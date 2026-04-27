Nucor Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2026

First Quarter of 2026 Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $743 million, or $3.23 per diluted share

Net sales of $9.50 billion

Net earnings before noncontrolling interests of $870 million; EBITDA of $1.51 billion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $743 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026. Nucor reported consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2025 of $378 million, or $1.64 per diluted share (adjusted net earnings of $400 million, or $1.73 per diluted share). Nucor reported net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders in the first quarter of 2025 of $156 million, or $0.67 per diluted share (adjusted net earnings of $179 million, or $0.77 per diluted share).

"Nucor teammates delivered a strong start to 2026, with our steel mills segment achieving a new quarterly shipment record," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "All three of our operating segments reported sequential earnings growth, driven by strong demand across key end markets, growing contributions from recent capital investments, and federal trade policies that continue to reduce the flood of unfairly traded imports into the United States. We enter the second quarter with real momentum, committed to executing our growth strategy, generating strong returns for our shareholders, and continuing our pursuit of becoming the safest steel company in the world."

Earnings Before Income Taxes and Noncontrolling Interests by Segment (In millions)





Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





April 4, 2026



December 31, 2025



April 5, 2025

Steel mills

$ 1,128



$ 516



$ 231

Steel products



285





230





288

Raw materials



45





24





29

Corporate/eliminations



(362)





(269)





(263)





$ 1,096



$ 501



$ 285



Analysis of First Quarter of 2026 Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2025

The increase in first quarter earnings was driven primarily by the increase in earnings in the steel mills segment, which experienced higher average selling prices and volumes across all product groups. The steel products segment had improved earnings due to increased volumes and stable average realized pricing. The raw materials segment had higher earnings in the first quarter due to increased average selling prices and volumes.

Financial Strength

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Nucor had $2.48 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments on hand. The Company's $2.25 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn and does not expire until March 2030. The Company continues to have the strongest credit ratings in the North American steel sector (A-/A-/A3) with stable outlooks at Standard & Poor's, Fitch Ratings and Moody's, respectively.

Commitment to Returning Capital to Stockholders

During the first quarter of 2026, Nucor repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $175.19 per share. Nucor has returned approximately $250 million to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments year-to-date. On February 20, 2026, Nucor's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program under which Nucor is authorized to repurchase up to $4.00 billion of its common stock and terminated any previously authorized share repurchase programs. As of April 4, 2026, Nucor had approximately $3.97 billion remaining for repurchases under its authorized share repurchase program. This share repurchase authorization is discretionary and has no scheduled expiration date.

On February 20, 2026, Nucor's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.56 per share. This cash dividend is payable on May 11, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026 and is Nucor's 212th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Second Quarter of 2026 Outlook Compared to the First Quarter of 2026

We expect higher consolidated earnings in the second quarter of 2026, with improved earnings across all three operating segments. In the steel mills segment, the expected increase is due to higher realized selling prices with stable volumes. In the steel products segment, we expect improved earnings due to higher volumes on stable pricing. The raw materials segment is expected to have increased earnings due to higher realized pricing.

