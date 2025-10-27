Nucor Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Third Quarter of 2025 Highlights

  • Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $607 million, or $2.63 per diluted share
  • Net sales of $8.52 billion
  • Net earnings before noncontrolling interests of $683 million; EBITDA of $1.27 billion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $607 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $603 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 and $250 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

"We continue to execute on Nucor's strategy of growing our core steelmaking capabilities, while expanding into downstream, steel-adjacent businesses," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the third quarter, we began ramping up production at two recently completed bar mill projects, advanced our sheet steel production and coating projects, and commenced pole production at our Alabama Towers & Structures facility. Throughout a period of capital investment, Nucor continues to have the strongest balance sheet of any major steel producer in North America and has returned nearly $1 billion to shareholders year-to-date, representing more than 70% of net earnings through the third quarter." 

Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests by segment (in millions)








Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended




October 4, 2025



July 5, 2025



September 28, 2024



October 4, 2025



September 28, 2024


Steel mills


$

793



$

843



$

309



$

1,867



$

2,057


Steel products



319




392




314




999




1,267


Raw materials



43




57




(66)




129




(17)


Corporate/eliminations



(272)




(393)




(168)




(928)




(795)




$

883



$

899



$

389



$

2,067



$

2,512


Analysis of Third Quarter of 2025 Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2025
 Earnings in the steel mills segment decreased in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to slightly lower volumes coupled with margin compression. The decrease in the steel products segment's earnings in the third quarter was due to higher average costs per ton on stable average realized pricing and moderately higher volumes. The raw materials segment had lower earnings in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower realized pricing in our direct reduced iron and scrap processing operations.

Third quarter of 2025 consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders was positively impacted by lower profit elimination related to intracompany sales and a decrease in the amount of earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Financial Strength
 At the end of the third quarter of 2025, Nucor had $2.75 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments on hand. The Company's $2.25 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn and does not expire until March 2030.  The Company continues to have the strongest credit ratings in the North American steel sector (A-/A-/A3) with stable outlooks at Standard & Poor's, Fitch Ratings and Moody's, respectively. During September 2025, Moody's upgraded Nucor's long-term credit ratings to A3 from Baa1 with a stable outlook.

Commitment to Returning Capital to Stockholders
 During the third quarter of 2025, Nucor repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $140.46 per share (approximately 4.8 million shares during the first nine months of 2025 at an average price of $126.26 per share). As of October 4, 2025, Nucor had approximately $506 million remaining authorized and available for repurchases under its share repurchase program. This share repurchase authorization is discretionary and has no scheduled expiration date.

On September 4, 2025, Nucor's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.55 per share. This cash dividend is payable on November 10, 2025, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2025 and is Nucor's 210th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Fourth Quarter of 2025 Outlook Compared to the Third Quarter of 2025
 We expect earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be lower than the third quarter of 2025. In the steel mills segment, the expected decrease is primarily due to lower overall volumes, along with lower average selling prices in our sheet mills. In the steel products segment, the expected decrease is mainly due to lower volumes. In the raw materials segment, the expected decrease is due to lower realized pricing as well as planned outages at our direct reduced iron facilities.

Earnings Conference Call
 An earnings call is scheduled for October 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review Nucor's third quarter of 2025 financial results and provide a business update. The call can be accessed via webcast from the Investor Relations section of Nucor's website (nucor.com/investors). A presentation with supplemental information to accompany the call has been posted to Nucor's Investor Relations website. A playback of the webcast will be posted to the same site within one day of the live event. 

About Nucor
 Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 The Company uses certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in this news release, including EBITDA. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define EBITDA as net earnings before noncontrolling interests, adding back the following items: interest expense (income), net; provision for income taxes; losses and impairments of assets; depreciation; and amortization. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA in this news release because it considers it to be an important supplemental measure of performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional insight for analysts and investors evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance by providing a consistent basis of comparison across periods.

