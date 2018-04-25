To mark the first AEO Global Conference held in the continent of Africa, the President of Uganda attended the conference and made a speech stressing the importance of cooperation among East African countries and called for the rebuilding of trust among African countries. Some customs leaders of African countries also participated in the conference.

During the main forum, Xiong Xin from Nuctech participated in a discussion on the topic of "Where are AEO and MRA today following their inception? Has anything changed?" and discussed the research and practices of different countries on the implementation of the WCO framework document after its introduction in 2005. Additionally, Nuctech held a special seminar entitled "New innovations to support security and trade facilitation in partnership with Customs" in Track F. Marketing manager Ma Xiongfeng introduced the SMART customs solution, aimed at constructing a multi-level supervision & command system and providing modern integrated management platform for customs administrators, and conducted an in-depth discussion on intelligent customs solutions with the distinguished guests.

About Nuctech:

Nuctech is an advanced security & inspection solution and service supplier in the world, and provides the most advanced technology, superb products and integrated solutions to our customers in more than 150 countries and regions in the globe. Standing at the latest international technical development frontier, Nuctech integrates cloud computing and big data with security technology and products on the platforms of Internet and information & communication technology.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuctech-participated-in-the-4th-wco-global-aeo-authorized-economic-operators-conference-300636024.html

SOURCE Nuctech Company Limited