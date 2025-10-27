Nucor Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

News provided byNucor Corporation
Oct 27, 2025, 16:30 ET
Third Quarter of 2025 Highlights
- Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $607 million, or $2.63 per diluted share
- Net sales of $8.52 billion
- Net earnings before noncontrolling interests of $683 million; EBITDA of $1.27 billion
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $607 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $603 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 and $250 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.
"We continue to execute on Nucor's strategy of growing our core steelmaking capabilities, while expanding into downstream, steel-adjacent businesses," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the third quarter, we began ramping up production at two recently completed bar mill projects, advanced our sheet steel production and coating projects, and commenced pole production at our Alabama Towers & Structures facility. Throughout a period of capital investment, Nucor continues to have the strongest balance sheet of any major steel producer in North America and has returned nearly $1 billion to shareholders year-to-date, representing more than 70% of net earnings through the third quarter."
|
Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests by segment (in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended
|
|
|
|
October 4, 2025
|
|
|
July 5, 2025
|
|
|
September 28, 2024
|
|
|
October 4, 2025
|
|
|
September 28, 2024
|
|
Steel mills
|
|
$
|
793
|
|
|
$
|
843
|
|
|
$
|
309
|
|
|
$
|
1,867
|
|
|
$
|
2,057
|
|
Steel products
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
999
|
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
Corporate/eliminations
|
|
|
(272)
|
|
|
|
(393)
|
|
|
|
(168)
|
|
|
|
(928)
|
|
|
|
(795)
|
|
|
|
$
|
883
|
|
|
$
|
899
|
|
|
$
|
389
|
|
|
$
|
2,067
|
|
|
$
|
2,512
|
Analysis of Third Quarter of 2025 Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2025
Earnings in the steel mills segment decreased in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to slightly lower volumes coupled with margin compression. The decrease in the steel products segment's earnings in the third quarter was due to higher average costs per ton on stable average realized pricing and moderately higher volumes. The raw materials segment had lower earnings in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower realized pricing in our direct reduced iron and scrap processing operations.
Third quarter of 2025 consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders was positively impacted by lower profit elimination related to intracompany sales and a decrease in the amount of earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Financial Strength
At the end of the third quarter of 2025, Nucor had $2.75 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments on hand. The Company's $2.25 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn and does not expire until March 2030. The Company continues to have the strongest credit ratings in the North American steel sector (A-/A-/A3) with stable outlooks at Standard & Poor's, Fitch Ratings and Moody's, respectively. During September 2025, Moody's upgraded Nucor's long-term credit ratings to A3 from Baa1 with a stable outlook.
Commitment to Returning Capital to Stockholders
During the third quarter of 2025, Nucor repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $140.46 per share (approximately 4.8 million shares during the first nine months of 2025 at an average price of $126.26 per share). As of October 4, 2025, Nucor had approximately $506 million remaining authorized and available for repurchases under its share repurchase program. This share repurchase authorization is discretionary and has no scheduled expiration date.
On September 4, 2025, Nucor's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.55 per share. This cash dividend is payable on November 10, 2025, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2025 and is Nucor's 210th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
Fourth Quarter of 2025 Outlook Compared to the Third Quarter of 2025
We expect earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be lower than the third quarter of 2025. In the steel mills segment, the expected decrease is primarily due to lower overall volumes, along with lower average selling prices in our sheet mills. In the steel products segment, the expected decrease is mainly due to lower volumes. In the raw materials segment, the expected decrease is due to lower realized pricing as well as planned outages at our direct reduced iron facilities.
Earnings Conference Call
An earnings call is scheduled for October 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review Nucor's third quarter of 2025 financial results and provide a business update. The call can be accessed via webcast from the Investor Relations section of Nucor's website (nucor.com/investors). A presentation with supplemental information to accompany the call has been posted to Nucor's Investor Relations website. A playback of the webcast will be posted to the same site within one day of the live event.
About Nucor
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in this news release, including EBITDA. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We define EBITDA as net earnings before noncontrolling interests, adding back the following items: interest expense (income), net; provision for income taxes; losses and impairments of assets; depreciation; and amortization. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.
