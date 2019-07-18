Nucor Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced consolidated net earnings of $386.5 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $501.8 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $683.2 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Included in the first quarter of 2019 results was a benefit of $33.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, related to the gain on the sale of an equity method investment in the raw materials segment. Included in the second quarter of 2018 results was a benefit of $23.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, related to insurance recoveries.

In the first half of 2019, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $888.3 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net earnings of $1.04 billion, or $3.23 per diluted share, in the first half of last year.

"Unusually wet weather and aggressive supply chain destocking impacted mill order rates in the first half of 2019. We have seen lower volumes during the first half of this year resulting in a more challenging price environment," said John Ferriola, Nucor's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Mr. Ferriola continued, "However, real demand for our products remains strong in key end-use markets. We see healthy conditions in end-use markets that typically account for more than two thirds of our steel shipments. For this reason, we are cautiously optimistic that pricing has bottomed for most products and that volumes should be more closely aligned with real end-use demand in the second half of the year."

Selected Segment Data

Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests by segment for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 and 2018 were as follows (in thousands):





Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended

Six Months (26 Weeks) Ended



June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

















Steel mills

$ 578,920

$ 961,784

$ 1,268,318

$ 1,522,287 Steel products

116,084

155,766

193,517

241,580 Raw materials

21,709

134,995

74,932

209,542 Corporate/eliminations

(182,091)

(338,844)

(312,529)

(543,796)



$ 534,622

$ 913,701

$ 1,224,238

$ 1,429,613



















Financial Review

Nucor's consolidated net sales decreased 3% to $5.90 billion in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $6.10 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and decreased 9% compared with $6.46 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Average sales price per ton in the second quarter of 2019 decreased 3% compared with the first quarter of 2019 and decreased 2% compared with the second quarter of 2018. A total of 6,724,000 tons were shipped to outside customers in the second quarter of 2019, a 1% decrease from first quarter of 2019 and a 7% decrease from the second quarter of 2018. Total steel mill shipments in the second quarter of 2019 decreased 3% from the first quarter of 2019 and decreased 10% from the second quarter of 2018. Downstream steel products shipments to outside customers in the second quarter of 2019 increased 2% from the first quarter of 2019 and decreased 4% from the second quarter of 2018.

In the first half of 2019, Nucor's consolidated net sales of $11.99 billion was similar to consolidated net sales of $12.03 billion reported in the first half of 2018. Total tons shipped to outside customers in the first half of 2019 were 13,491,000, a decrease of 5% from the first half of 2018, while the average sales price per ton increased 5%.

The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during the second quarter of 2019 was $330, a 6% decrease compared to $352 in the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 12% compared to $373 in the second quarter of 2018. The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used in the first half of 2019 was $341, a decrease of 4% from $355 in the first half of 2018.

Pre-operating and start-up costs related to the Company's growth projects were $20.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $19.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019 and $5.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

In the first half of 2019, pre-operating and start-up costs related to the Company's growth projects were $40.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with $8.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the first half of 2018.

Overall operating rates at the Company's steel mills decreased to 84% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 87% in the first quarter of 2019 and 95% in the second quarter of 2018. Operating rates for the first half of 2019 decreased to 85% as compared to 93% for the first half of 2018.

Nucor's liquidity position remains very strong with $1.48 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 29, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, Nucor repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock for an average price of $55.41 per share. Nucor has repurchased approximately 3.5 million shares of its common stock for an average price of $57.25 per share through the first half of 2019. At June 29, 2019, Nucor had approximately 303,157,000 shares outstanding and approximately $1.3 billion available under its share repurchase program.

Second Quarter Highlights

In June 2019, Nucor's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share payable on August 9, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2019. This dividend is Nucor's 185th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, a record the Company expects to continue.

Second Quarter of 2019 Analysis

As expected, earnings from the Company's steel mills segment in the second quarter of 2019 decreased from the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to the impact that service center destocking has had on order rates. Additionally, increased domestic supply and a declining scrap price environment led to aggressive inventory management by our customers.

The profitability of the steel products segment improved in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to typical seasonal patterns and improved weather conditions benefiting nonresidential construction markets.

The operating performance of the raw materials segment in the second quarter of 2019 was similar to the first quarter of 2019. Our DRI facility in Trinidad had a planned outage that started on June 19 and ended on July 13.

Third Quarter of 2019 Outlook

The performance of the raw materials segment is expected to decrease in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to further margin compression in the Company's DRI businesses.

The profitability of Nucor's steel products segment is expected to continue to improve during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2019. Nonresidential construction market conditions remain strong. In addition, recently implemented efficiency initiatives in rebar fabrication and metal buildings are enhancing performance from those businesses.

We expect the performance of the steel mills segment in the third quarter of 2019 to be lower than this year's second quarter, due primarily to lower prices for flat rolled and plate steel. Prices for several key product lines have only recently reversed the downward trajectory that prevailed during the first half of the year due to weather conditions and service center destocking. We expect service center customers will resume more normal market demand-driven buying patterns during the third quarter of 2019.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "believe," "expect," "project," "optimistic," "pessimistic," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including competition from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to prevailing steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including scrap steel; (4) market demand for steel products; and (5) energy costs and availability. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in Nucor's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A. Risk Factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them.

Broadcast of Conference Call

You are invited to listen to the live broadcast of Nucor's conference call in which management will discuss Nucor's first quarter results on July 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. eastern time. The conference call will be available over the Internet at www.nucor.com, under Investor Relations.