Forward-Looking Statements
 Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to general market conditions, and in particular, prevailing market steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) the availability and cost of electricity and natural gas, which could negatively affect our cost of steel production or result in a delay or cancellation of existing or future drilling within our natural gas drilling programs; (5) critical equipment failures and business interruptions; (6) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States; (7) impairment in the recorded value of inventory, equity investments, fixed assets, goodwill or other long-lived assets; (8) uncertainties and volatility surrounding the global economy, including excess world capacity for steel production, inflation and interest rate changes; (9) fluctuations in currency conversion rates; (10) significant changes in laws or government regulations affecting environmental compliance, including legislation and regulations that result in greater regulation of greenhouse gas emissions that could increase our energy costs, capital expenditures and operating costs or cause one or more of our permits to be revoked or make it more difficult to obtain permit modifications; (11) the cyclical nature of the steel industry; (12) capital investments and their impact on our performance; (13) our safety performance; (14) our ability to integrate businesses we acquire; and (15) the impact of any pandemic or public health situation. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)




Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended




October 4, 2025



July 5, 2025



September 28,
2024



October 4, 2025



September 28,
2024


Net sales


$

8,521



$

8,456



$

7,444



$

24,807



$

23,658


Costs, expenses and other:





















Cost of products sold



7,333




7,233




6,686




21,791




20,183


Marketing, administrative and other
expenses



300




304




244




885




883


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated
affiliates



(10)




(10)




(5)




(24)




(24)


Losses and impairments of assets



-




11




123




40




137


Interest expense (income), net



15




19




7




48




(33)





7,638




7,557




7,055




22,740




21,146


Earnings before income taxes and

     noncontrolling interests



883




899




389




2,067




2,512


Provision for income taxes



200




193




86




452




538


Net earnings before noncontrolling
interests



683




706




303




1,615




1,974


Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interests



76




103




53




249




234


Net earnings attributable to Nucor
stockholders


$

607



$

603



$

250



$

1,366



$

1,740


Net earnings per share:





















Basic


$

2.63



$

2.60



$

1.05



$

5.89



$

7.23


Diluted


$

2.63



$

2.60



$

1.05



$

5.88



$

7.22


Average shares outstanding:





















Basic



229.9




230.6




236.5




231.1




239.7


Diluted



230.2




230.8




236.8




231.4




239.8


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions)




October 4, 2025



December 31, 2024


ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

2,221



$

3,558


Short-term investments



524




581


Accounts receivable, net



3,288




2,675


Inventories, net



5,393




5,106


Other current assets



382




555


Total current assets



11,808




12,475


Property, plant and equipment, net



14,821




13,243


Goodwill



4,294




4,288


Other intangible assets, net



2,943




3,134


Other assets



910




800


Total assets


$

34,776



$

33,940


LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt


$

136



$

225


Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



31




1,042


Accounts payable



2,145




1,832


Salaries, wages and related accruals



899




903


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,046




975


Total current liabilities



4,257




4,977


Long-term debt and finance lease obligations due after one year



6,686




5,683


Deferred credits and other liabilities



1,902




1,863


Total liabilities



12,845




12,523


Commitments and contingencies









EQUITY









Nucor stockholders' equity:









Common stock



152




152


Additional paid-in capital



2,233




2,223


Retained earnings



31,255




30,271


Accumulated other comprehensive loss,

   net of income taxes



(189)




(208)


Treasury stock



(12,681)




(12,144)


Total Nucor stockholders' equity



20,770




20,294


Noncontrolling interests



1,161




1,123


Total equity



21,931




21,417


Total liabilities and equity


$

34,776



$

33,940


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In millions)




Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended




October 4, 2025



September 28, 2024


Operating activities:









Net earnings before noncontrolling interests


$

1,615



$

1,974


Adjustments:









Depreciation



910




809


Amortization



191




189


Impairment of assets



20




137


Stock-based compensation



102




114


Deferred income taxes



2




(92)


Distributions from affiliates



6




8


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(24)




(24)


Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):









Accounts receivable



(614)




47


Inventories



(295)




496


Accounts payable



296




(207)


Federal income taxes



177




17


Salaries, wages and related accruals



20




(314)


Other operating activities



29




92


Cash provided by operating activities



2,435




3,246


Investing activities:









Capital expenditures



(2,620)




(2,294)


Investment in and advances to affiliates



(1)




-


Sale of business



-




1


Disposition of plant and equipment



42




12


Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)



-




(672)


Purchases of investments



(872)




(1,037)


Proceeds from the sale of investments



938




1,210


Other investing activities



4




10


Cash used in investing activities



(2,509)




(2,770)


Financing activities:









Net change in short-term debt



(89)




95


Repayment of long-term debt



(1,012)




(5)


Bond issuance costs



(9)




-


Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount



997




-


Proceeds from exercise of stock options



1




3


Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation



(32)




(50)


