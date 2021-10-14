NuCurrent Sets New Performance Level for NFC Wireless Charging in Space-Constrained Devices; Signals Major Innovations Ahead for Wearables, Hearables and Other Devices

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuCurrent, a leader in wireless power technology, today announced that it has surpassed the NFC WLC specification for wireless power and data transfer in a product. The achievement - which delivers 2.4x the power and 4x the data transfer rates of the NFC WLC Wireless Charging specification - is the result of a partnership between NuCurrent and WHOOP, the human performance company, through the company's recently announced WHOOP 4.0, a 24/7 digital fitness and health coach, and the WHOOP Battery Pack 4.0.

"Small, space-constrained devices like fitness trackers, smart glasses and styluses are a great match for the power and data capabilities of NFC Wireless Charging," said NuCurrent CEO Jacob Babcock. "We are very proud to have set a new level of performance with WHOOP, having achieved power and data levels far superior to those found in current NFC WLC products developed by the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and Microsoft."

WHOOP members can now charge WHOOP 4.0 on the go with an easy-to-use battery pack, helped by NuCurrent's innovative application of NFC Wireless Charging, an emerging wireless charging standard overseen by the NFC Forum that is opening up new possibilities for devices that are not candidates for established wireless power standards (like the Wireless Power Consortium's Qi standard.)

In addition to the industry-leading power and data levels, NuCurrent's NFC Wireless Charging solution also eliminated the need for the copper charging contacts on the wearable and battery pack leveraged in the previous WHOOP 3.0 model, enabling a novel waterproof design and improved user experience.

"Using pins and connectors for device charging has often been a necessary compromise for product developers, and in order to improve the product experience, an innovation was crucial," said WHOOP Co-Founder and CTO, John Capodilupo. "We selected NuCurrent as our wireless charging partner, and with the help of their industry-leading NFC Charging technologies, we've eliminated the connectors and vastly upgraded our charging experience."

The WHOOP 4.0 design represents several technical milestones, as NuCurrent's technology has surpassed the global NFC WLC Specification, delivering industry-leading achievements within the wearable and battery pack, including:

1.2W of power received (2.4x the NFC WLC Specification)

424 kbps of bidirectional data transfer between the wearable and battery pack (4x the NFC WLC standard levels)

115.2 kbps 8/n/1 uART (a first-of-its-kind solution that directly replaces a wired connection, enabling wireless testing, debugging and programming)

WHOOP 4.0 also brings significant improvements to the user experience, including:

IP68 rating (dustproof and water-resistant up to 10 meters for 2 hours) WHOOP Battery Pack 4.0 due to the removal of the copper contacts

Updated wearable design that is 33% smaller than WHOOP 3.0 with the same five-day battery life featuring high power density of NFC power and data

The WHOOP membership is unique in that hardware is included as a fundamental benefit. Visit WHOOP.com and get a WHOOP membership that includes WHOOP 4.0 for free with access to the app for as low as $18 per month.

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent supplies Fortune 1000 companies and other high-flying product developers with wireless power technologies and product integration expertise. Our core technologies span magnetics, software and systems simulation. We have over 200 patents granted and pending globally, and unparalleled internal tools that enhance speed to market, improve product performance and mitigate major development risks.

Our broad systems integration expertise supports manufacturers of appliances, smartphones, wearables, hearables, consumer electronics, medical devices, robotics, IoT, sporting equipment and other emerging product categories. NuCurrent solutions are based on inductive and inductive resonant wireless power transfer (including Qi, NFC, AirFuel and Ki) which offers convenience, safety, efficiency, design flexibility and enhanced user experience. Founded in 2009, we are a venture-backed company headquartered in Chicago, IL with offices in San Diego, Hong Kong, and Bangalore.

