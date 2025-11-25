Nucs AI Expands AI-Driven Prostate Cancer Platform With Launch of TrackPSMA

More than half of prostate cancer patients undergoing radioligand therapy are at risk of non-response— TrackPSMA uses AI to help physicians assess whether treatment is working and guide patients to the most effective care.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucs AI, the leader in AI-based radiology solutions, today announced the launch of TrackPSMA, a breakthrough tool that gives physicians a faster, quantitative way to evaluate treatment response in prostate cancer.

Radioligand therapy is widely recognized as one of the most promising next-generation cancer treatment modalities. Yet, the field continues to face two critical challenges: identifying which patients will benefit the most, and establishing reliable, standardized ways to assess treatment response. Studies show that as many as 54% of those undergoing therapy may not benefit at all, underscoring the need for early identification to prevent ineffective therapy and pivot to more effective alternatives. At the same time, for patients who do respond, physicians can use precise, quantitative insights to tailor treatment to maximize long-term benefit and minimize unnecessary exposure. TrackPSMA uses AI to automatically analyze PSMA-PET/CT scans from the same patient over time, helping physicians monitor patient treatment response, identify disease progression early and make more timely decisions to optimize care–whether by adjusting dosage, or switching to a more effective treatment option.

TrackPSMA delivers a comparative assessment, quantifying disease changes from screening and follow-up scans, vastly improving a process that is often unstructured, manual, visually evaluated and inconsistently applied. In addition, TrackPSMA enables lesion-by-lesion tracking for true longitudinal analysis, allowing clinicians to monitor changes in individual lesions over time. The result is a standardized and evidence-based assessment, available in seconds, that gives physicians the confidence and rigor to act sooner for data-driven decisions.

"Being able to track disease progression lesion by lesion represents a fundamental shift in how experts understand and manage cancer over time," said Farid Yagubbayli, CTO of Nucs AI and chief architect of the company's AI solutions. "For the first time, we can measure therapy response objectively and reproducibly across scans, sites, and timepoints. It turns what was once a subjective visual comparison into a standardized, data-driven process that helps physicians act faster and with greater confidence."

"TrackPSMA also represents a critical step forward in applying AI to RLT treatment planning," added Nijat Ahmadov, CEO of Nucs AI. "By providing automated, standardized, and highly accurate treatment response assessments from PSMA-PET/CT scans, we're able to help physicians and drug manufacturers better understand the patient specific and tumor specific scenarios where treatments were effective and where there may still be potential for different approaches."

With the launch of TrackPSMA, physicians can now examine efficiently and objectively whether or not a selected patient is experiencing benefit from radiopharmaceutical treatment. When combined with Nucs AI's DeepPSMA and SelectPSMAsolutions, physicians have already seen a significant reduction in manual analysis, and better patient stratification for RLT. By streamlining workflows and minimizing errors, Nucs AI not only eases radiologists' administrative burden but also improves accuracy, reduces burnout, and lowers healthcare costs.

The launch of TrackPSMA marks another milestone in Nucs AI's broader mission to redefine the role of AI in medical imaging. Building on collaborations with Johns Hopkins and other leading institutions, Nucs AI is rapidly advancing its portfolio to meet the rising global demand for AI-powered radiology solutions. Visit Nucs AI's booth at RSNA 2025 to explore how the company is redefining evidence-based response evaluation for next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies.

About Nucs AI

Nucs AI is transforming precision radiology through AI-powered imaging and predictive analytics. Its suite of solutions — including DeepPSMA, SelectPSMA, and TrackPSMA — automates the detection, staging, and treatment response evaluation of prostate cancer, empowering clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions. With global partnerships including Johns Hopkins and other leading institutions, Nucs AI is advancing the future of molecular imaging and setting new standards for AI-assisted diagnostics.

For partnership opportunities, or more information, visit www.nucs.ai or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Nucs AI