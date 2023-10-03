NuCurrent Transforms the Audio Collaboration Experience with NFC Charging

The world's highest power NFC transfer systems now enable the Poly Voyager Surround 85 UC Bluetooth headset to deliver a next-gen hybrid work experience

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NuCurrent, the global authority in wireless power technology, announced that it enables the new Poly Voyager Surround 85 UC Bluetooth headset with NuCurrent's NuSync™ technology, the world's highest power Near-Field Communication (NFC) transfer system.

NuCurrent continues to partner with Poly, an HP Inc. company, to deliver optimal tech setups and wireless charging solutions to expedite device charging and meet the demands of today's hybrid workers so they have a more seamless, connected experience wherever they work.

The Poly Voyager Surround 85 UC Bluetooth headset charges wirelessly via NuCurrent NuSync™ Technology

Earlier this year, Poly announced the Voyager Free 60 Series , which has the fastest wireless charging Qi-certified1 case available on the market, certified to the latest Qi standards2. The Poly Voyager Surround 85 UC Bluetooth headset is the next in the Voyager Series to feature NuCurrent's wireless charging capabilities. It is the ultimate over-the-ear solution for hybrid work, ensuring seamless connectivity with people and devices across diverse locations - from home, to office, and beyond. Delivering crystal clear and immersive audio with up to 21 hours of talk-time3, adaptive ANC, and a high-quality boomless microphone, this innovative solution comes with an NFC wireless charging stand for effortless charging – simply place the headphones on the stand.

"Consumers at large have become complacent with incremental innovation when upgrading their devices, whether it's their smartphone all the way to the mattress they sleep on – and for a long time, audio and video was no different," said Jacob Babcock, CEO of NuCurrent. "By partnering with Poly, we were able to take product innovation to the next level, to significantly upgrade device functionality and user experience."

NuCurrent's NuSync™ technology provides up to 1.8W and 106 kbps of bi-directional data through a unique NFC wireless charging system. NuSync™ unlocks a new ecosystem for IT professionals allowing them to easily scale and reduce complexity of their offerings, while receiving fleet health statistics informed by the rich data capture. Meanwhile, Poly end-users will enjoy a seamless, fast-charging experience.

"In today's hybrid work environments, innovative technology is essential for enhancing collaboration experiences in all types of workspaces," said Andre Reid, Vice President and Head of Product Management for Audio, HP Hybrid Systems. "HP is dedicated to providing organizations and individuals with exceptional solutions that boost collaboration, so you're always ready for what's next. Poly's continued work with NuCurrent demonstrates our commitment to delivering premium, reliable products with cutting-edge capabilities like the new Poly Voyager Surround 85 UC Bluetooth headset with NFC charging."

The Poly Voyager Surround 85 will be available for purchase in North America on October 13, and worldwide in November. For more information on the Voyager Surround 85 UC and other solutions enabling hybrid work, please visit Poly.com . For more information on NuSync™ technology or wireless charging product ecosystems design, visit NuCurrent.com.

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent is the global authority in wireless power. Its solutions are based on inductive and inductive resonant wireless power transfer which offers convenience, safety, efficiency and enhanced user experience. Founded in 2009, we are a venture-backed company headquartered in Chicago that has generated over 300 patents granted and pending globally. In 2023, Fast Co. named NuCurrent a Most Innovative Company. Find more information at www.nucurrent.com .

Media Contact

Amaya Adams - Sr. Marketing Program Manager

(312) 637-3511

[email protected]

1 Wireless Power Consortium. Accessed September 25, 2023.

2 Certified to meet Qi v1.3 standards, WPC Knowledge Base , 2023. Accessed September 25, 2023

3 Actual battery life will vary with use and environmental conditions. The maximum capacity of battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

SOURCE NuCurrent