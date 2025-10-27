Nucor Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Third Quarter of 2025 Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $607 million, or $2.63 per diluted share

Net sales of $8.52 billion

Net earnings before noncontrolling interests of $683 million; EBITDA of $1.27 billion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $607 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $603 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 and $250 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

"We continue to execute on Nucor's strategy of growing our core steelmaking capabilities, while expanding into downstream, steel-adjacent businesses," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the third quarter, we began ramping up production at two recently completed bar mill projects, advanced our sheet steel production and coating projects, and commenced pole production at our Alabama Towers & Structures facility. Throughout a period of capital investment, Nucor continues to have the strongest balance sheet of any major steel producer in North America and has returned nearly $1 billion to shareholders year-to-date, representing more than 70% of net earnings through the third quarter."

Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests by segment (in millions)













Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended





October 4, 2025



July 5, 2025



September 28, 2024



October 4, 2025



September 28, 2024

Steel mills

$ 793



$ 843



$ 309



$ 1,867



$ 2,057

Steel products



319





392





314





999





1,267

Raw materials



43





57





(66)





129





(17)

Corporate/eliminations



(272)





(393)





(168)





(928)





(795)





$ 883



$ 899



$ 389



$ 2,067



$ 2,512



Analysis of Third Quarter of 2025 Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2025

Earnings in the steel mills segment decreased in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to slightly lower volumes coupled with margin compression. The decrease in the steel products segment's earnings in the third quarter was due to higher average costs per ton on stable average realized pricing and moderately higher volumes. The raw materials segment had lower earnings in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower realized pricing in our direct reduced iron and scrap processing operations.

Third quarter of 2025 consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders was positively impacted by lower profit elimination related to intracompany sales and a decrease in the amount of earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Financial Strength

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, Nucor had $2.75 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments on hand. The Company's $2.25 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn and does not expire until March 2030. The Company continues to have the strongest credit ratings in the North American steel sector (A-/A-/A3) with stable outlooks at Standard & Poor's, Fitch Ratings and Moody's, respectively. During September 2025, Moody's upgraded Nucor's long-term credit ratings to A3 from Baa1 with a stable outlook.

Commitment to Returning Capital to Stockholders

During the third quarter of 2025, Nucor repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $140.46 per share (approximately 4.8 million shares during the first nine months of 2025 at an average price of $126.26 per share). As of October 4, 2025, Nucor had approximately $506 million remaining authorized and available for repurchases under its share repurchase program. This share repurchase authorization is discretionary and has no scheduled expiration date.

On September 4, 2025, Nucor's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.55 per share. This cash dividend is payable on November 10, 2025, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2025 and is Nucor's 210th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Fourth Quarter of 2025 Outlook Compared to the Third Quarter of 2025

We expect earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be lower than the third quarter of 2025. In the steel mills segment, the expected decrease is primarily due to lower overall volumes, along with lower average selling prices in our sheet mills. In the steel products segment, the expected decrease is mainly due to lower volumes. In the raw materials segment, the expected decrease is due to lower realized pricing as well as planned outages at our direct reduced iron facilities.

Earnings Conference Call

An earnings call is scheduled for October 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review Nucor's third quarter of 2025 financial results and provide a business update. The call can be accessed via webcast from the Investor Relations section of Nucor's website (nucor.com/investors). A presentation with supplemental information to accompany the call has been posted to Nucor's Investor Relations website. A playback of the webcast will be posted to the same site within one day of the live event.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in this news release, including EBITDA. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define EBITDA as net earnings before noncontrolling interests, adding back the following items: interest expense (income), net; provision for income taxes; losses and impairments of assets; depreciation; and amortization. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA in this news release because it considers it to be an important supplemental measure of performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional insight for analysts and investors evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance by providing a consistent basis of comparison across periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to general market conditions, and in particular, prevailing market steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) the availability and cost of electricity and natural gas, which could negatively affect our cost of steel production or result in a delay or cancellation of existing or future drilling within our natural gas drilling programs; (5) critical equipment failures and business interruptions; (6) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States; (7) impairment in the recorded value of inventory, equity investments, fixed assets, goodwill or other long-lived assets; (8) uncertainties and volatility surrounding the global economy, including excess world capacity for steel production, inflation and interest rate changes; (9) fluctuations in currency conversion rates; (10) significant changes in laws or government regulations affecting environmental compliance, including legislation and regulations that result in greater regulation of greenhouse gas emissions that could increase our energy costs, capital expenditures and operating costs or cause one or more of our permits to be revoked or make it more difficult to obtain permit modifications; (11) the cyclical nature of the steel industry; (12) capital investments and their impact on our performance; (13) our safety performance; (14) our ability to integrate businesses we acquire; and (15) the impact of any pandemic or public health situation. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended



Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended





October 4, 2025



July 5, 2025



September 28,

2024



October 4, 2025



September 28,

2024

Net sales

$ 8,521



$ 8,456



$ 7,444



$ 24,807



$ 23,658

Costs, expenses and other:







































Cost of products sold



7,333





7,233





6,686





21,791





20,183

Marketing, administrative and other

expenses



300





304





244





885





883

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated

affiliates



(10)





(10)





(5)





(24)





(24)

Losses and impairments of assets



-





11





123





40





137

Interest expense (income), net



15





19





7





48





(33)







7,638





7,557





7,055





22,740





21,146

Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interests



883





899





389





2,067





2,512

Provision for income taxes



200





193





86





452





538

Net earnings before noncontrolling

interests



683





706





303





1,615





1,974

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interests



76





103





53





249





234

Net earnings attributable to Nucor

stockholders

$ 607



$ 603



$ 250



$ 1,366



$ 1,740

Net earnings per share:







































Basic

$ 2.63



$ 2.60



$ 1.05



$ 5.89



$ 7.23

Diluted

$ 2.63



$ 2.60



$ 1.05



$ 5.88



$ 7.22

Average shares outstanding:







































Basic



229.9





230.6





236.5





231.1





239.7

Diluted



230.2





230.8





236.8





231.4





239.8



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)





October 4, 2025



December 31, 2024

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,221



$ 3,558

Short-term investments



524





581

Accounts receivable, net



3,288





2,675

Inventories, net



5,393





5,106

Other current assets



382





555

Total current assets



11,808





12,475

Property, plant and equipment, net



14,821





13,243

Goodwill



4,294





4,288

Other intangible assets, net



2,943





3,134

Other assets



910





800

Total assets

$ 34,776



$ 33,940

LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Short-term debt

$ 136



$ 225

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



31





1,042

Accounts payable



2,145





1,832

Salaries, wages and related accruals



899





903

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,046





975

Total current liabilities



4,257





4,977

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations due after one year



6,686





5,683

Deferred credits and other liabilities



1,902





1,863

Total liabilities



12,845





12,523

Commitments and contingencies















EQUITY















Nucor stockholders' equity:















Common stock



152





152

Additional paid-in capital



2,233





2,223

Retained earnings



31,255





30,271

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes



(189)





(208)

Treasury stock



(12,681)





(12,144)

Total Nucor stockholders' equity



20,770





20,294

Noncontrolling interests



1,161





1,123

Total equity



21,931





21,417

Total liabilities and equity

$ 34,776



$ 33,940



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)





Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended





October 4, 2025



September 28, 2024

Operating activities:















Net earnings before noncontrolling interests

$ 1,615



$ 1,974

Adjustments:















Depreciation



910





809

Amortization



191





189

Impairment of assets



20





137

Stock-based compensation



102





114

Deferred income taxes



2





(92)

Distributions from affiliates



6





8

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates



(24)





(24)

Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):















Accounts receivable



(614)





47

Inventories



(295)





496

Accounts payable



296





(207)

Federal income taxes



177





17

Salaries, wages and related accruals



20





(314)

Other operating activities



29





92

Cash provided by operating activities



2,435





3,246

Investing activities:















Capital expenditures



(2,620)





(2,294)

Investment in and advances to affiliates



(1)





-

Sale of business



-





1

Disposition of plant and equipment



42





12

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)



-





(672)

Purchases of investments



(872)





(1,037)

Proceeds from the sale of investments



938





1,210

Other investing activities



4





10

Cash used in investing activities



(2,509)





(2,770)

Financing activities:















Net change in short-term debt



(89)





95

Repayment of long-term debt



(1,012)





(5)

Bond issuance costs



(9)





-

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount



997





-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



1





3

Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation



(32)