Management presents the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA in this news release because it considers it to be an important supplemental measure of performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional insight for analysts and investors evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance by providing a consistent basis of comparison across periods.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to general market conditions, and in particular, prevailing market steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) the availability and cost of electricity and natural gas, which could negatively affect our cost of steel production or result in a delay or cancellation of existing or future drilling within our natural gas drilling programs; (5) critical equipment failures and business interruptions; (6) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States; (7) impairment in the recorded value of inventory, equity investments, fixed assets, goodwill or other long-lived assets; (8) uncertainties and volatility surrounding the global economy, including excess world capacity for steel production, inflation and interest rate changes; (9) fluctuations in currency conversion rates; (10) significant changes in laws or government regulations affecting environmental compliance, including legislation and regulations that result in greater regulation of greenhouse gas emissions that could increase our energy costs, capital expenditures and operating costs or cause one or more of our permits to be revoked or make it more difficult to obtain permit modifications; (11) the cyclical nature of the steel industry; (12) capital investments and their impact on our performance; (13) our safety performance; (14) our ability to integrate businesses we acquire; and (15) the impact of any pandemic or public health situation. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.
Consolidated Financial Statements
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended
|
|
|
|
October 4, 2025
|
|
|
July 5, 2025
|
|
|
September 28,
|
|
|
October 4, 2025
|
|
|
September 28,
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
8,521
|
|
|
$
|
8,456
|
|
|
$
|
7,444
|
|
|
$
|
24,807
|
|
|
$
|
23,658
|
|
Costs, expenses and other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products sold
|
|
|
7,333
|
|
|
|
7,233
|
|
|
|
6,686
|
|
|
|
21,791
|
|
|
|
20,183
|
|
Marketing, administrative and other
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
885
|
|
|
|
883
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
Losses and impairments of assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
|
|
|
7,638
|
|
|
|
7,557
|
|
|
|
7,055
|
|
|
|
22,740
|
|
|
|
21,146
|
|
Earnings before income taxes and
noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
883
|
|
|
|
899
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
|
2,067
|
|
|
|
2,512
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
452
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
Net earnings before noncontrolling
|
|
|
683
|
|
|
|
706
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
1,615
|
|
|
|
1,974
|
|
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Nucor
|
|
$
|
607
|
|
|
$
|
603
|
|
|
$
|
250
|
|
|
$
|
1,366
|
|
|
$
|
1,740
|
|
Net earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
2.63
|
|
|
$
|
2.60
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
|
$
|
5.89
|
|
|
$
|
7.23
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
2.63
|
|
|
$
|
2.60
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
|
$
|
5.88
|
|
|
$
|
7.22
|
|
Average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
229.9
|
|
|
|
230.6
|
|
|
|
236.5
|
|
|
|
231.1
|
|
|
|
239.7
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
230.2
|
|
|
|
230.8
|
|
|
|
236.8
|
|
|
|
231.4
|
|
|
|
239.8
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
October 4, 2025
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
2,221
|
|
|
$
|
3,558
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
|
581
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
3,288
|
|
|
|
2,675
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
5,393
|
|
|
|
5,106
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
|
555
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
11,808
|
|
|
|
12,475
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