TONNAGE DATA (In thousands)

































Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended

Six Months (26 Weeks) Ended





June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

Percentage Change

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

Percentage Change Steel mills total shipments

























Sheet

2,612

2,784

-6%

5,256

5,482

-4%

Bars

2,020

2,374

-15%

4,021

4,616

-13%

Structural

556

626

-11%

1,120

1,227

-9%

Plate

529

560

-6%

1,135

1,156

-2%

Other

83

96

-14%

257

227

13%





5,800

6,440

-10%

11,789

12,708

-7%



























Sales tons to outside customers:

























Steel mills

4,682

5,078

-8%

9,454

10,094

-6%

Joist

116

114

2%

226

219

3%

Deck

116

116

-

222

222

-

Cold finished

131

149

-12%

274

296

-7%

Fabricated concrete

























reinforcing steel

328

337

-3%

587

627

-6%

Piling

164

160

3%

302

286

6%

Tubular products

245

286

-14%

508

570

-11%

Other

942

957

-2%

1,918

1,850

4%





6,724

7,197

-7%

13,491

14,164

-5%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended

Six Months (26 Weeks) Ended

















June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018















Net sales $ 5,895,986

$ 6,460,774

$ 11,992,610

$ 12,029,193















Costs, expenses and other:













Cost of products sold 5,120,492

5,294,184

10,321,224

10,136,197 Marketing, administrative and other expenses 208,980

234,381

389,719

417,341 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (1,138)

(10,943)

(4,044)

(20,523) Interest expense, net 33,030

29,451

61,473

66,565

5,361,364

5,547,073

10,768,372

10,599,580 Earnings before income taxes and













noncontrolling interests 534,622

913,701

1,224,238

1,429,613 Provision for income taxes 122,345

200,086

281,168

335,886 Net earnings 412,277

713,615

943,070

1,093,727 Earnings attributable to













noncontrolling interests 25,794

30,462

54,781

56,395 Net earnings attributable to













Nucor stockholders $ 386,483

$ 683,153

$ 888,289

$ 1,037,332















Net earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.26

$ 2.14

$ 2.89

$ 3.24 Diluted $ 1.26

$ 2.13

$ 2.88

$ 3.23















Average shares outstanding:













Basic 305,461

318,467

306,017

318,941 Diluted 305,952

319,391

306,559

319,930

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)

























June 29, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,431,792

$ 1,398,886

Short-term investments

50,000

-

Accounts receivable, net

2,399,239

2,505,568

Inventories, net

4,268,799

4,553,500

Other current assets

317,369

178,311

















Total current assets

8,467,199

8,636,265















Property, plant and equipment, net

5,797,513

5,334,748















Goodwill



2,187,825

2,184,336















Other intangible assets, net

786,406

828,504















Other assets

887,537

936,735

















Total assets

$ 18,126,480

$ 17,920,588















LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt

$ 60,087

$ 57,870

Accounts payable

1,219,792

1,428,191

Salaries, wages and related accruals

476,255

709,397

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

624,280

610,842

















Total current liabilities

2,380,414

2,806,300















Long-term debt due after one year

4,234,308

4,233,276















Deferred credits and other liabilities

813,750

679,044

















Total liabilities

7,428,472

7,718,620















EQUITY









Nucor stockholders' equity:









Common stock

152,061

152,061

Additional paid-in capital

2,098,809

2,073,715

Retained earnings

10,977,950

10,337,445

Accumulated other comprehensive loss,









net of income taxes

(297,760)

(304,133)

Treasury stock

(2,630,343)

(2,467,010)

Total Nucor stockholders' equity

10,300,717

9,792,078















Noncontrolling interests

397,291

409,890

















Total equity

10,698,008

10,201,968

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 18,126,480

$ 17,920,588

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





























Six Months (26 Weeks) Ended





























June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

















Operating activities:











Net earnings



$ 943,070

$ 1,093,727

Adjustments:













Depreciation



321,979

316,402



Amortization



42,748

44,573



Stock-based compensation

61,260

51,905



Deferred income taxes

57,052

48,181



Distributions from affiliates

27,405

27,453



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (4,044)

(20,523)



Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):











Accounts receivable

112,015

(602,414)





Inventories



281,119

(676,266)





Accounts payable

(248,671)

367,950





Federal income taxes

(122,358)

208,996





Salaries, wages and related accruals (220,946)

1,631





Other operating activities

(62,774)

8,977

















Cash provided by operating activities

1,187,855

870,592

















Investing activities:











Capital expenditures



(649,947)

(361,486)

Investment in and advances to affiliates (11,170)

(73,427)

Divestiture of affiliates



67,591

-

Disposition of plant and equipment

18,396

17,297

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(9,495)

-

Purchases of investments

(50,000)

-

Proceeds from the sale of investments

-

50,000

Other investing activities

2,176

1,378

















Cash used in investing activities

(632,449)

(366,238)

















Financing activities:











Net change in short-term debt

2,217

6,334

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discount -

995,710

Repayments of long-term debt

-

(500,000)

Bond issuance related costs

-

(7,625)

Issuance of common stock

5,892

12,280

Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation (15,446)

(19,508)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (67,380)

(40,130)

Cash dividends



(246,474)

(243,649)

Acquisition of treasury stock

(197,511)

(170,315)

Other financing activities

(4,346)

(3,879)

















Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (523,048)

29,218

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

548

3,777

















Increase in cash and cash equivalents

32,906

537,349

















Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 1,398,886

949,104

















Cash and cash equivalents - end of three months $ 1,431,792

$ 1,486,453

















Non-cash investing activity:











Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases and assets recorded







under capital lease arrangements

$ 39,862

$ 1,776

