 Marketing, administrative and other expenses 180,739

182,960 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (2,906)

(9,580) Interest expense, net 28,443

37,114

5,407,008

5,052,507 Earnings before income taxes and





noncontrolling interests 689,616

515,912 Provision for income taxes 158,823

135,800 Net earnings 530,793

380,112 Earnings attributable to





noncontrolling interests 28,987

25,933 Net earnings attributable to





Nucor stockholders $ 501,806

$ 354,179







Net earnings per share:





Basic $1.63

$1.11 Diluted $1.63

$1.10







Average shares outstanding:





Basic 306,585

319,421 Diluted 307,180

320,474

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)

























March 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,550,807

$ 1,398,886

Short-term investments

50,000

-

Accounts receivable, net

2,483,138

2,505,568

Inventories, net

4,445,228

4,553,500

Other current assets

121,170

178,311



















Total current assets

8,650,343

8,636,265















Property, plant and equipment, net

5,573,237

5,334,748















Goodwill



2,183,677

2,184,336















Other intangible assets, net

806,888

828,504















Other assets

872,553

936,735



















Total assets

$ 18,086,698

$ 17,920,588















LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt

$ 71,438

$ 57,870

Accounts payable

1,429,776

1,428,191

Salaries, wages and related accruals

371,913

709,397

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

694,888

610,842



















Total current liabilities

2,568,015

2,806,300















Long-term debt due after one year

4,233,792

4,233,276















Deferred credits and other liabilities

782,225

679,044



















Total liabilities

7,584,032

7,718,620















EQUITY









Nucor stockholders' equity:









Common stock

152,061

152,061

Additional paid-in capital

2,083,339

2,073,715

Retained earnings

10,714,279

10,337,445

Accumulated other comprehensive loss,











net of income taxes

(308,787)

(304,133)

Treasury stock

(2,526,701)

(2,467,010)



Total Nucor stockholders' equity

10,114,191

9,792,078















Noncontrolling interests

388,475

409,890



















Total equity

10,502,666

10,201,968



















Total liabilities and equity

$ 18,086,698

$ 17,920,588

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





























Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





























March 30, 2019

March 31, 2018

















Operating activities:











Net earnings



$ 530,793

$ 380,112

Adjustments:













Depreciation



158,171

158,665



Amortization



21,500

22,453



Stock-based compensation

12,492

10,463



Deferred income taxes

19,948

29,988



Distributions from affiliates

26,034

25,150



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (2,906)

(9,580)



Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):











Accounts receivable

21,958

(343,982)





Inventories



107,907

(246,933)





Accounts payable

(11,397)

157,836





Federal income taxes

105,573

86,746





Salaries, wages and related accruals (325,866)

(171,626)





Other operating activities

(13,499)

28,629

















Cash provided by operating activities

650,708

127,921

















Investing activities:











Capital expenditures



(288,786)

(172,203)

Investment in and advances to affiliates (29)

(55,901)

Divestiture of affiliates



67,591

-

Disposition of plant and equipment

12,910

5,967

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(9,495)

-

Purchases of investments

(50,000)

-

Proceeds from the sale of investments

-

50,000

Other investing activities

2,176

975

















Cash used in investing activities

(265,633)

(171,162)

















Financing activities:











Net change in short-term debt

13,568

21,203

Issuance of common stock

3,137

15,312

Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation (1,364)

(4,430)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (50,402)

(24,793)

Cash dividends



(123,400)

(121,787)

Acquisition of treasury stock

(72,830)

(29,193)

Other financing activities

(1,947)

(1,844)

















Cash used in financing activities

(233,238)

(145,532)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

84

(77)

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 151,921

(188,850)

















Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 1,398,886

949,104

















Cash and cash equivalents - end of three months $ 1,550,807

$ 760,254

















Non-cash investing activity:











Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases and assets recorded







under capital lease arrangements

$ 12,925

$ (9,396)

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nucor.com