14,821
|
|
|
|
13,243
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
4,294
|
|
|
|
4,288
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
2,943
|
|
|
|
3,134
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
34,776
|
|
|
$
|
33,940
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
$
|
136
|
|
|
$
|
225
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
2,145
|
|
|
|
1,832
|
|
Salaries, wages and related accruals
|
|
|
899
|
|
|
|
903
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
1,046
|
|
|
|
975
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
4,257
|
|
|
|
4,977
|
|
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations due after one year
|
|
|
6,686
|
|
|
|
5,683
|
|
Deferred credits and other liabilities
|
|
|
1,902
|
|
|
|
1,863
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
12,845
|
|
|
|
12,523
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nucor stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
2,233
|
|
|
|
2,223
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
31,255
|
|
|
|
30,271
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss,
net of income taxes
|
|
|
(189)
|
|
|
|
(208)
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(12,681)
|
|
|
|
(12,144)
|
|
Total Nucor stockholders' equity
|
|
|
20,770
|
|
|
|
20,294
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
1,161
|
|
|
|
1,123
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
21,931
|
|
|
|
21,417
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
34,776
|
|
|
$
|
33,940
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended
|
|
|
|
October 4, 2025
|
|
|
September 28, 2024
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings before noncontrolling interests
|
|
$
|
1,615
|
|
|
$
|
1,974
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
910
|
|
|
|
809
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
Impairment of assets
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(92)
|
|
Distributions from affiliates
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(614)
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(295)
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
(207)
|
|
Federal income taxes
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Salaries, wages and related accruals
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
(314)
|
|
Other operating activities
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
2,435
|
|
|
|
3,246
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(2,620)
|
|
|
|
(2,294)
|
|
Investment in and advances to affiliates
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Sale of business
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Disposition of plant and equipment
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(672)
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
|
(872)
|
|
|
|
(1,037)
|
|
Proceeds from the sale of investments
|
|
|
938
|
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
Other investing activities
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(2,509)
|
|
|
|
(2,770)
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in short-term debt
|
|
|
(89)
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
(1,012)
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
Bond issuance costs
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount
|
|
|
997
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(32)
|
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(231)
|
|
|
|
(333)
|
|
Cash dividends
|
|
|
(385)
|
|
|
|
(394)
|
|
Acquisition of treasury stock
|
|
|
(600)
|
|
|
|
(1,901)
|
|
Proceeds from government incentives
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other financing activities
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(1,269)
|
|
|
|
(2,597)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(1,337)
|
|
|
|
(2,124)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
|
|
|
3,558
|
|
|
|
6,387
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of nine months
|
|
$
|
2,221
|
|
|
$
|
4,263
|
|
Non-cash investing activity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
70
|
|
Select Financial and Operational Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions, tons in thousands, per unit amounts as noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
|
|
Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended
|
|
|
Oct. 4, 2025
|
|
July 5, 2025
|
|
% Change
|
|
Sep. 28, 2024
|
|
Year Ago %
|
|
Oct. 4, 2025
|
|
Sep. 28, 2024
|
|
% Change
|
Consolidated Financial & Operational Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
$8,521
|
|
$8,456
|
|
1 %
|
|
$7,444
|
|
14 %
|
|
$24,807
|
|
$23,658
|
|
5 %
|
External Average Sales Price per Ton
|
|
$1,258
|
|
$1,240
|
|
1 %
|
|
$1,201
|
|
5 %
|
|
$1,215
|
|
$1,265
|
|
-4 %
|
Sales Tons to External Customers
|
|
6,774
|
|
6,820
|
|
-1 %
|
|
6,196
|
|
9 %
|
|
20,424
|
|
18,709
|
|
9 %
|
Pre-Operating & Start-Up Costs
|
|
$103
|
|
$136
|
|
-24 %
|
|
$168
|
|
-39 %
|
|
$408
|
|
$430
|
|
-5 %
|
Pre-Operating & Start-Up Costs per Diluted Share
|
|
$0.34
|
|
$0.45
|
|
|
|
$0.54
|
|
|
|
$1.34
|
|
$1.36
|
|
|
Number of Days in Period
|
|
91
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
272
|
|
|
Steel Mills Segment Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shipments
|
|
6,428
|
|
6,474
|
|
-1 %
|
|
5,719
|
|
12 %
|
|
19,365
|
|
17,476
|
|
11 %
|
Sales Tons to External Customers
|
|
4,976
|
|
5,044
|
|
-1 %
|
|
4,607
|
|
8 %
|
|
15,246
|
|
13,900
|
|
10 %
|
Percentage of Sales to Internal Customers
|
|
23 %
|
|
22 %
|
|
|
|
19 %
|
|
|
|
21 %
|
|
20 %
|
|
|
External Average Sales Price per Ton
|
|
$1,038
|
|
$1,041
|
|
-
|
|
$967
|
|
7 %
|
|
$1,005
|
|
$1,042
|
|
-4 %
|
Average Scrap/Scrap Substitute Cost per Gross Ton
|
|
$391
|
|
$403
|
|
-3 %
|
|
$378
|
|
3 %
|
|
$396
|
|
$399
|
|
-1 %
|
Utilization
|
|
85 %
|
|
85 %
|
|
|
|
75 %
|
|
|
|
83 %
|
|
77 %
|
|
|
Steel Products Segment Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Tons to External Customers
|
|
1,183
|
|
1,141
|
|
4 %
|
|
1,011
|
|
17 %
|
|
3,372
|
|
3,050
|
|
11 %
|
Average Sales Price per Ton
|
|
$2,358
|
|
$2,331
|
|
1 %
|
|
$2,469
|
|
-4 %
|
|
$2,329
|
|
$2,530
|
|
-8 %
|
Tonnage Data (in thousands)
|
|
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
|
|
Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended
|
|
|
Oct. 4, 2025
|
|
July 5, 2025
|
|
% Change
|
|
Sep. 28, 2024
|
|
Year Ago %
|
|
Oct. 4, 2025
|
|
Sep. 28, 2024
|
|
% Change
|
Steel mills total shipments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sheet
|
|
3,030
|
|
3,057
|
|
-1 %
|
|
2,837
|
|
7 %
|
|
9,068
|
|
8,680
|
|
4 %
|
Bars
|
|
2,190
|
|
2,148
|
|
2 %
|
|
1,926
|
|
14 %
|
|
6,628
|
|
5,843
|
|
13 %
|
Structural
|
|
595
|
|
635
|
|
-6 %
|
|
493
|
|
21 %
|
|
1,807
|
|
1,555
|
|
16 %
|
Plate
|
|
594
|
|
606
|
|
-2 %
|
|
435
|
|
37 %
|
|
1,777
|
|
1,295
|
|
37 %
|
Other
|
|
19
|
|
28
|
|
-32 %
|
|
28
|
|
-32 %
|
|
85
|
|
103
|
|
-17 %
|
|
|
6,428
|
|
6,474
|
|
-1 %
|
|
5,719
|
|
12 %
|
|
19,365
|
|
17,476
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales tons to outside customers:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel mills
|
|
4,976
|
|
5,044
|
|
-1 %
|
|
4,607
|
|
8 %
|
|
15,246
|
|
13,900
|
|
10 %
|
Joist and deck
|
|
254
|
|
217
|
|
17 %
|
|
169
|
|
50 %
|
|
653
|
|
534
|
|
22 %
|
Rebar fabrication products
|
|
356
|
|
306
|
|
16 %
|
|
278
|
|
28 %
|
|
909
|
|
781
|
|
16 %
|
Tubular products
|
|
206
|
|
243
|
|
-15 %
|
|
213
|
|
-3 %
|
|
719
|
|
635
|
|
13 %
|
Building Systems
|
|
62
|
|
64
|
|
-3 %
|
|
60
|
|
3 %
|
|
174
|
|
181
|
|
-4 %
|
Other steel products
|
|
305
|
|
311
|
|
-2 %
|
|
291
|
|
5 %
|
|
917
|
|
919
|
|
0 %
|
Raw materials
|
|
615
|
|
635
|
|
-3 %
|
|
578
|
|
6 %
|
|
1,806
|
|
1,759
|
|
3 %
|
|
|
6,774
|
|
6,820
|
|
-1 %
|
|
6,196
|
|
9 %
|
|
20,424
|
|
18,709
|
|
9 %
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Reconciliation of EBITDA (Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
|
|
Nine Months (39 Weeks) Ended
|
|
|
Oct. 4, 2025
|
|
July 5, 2025
|
|
Sept. 28, 2024
|
|
Oct. 4, 2025
|
|
Sept. 28, 2024
|
Net earnings before noncontrolling interests
|
|
$683
|
|
$706
|
|
$303
|
|
$1,615
|
|
$1,974
|
Depreciation
|
|
304
|
|
303
|
|
281
|
|
910
|
|
809
|
Amortization
|
|
63
|
|
63
|
|
69
|
|
191
|
|
189
|
Losses and impairments of assets
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
123
|
|
40
|
|
137
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
|
15
|
|
19
|
|
7
|
|
48
|
|
(33)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
200
|
|
193
|
|
86
|
|
452
|
|
538
|
EBITDA
|
|
$1,265
|
|
$1,295
|
|
$869
|
|
$3,256
|
|
$3,614
SOURCE Nucor Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article