Distributions to noncontrolling interests



(231)




(333)


Cash dividends



(385)




(394)


Acquisition of treasury stock



(600)




(1,901)


Proceeds from government incentives



77




-


Other financing activities



14




(12)


Cash used in financing activities



(1,269)




(2,597)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



6




(3)


Decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(1,337)




(2,124)


Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year



3,558




6,387


Cash and cash equivalents - end of nine months


$

2,221



$

4,263


Non-cash investing activity:









Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases


$

14



$

70


Select Financial and Operational Data














(Dollars in millions, tons in thousands, per unit amounts as noted)









Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended


Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended



Oct. 4, 2025


July 5, 2025


% Change


Sep. 28, 2024


Year Ago %
Change


Oct. 4, 2025


Sep. 28, 2024


% Change

Consolidated Financial & Operational Data

















Net Sales


$8,521


$8,456


1 %


$7,444


14 %


$24,807


$23,658


5 %

External Average Sales Price per Ton


$1,258


$1,240


1 %


$1,201


5 %


$1,215


$1,265


-4 %

Sales Tons to External Customers


6,774


6,820


-1 %


6,196


9 %


20,424


18,709


9 %

Pre-Operating & Start-Up Costs


$103


$136


-24 %


$168


-39 %


$408


$430


-5 %

Pre-Operating & Start-Up Costs per Diluted Share


$0.34


$0.45




$0.54




$1.34


$1.36



Number of Days in Period


91


91




91




277


272



Steel Mills Segment Data

















Total Shipments


6,428


6,474


-1 %


5,719


12 %


19,365


17,476


11 %

Sales Tons to External Customers


4,976


5,044


-1 %


4,607


8 %


15,246


13,900


10 %

Percentage of Sales to Internal Customers


23 %


22 %




19 %




21 %


20 %



External Average Sales Price per Ton


$1,038


$1,041


-


$967


7 %


$1,005


$1,042


-4 %

Average Scrap/Scrap Substitute Cost per Gross Ton


$391


$403


-3 %


$378


3 %


$396


$399


-1 %

Utilization


85 %


85 %




75 %




83 %


77 %



Steel Products Segment Data

















Sales Tons to External Customers


1,183


1,141


4 %


1,011


17 %


3,372


3,050


11 %

Average Sales Price per Ton


$2,358


$2,331


1 %


$2,469


-4 %


$2,329


$2,530


-8 %

Tonnage Data (in thousands)


Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended


Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended



Oct. 4, 2025


July 5, 2025


% Change


Sep. 28, 2024


Year Ago %
Change


Oct. 4, 2025


Sep. 28, 2024


% Change

Steel mills total shipments:

















Sheet


3,030


3,057


-1 %


2,837


7 %


9,068


8,680


4 %

Bars


2,190


2,148


2 %


1,926


14 %


6,628


5,843


13 %

Structural


595


635


-6 %


493


21 %


1,807


1,555


16 %

Plate


594


606


-2 %


435


37 %


1,777


1,295


37 %

Other


19


28


-32 %


28


-32 %


85


103


-17 %



6,428


6,474


-1 %


5,719


12 %


19,365


17,476


11 %


















Sales tons to outside customers:

















Steel mills


4,976


5,044


-1 %


4,607


8 %


15,246


13,900


10 %

Joist and deck


254


217


17 %


169


50 %


653


534


22 %

Rebar fabrication products


356


306


16 %


278


28 %


909


781


16 %

Tubular products


206


243


-15 %


213


-3 %


719


635


13 %

Building Systems


62


64


-3 %


60


3 %


174


181


-4 %

Other steel products


305


311


-2 %


291


5 %


917


919


0 %

Raw materials


615


635


-3 %


578


6 %


1,806


1,759


3 %



6,774


6,820


-1 %


6,196


9 %


20,424


18,709


9 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In millions)














Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended


Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended



Oct. 4, 2025


July 5, 2025


Sept. 28, 2024


Oct. 4, 2025


Sept. 28, 2024

Net earnings before noncontrolling interests


$683


$706


$303


$1,615


$1,974

Depreciation


304


303


281


910


809

Amortization


63


63


69


191


189

Losses and impairments of assets


-


11


123


40


137

Interest expense (income), net


15


19


7


48


(33)

Provision for income taxes


200


193


86


452


538

EBITDA


$1,265


$1,295


$869


$3,256


$3,614

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