Earnings Conference Call

An earnings call is scheduled for April 28, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review Nucor's first quarter of 2026 financial results and provide a business update. The call can be accessed via webcast from the Investor Relations section of Nucor's website (nucor.com/investors). A presentation with supplemental information to accompany the call has been posted to Nucor's Investor Relations website. A playback of the webcast will be posted to the same site within one day of the live event.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in this news release, including EBITDA, adjusted net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders and adjusted net earnings per diluted share. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define EBITDA as net earnings before noncontrolling interests, adding back the following items: interest expense (income), net; provision for income taxes; losses and impairments of assets; depreciation; and amortization. We define adjusted net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders as net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders adding back losses and impairments of assets, net of tax and noncontrolling interests. We define adjusted net earnings per diluted share as net earnings per diluted share adding back the per diluted share impact of losses and impairments of assets, net of tax and noncontrolling interests. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, adjusted net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders and adjusted net earnings per diluted share in this news release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance by providing a consistent basis of comparison across periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to general market conditions, and in particular, prevailing market steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) the availability and cost of electricity and natural gas, which could negatively affect our cost of steel production or result in a delay or cancellation of existing or future drilling within our natural gas drilling programs; (5) critical equipment failures and business interruptions; (6) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States; (7) impairment in the recorded value of inventory, equity investments, fixed assets, goodwill or other long-lived assets; (8) uncertainties and volatility surrounding the global economy, including excess world capacity for steel production, inflation and interest rate changes; (9) fluctuations in currency conversion rates; (10) significant changes in laws or government regulations affecting environmental compliance, including legislation and regulations that result in greater regulation of greenhouse gas emissions that could increase our energy costs, capital expenditures and operating costs or cause one or more of our permits to be revoked or make it more difficult to obtain permit modifications; (11) the cyclical nature of the steel industry; (12) capital investments and their impact on our performance; (13) our safety performance; (14) our ability to integrate businesses we acquire; and (15) the impact of any pandemic or public health situation. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

























Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





April 4, 2026



December 31, 2025



April 5, 2025

Net sales

$ 9,496



$ 7,687



$ 7,830

Costs, expenses and other:

















Cost of products sold



7,995





6,825





7,225

Marketing, administrative and other expenses



378





334





281

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(7)





(11)





(4)

Losses and impairments of assets



15





27





29

Interest expense, net



19





11





14







8,400





7,186





7,545

Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interests



1,096





501





285

Provision for income taxes



226





78





59

Net earnings before noncontrolling interests



870





423





226

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



127





45





70

Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders

$ 743



$ 378



$ 156

Net earnings per share:

















Basic

$ 3.23



$ 1.64



$ 0.67

Diluted

$ 3.23



$ 1.64



$ 0.67

Average shares outstanding:

















Basic



228.9





229.3





232.7

Diluted



229.3





229.6





232.9







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)

















April 4, 2026



December 31, 2025

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,226



$ 2,260

Short-term investments



255





439

Accounts receivable, net



3,567





3,105

Inventories, net



5,644





5,462

Other current assets



396





499

Total current assets



12,088





11,765

Property, plant and equipment, net



15,596





15,306

Goodwill



4,295





4,297

Other intangible assets, net



2,817





2,880

Other assets



839





856

Total assets

$ 35,635



$ 35,104

LIABILITIES











Current liabilities:











Short-term debt

$ 134



$ 122

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



113





90

Accounts payable



2,109





1,890

Salaries, wages and related accruals



701





882

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,110





1,020

Total current liabilities



4,167





4,004

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations due after one year



6,877





6,909

Deferred credits and other liabilities



2,043





2,067

Total liabilities



13,087





12,980

Commitments and contingencies











EQUITY











Nucor stockholders' equity:











Common stock



152





152

Additional paid-in capital



2,274





2,253

Retained earnings



32,118





31,504

Accumulated other comprehensive loss,

net of income taxes



(206)





(194)

Treasury stock



(12,885)





(12,779)

Total Nucor stockholders' equity



21,453





20,936

Noncontrolling interests



1,095





1,188

Total equity



22,548





22,124

Total liabilities and equity

$ 35,635



$ 35,104







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)











Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





April 4, 2026



April 5, 2025

Operating activities:











Net earnings before noncontrolling interests

$ 870



$ 226

Adjustments:











Depreciation



321





303

Amortization



63





65

Impairment of assets



15





12

Stock-based compensation



30





26

Deferred income taxes



(34)





(31)

Distributions from affiliates



6





6

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(7)





(4)

Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):











Accounts receivable



(463)





(291)

Inventories



(183)





(150)

Accounts payable



226





378

Federal income taxes



78





72

Salaries, wages and related accruals



(168)





(308)

Other operating activities



132





60

Cash provided by operating activities



886





364

Investing activities:











Capital expenditures



(661)





(859)

Investment in and advances to affiliates



(2)





-

Disposition of plant and equipment



14





3

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)



-





(1)

