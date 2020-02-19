Nucor to Participate in BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that management will participate in BMO Capital Markets' 29th annual Global Metals and Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida, from February 24 - 25, 2020. The conference brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world.

Jim Frias, Nucor's Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President, will address conference participants on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time in a presentation lasting approximately 30 minutes. The presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available on Nucor's website, www.nucor.com, under our "Investors" section. The presentation slides will be posted on our website on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nucor.com

