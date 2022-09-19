NuCurrent Develops New Standard for Wireless Power Consortium, Bringing New PopSockets Device to Mass Production

Utilizing proprietary software, NuCurrent's MP-A24 design specification simplifies and reduces size and cost of Qi EPP transmitter hardware

CHICAGO and BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuCurrent, the global leader in wireless power technology, announced today that it developed a new wireless transmitter architecture, the MP-A24 Qi design specification. The new standard utilizes proprietary software to significantly reduce cost, simplify design and improve thermal efficiencies. PopPower 2, the second-generation of PopSockets' flagship wireless charger, is the world's first to be mass-produced with this technology and hits shelves today.

PopSockets PopPower 2 is Powered by NuCurrent

"With MP-A24, we're addressing the utmost challenges facing extended-range Qi charging – namely: component size and cost," said Rob Diebold, NuCurrent VP of Global Sales. "By addressing these challenges, we'll bring high-performance Qi to more devices, ultimately increasing consumer adoption of this technology worldwide."

The first-generation PopPower device utilized NuCurrent's MP-A17 Qi design specification, the industry's first Qi-certified,15-Watt wireless charger design with an extended charging distance of up to 12mm (which was over 3 times the distance of the previous standard at the time), to charge through PopGrips and other thick phone accessories. The hardware required for MP-A24-based designs is 82% smaller than MP-A17, while still delivering 15W at up to 12mm of separation due to NuCurrent's proprietary software. MP-A24 is also reconfigurable, allowing it to be integrated into custom product designs with unique or challenging size constraints. For PopSockets, MP-A24 has resulted in a slimmer second-generation PopPower 2 without compromising the superior performance of the first-generation PopPower.

"Through our technology partnership, PopSockets and NuCurrent have developed wireless power products that have been first-in-industry solutions with each launch," said Altan Nahum, PopSockets VP of Product. "When you step back, you realize these accomplishments are monumental and drive real value for the business."

For more information on NuCurrent's Low Frequency Wireless Charging Technology, contact [email protected] . To purchase a PopPower 2 wireless charger, visit PopSockets.com.

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent supplies Fortune 1000 companies and other high-flying product developers with wireless power technologies and product integration expertise. Our core technologies span magnetics, software and systems simulation. We have generated over 180 patents granted and pending globally, and unparalleled internal tools that enhance speed to market, improve product performance and mitigate major development risks. Our broad systems integration expertise supports manufacturers of appliances, smartphones, wearables, hearables, consumer electronics, medical devices, robotics, IoT, sporting equipment and other emerging product categories.

NuCurrent solutions are based on inductive and inductive resonant wireless power transfer which offers convenience, safety, efficiency, and enhanced user experience. Founded in 2009, we are a venture-backed company based in Chicago with offices in Hong Kong, San Diego and Bangalore. More information at www.nucurrent.com.