(50)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests



(231)





(333)

Cash dividends



(385)





(394)

Acquisition of treasury stock



(600)





(1,901)

Proceeds from government incentives



77





-

Other financing activities



14





(12)

Cash used in financing activities



(1,269)





(2,597)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



6





(3)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(1,337)





(2,124)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year



3,558





6,387

Cash and cash equivalents - end of nine months

$ 2,221



$ 4,263

Non-cash investing activity:















Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases

$ 14



$ 70



Select Financial and Operational Data

























(Dollars in millions, tons in thousands, per unit amounts as noted)















Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended

Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended



Oct. 4, 2025

July 5, 2025

% Change

Sep. 28, 2024

Year Ago %

Change

Oct. 4, 2025

Sep. 28, 2024

% Change Consolidated Financial & Operational Data































Net Sales

$8,521

$8,456

1 %

$7,444

14 %

$24,807

$23,658

5 % External Average Sales Price per Ton

$1,258

$1,240

1 %

$1,201

5 %

$1,215

$1,265

-4 % Sales Tons to External Customers

6,774

6,820

-1 %

6,196

9 %

20,424

18,709

9 % Pre-Operating & Start-Up Costs

$103

$136

-24 %

$168

-39 %

$408

$430

-5 % Pre-Operating & Start-Up Costs per Diluted Share

$0.34

$0.45





$0.54





$1.34

$1.36



Number of Days in Period

91

91





91





277

272



Steel Mills Segment Data































Total Shipments

6,428

6,474

-1 %

5,719

12 %

19,365

17,476

11 % Sales Tons to External Customers

4,976

5,044

-1 %

4,607

8 %

15,246

13,900

10 % Percentage of Sales to Internal Customers

23 %

22 %





19 %





21 %

20 %



External Average Sales Price per Ton

$1,038

$1,041

-

$967

7 %

$1,005

$1,042

-4 % Average Scrap/Scrap Substitute Cost per Gross Ton

$391

$403

-3 %

$378

3 %

$396

$399

-1 % Utilization

85 %

85 %





75 %





83 %

77 %



Steel Products Segment Data































Sales Tons to External Customers

1,183

1,141

4 %

1,011

17 %

3,372

3,050

11 % Average Sales Price per Ton

$2,358

$2,331

1 %

$2,469

-4 %

$2,329

$2,530

-8 %

Tonnage Data (in thousands)

Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended

Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended



Oct. 4, 2025

July 5, 2025

% Change

Sep. 28, 2024

Year Ago %

Change

Oct. 4, 2025

Sep. 28, 2024

% Change Steel mills total shipments:































Sheet

3,030

3,057

-1 %

2,837

7 %

9,068

8,680

4 % Bars

2,190

2,148

2 %

1,926

14 %

6,628

5,843

13 % Structural

595

635

-6 %

493

21 %

1,807

1,555

16 % Plate

594

606

-2 %

435

37 %

1,777

1,295

37 % Other

19

28

-32 %

28

-32 %

85

103

-17 %



6,428

6,474

-1 %

5,719

12 %

19,365

17,476

11 %

































Sales tons to outside customers:































Steel mills

4,976

5,044

-1 %

4,607

8 %

15,246

13,900

10 % Joist and deck

254

217

17 %

169

50 %

653

534

22 % Rebar fabrication products

356

306

16 %

278

28 %

909

781

16 % Tubular products

206

243

-15 %

213

-3 %

719

635

13 % Building Systems

62

64

-3 %

60

3 %

174

181

-4 % Other steel products

305

311

-2 %

291

5 %

917

919

0 % Raw materials

615

635

-3 %

578

6 %

1,806

1,759

3 %



6,774

6,820

-1 %

6,196

9 %

20,424

18,709

9 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions)

























Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended

Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended



Oct. 4, 2025

July 5, 2025

Sept. 28, 2024

Oct. 4, 2025

Sept. 28, 2024 Net earnings before noncontrolling interests

$683

$706

$303

$1,615

$1,974 Depreciation

304

303

281

910

809 Amortization

63

63

69

191

189 Losses and impairments of assets

-

11

123

40

137 Interest expense (income), net

15

19

7

48

(33) Provision for income taxes

200

193

86

452

538 EBITDA

$1,265

$1,295

$869

$3,256

$3,614