Purchases of investments



(141)





(452)

Proceeds from the sale of investments



326





127

Other investing activities



18





2

Cash used in investing activities



(446)





(1,180)

Financing activities:











Net change in short-term debt



12





(65)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount



-





997

Bond issuance costs



-





(9)

Repayment of long-term debt



(4)





(4)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



4





-

Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation



(3)





-

Distributions to noncontrolling interests



(220)





(172)

Cash dividends



(129)





(129)

Acquisition of treasury stock



(125)





(300)

Proceeds from government incentives



-





75

Other financing activities



(7)





21

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(472)





414

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(2)





-

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(34)





(402)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year



2,260





3,558

Cash and cash equivalents - end of three months

$ 2,226



$ 3,156

Non-cash investing activity:











Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases

$ (7)



$ 62





















Select Financial and Operational Data

















(Dollars in millions, tons in thousands, per unit amounts as noted)



















Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





April 4, 2026



Dec. 31, 2025



% Change



April 5, 2025



Year Ago %

Change

Consolidated Financial & Operational Data





























Net Sales

$ 9,496



$ 7,687





24 %

$ 7,830





21 % External Average Sales Price per Ton

$ 1,279



$ 1,242





3 %

$ 1,146





12 % Sales Tons to External Customers



7,427





6,191





20 %



6,830





9 % Pre-Operating & Start-Up Costs

$ 108



$ 87





24 %

$ 170





-36 % Pre-Operating & Start-Up Costs per Diluted Share

$ 0.36



$ 0.29









$ 0.56







Number of Days in Period



94





88











95







Steel Mills Segment Data





























Total Shipments



7,028





5,906





19 %



6,463





9 % Sales Tons to External Customers



5,619





4,602





22 %



5,226





8 % Percentage of Sales to Internal Customers



20 %



22 %









19 %





External Average Sales Price per Ton

$ 1,074



$ 1,019





5 %

$ 938





14 % Average Scrap/Scrap Substitute Cost per Gross Ton Used

$ 403



$ 380





6 %

$ 394





2 % Utilization



86 %



82 %









80 %





Steel Products Segment Data





























Sales Tons to External Customers



1,159





1,025





13 %



1,048





11 % External Average Sales Price per Ton

$ 2,405



$ 2,413





0 %

$ 2,294





5 %

















Tonnage Data (In thousands)

Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





April 4, 2026



Dec. 31, 2025



% Change



April 5, 2025



Year Ago %

Change

Steel mills total shipments:





























Sheet



3,394





2,804





21 %



2,981





14 % Bars



2,308





2,007





15 %



2,290





1 % Structural



649





522





24 %



577





12 % Plate



647





552





17 %



577





12 % Other



30





21





43 %



38





-21 %





7,028





5,906





19 %



6,463





9 %































Sales tons to outside customers:





























Steel mills



5,619





4,602





22 %



5,226





8 % Joist and deck



185





218





-15 %



182





2 % Rebar fabrication products



291





270





8 %



247





18 % Tubular products



318





228





39 %



270





18 % Building systems



55





54





2 %



48





15 % Other steel products



310





255





22 %



301





3 % Raw materials



649





564





15 %



556





17 %





7,427





6,191





20 %



6,830





9 %









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In millions)

























Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





April 4, 2026



December 31, 2025



April 5, 2025

Net earnings before noncontrolling interests

$ 870



$ 423



$ 226

Depreciation



321





316





303

Amortization



63





63





65

Losses and impairments of assets



15





27





29

Interest expense, net



19





11





14

Provision for income taxes



226





78





59

EBITDA

$ 1,514



$ 918



$ 696































Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Nucor Stockholders (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)































Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended





December 31, 2025



April 5, 2025











Diluted EPS









Diluted EPS

Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders

$ 378



$ 1.64



$ 156



$ 0.67

Losses and impairments of assets, net of tax and noncontrolling interests



22





0.09





23





0.10

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders

$ 400



$ 1.73



$ 179



$ 0.77



SOURCE Nucor Corporation